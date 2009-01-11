Liverpool FC (The Reds) | Special Thread

BENITEZ HAS NO REGRETS ON FERGUSON



Rafa Benitez insists he has no regrets over comments he made about Manchester United boss Alex Ferguson during his weekly press conference on Friday.

The Spaniard was speaking after Liverpool's goalless draw with Stoke, a result which keeps his side top of the Barclays Premier League.



Benitez said: "If Mr Ferguson would stop talking about Liverpool maybe it would be good. He is clearly nervous about Liverpool.