Liverpool FC (The Reds) | Special Thread


Mbu

Mbu

JF-Expert Member
#1
Joined
Jan 11, 2007
Messages
12,734
Likes
256
Points
180
Mbu

Mbu

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jan 11, 2007
12,734 256 180
#1
liverpool-logo-png.822971

Full name: Liverpool Football Club

Nickname(s): The Reds

Founded: 3 June 1892

League: Premier League

Website: LiverpoolFC.com


anfield-jpg.822972

Ground: Anfield, (Capacity: 54,074) - Pitch 101m x 68m


henry-jpg.822990

Principal Owner: John W. Henry

werner-jpg.822995

Chairman: Tom Werner

klop-jpg.823004

Manager: Jürgen Norbert Klopp
Liverpool Trophies:
League Tittles: 18
Premier League Champions: 18 (1900/01, 1905/06, 1921/22, 1922/23, 1946/47, 1963/64, 1965/66, 1972/73, 1975/76, 1976/77, 1978/79, 1979/80, 1981/82, 1982/83, 1983/84, 1985/86, 1987/88, 1989/90)

European Trophies: 11
UEFA Champions League: 5 (1976/77, 1977/78, 1980/81, 1983/84, 2004/05)
UEFA Europa League: 3 (1972/73, 1975/76, 2000/01)
UEFA Super Cup: 3 (1977, 2001, 2005)

FA Cup Trophies: 7 (1965, 1974, 1986, 1989, 1992, 2001, 2006)

League Cup: 8 (1980/81, 1981/82, 1982/83, 1983/84, 1994/95, 2000/01, 2002/03, 2011/12)

Community Shield: 16
FA Community Shield: 2 (2001, 2006)
FA Charity Cup: 13 (1964, 1965, 1966, 1974, 1976, 1977, 1979, 1980, 1982, 1986, 1988, 1989, 1990)
Sheriff of London Charity Shield: 1 (1906)

Other Trophies:
Second Division: 4 (1893/94, 1895/96, 1904/05, 1961/62)
Lancashire League: 1 (1892/93)
Football League Super Cup: 1 (1985–86)

carling-cup-jpg.823061

Liverpool Football Club celebrate as they Crowned Carling Cup Winners(2012)

squad-jpg.823039

Liverpool FC Squad (2017/18)
Follow this thread for team updates!
 
Last edited by a moderator:
BAK

BAK

JF-Expert Member
#4
Joined
Feb 11, 2007
Messages
80,438
Likes
117,248
Points
280
BAK

BAK

JF-Expert Member
Joined Feb 11, 2007
80,438 117,248 280
#4
QM said:
Mbu,

Unajua sisi wapenzi wa Bwawa la Maini sio 'viredio' kama wapenzi wa timu chovu maarufu tatu. Kwa hiyo tupo na tunaserebuka na kujiandaa na ubingwa hapo May.
Click to expand...
Haya kila la heri lakini bado mna safari ngumu maana jana nilijua mnazoa kapu la magoli toka kwa stoke lakini wapi mkahangaika nao na hatimaye kugawana point na timu iliyo karibu na mkiani. Mkiendelea kujikanyagakanyaga namna hii basi lolote linaweza kutokea na kuishia nafasi ya pili au hata ya tatu. Najua leo mtasali sana ili MANU na Chelsea watoke draw.
 
Quemu

Quemu

JF-Expert Member
#5
Joined
Jun 27, 2007
Messages
986
Likes
70
Points
145
Quemu

Quemu

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jun 27, 2007
986 70 145
#5
Bubu Ataka Kusema said:
Haya kila la heri lakini bado mna safari ngumu maana jana nilijua mnazoa kapu la magoli toka kwa stoke lakini wapi mkahangaika nao na hatimaye kugawana point na timu inayoshika mkia. Mkiendelea kujikanyagakanyaga namna hii basi lolote linaweza kutokea na kuishia nafasi ya pili au hata ya tatu. Najua leo mtasali sana ili MANU na Chelsea watoke draw.
Click to expand...
Unajua kila timu ina mlima wake. Stoke ni mlima wa Liverpool. Liverpool wanashindwa kumatch physical game ya Stoke. Na hiyo ndio imefanya wachemshe gemu zote mbili.

Lakini hakijaaribika kitu, gemu ya Manu na Chelsea inanukia droo ile mbaya. Kwa hiyo, at the end of the day, bado tutakuwa pointi 3 mbele.
 
BAK

BAK

JF-Expert Member
#6
Joined
Feb 11, 2007
Messages
80,438
Likes
117,248
Points
280
BAK

BAK

JF-Expert Member
Joined Feb 11, 2007
80,438 117,248 280
#6
QM said:
Unajua kila timu ina mlima wake. Stroke ni mlima wa Liverpool. Liverpool wanashindwa kumatch physical game ya Stroke. Na hiyo ndio imefanya wachemshe gemu zote mbili.

Lakini hakijaaribika kitu, gemu ya Manu na Chelsea inanukia droo ile mbaya. Kwa hiyo, at the end of the day, bado tutakuwa pointi 3 mbele.
Click to expand...
Haya kila la heri mimi nasubiri kwa hamu hiyo game ya MANU na Chelsea. I hope itakuwa na ushindani wa hali ya juu na soka la uhakika litaonyeshwa na timu zote mbili na referee hawataibeba timu yoyote ile kwa kutoa kadi nyekundu zisizostahili au penalty.
 
Kibunango

Kibunango

JF-Expert Member
#7
Joined
Aug 29, 2006
Messages
7,688
Likes
230
Points
160
Kibunango

Kibunango

JF-Expert Member
Joined Aug 29, 2006
7,688 230 160
#7
Hatimaye wamejikumbuka...:D
 
Kana-Ka-Nsungu

Kana-Ka-Nsungu

JF-Expert Member
#8
Joined
Oct 4, 2007
Messages
2,260
Likes
77
Points
135
Kana-Ka-Nsungu

Kana-Ka-Nsungu

JF-Expert Member
Joined Oct 4, 2007
2,260 77 135
#8
Kibunango said:
Hatimaye wamejikumbuka...:D
Click to expand...
KB, I was about to say the same thing, miaka yote walikuwa wapi? Walikuwa hawana cha kusema seasons zilizopita sasa wameona this season kuna matumaini ndo wanaanza kuchonga! Hata manager wao kaanza kuongea! Jamani msimuone mgonjwa kamaliza bakuli la uji mkadhani ndo kapona..........!
 
Mbu

Mbu

JF-Expert Member
#9
Joined
Jan 11, 2007
Messages
12,734
Likes
256
Points
180
Mbu

Mbu

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jan 11, 2007
12,734 256 180
#9
Kibunango said:
Hatimaye wamejikumbuka...:D
Click to expand...
...Mpaka uwalazimishe hawa waseme, yaaani waoga waoga mpaka nawahurumia, hawajiaminiiiiii....

walikuwa na midomo sana miaka ile ya kina John Barnes, Keevin Keegan, Dalgish na wengineo,....lakini kidogo kidogo enzi za kina Fowler, Owen wakaanza kunywea... leo hii wanaongoza ligi bado kimyaaaaaaaaaaaaa

Hapa kidoooogo QM anajitutumua, wengine wam-beep Michuzi naye aje humu kutetea bwawa lao la maini, linaelekea kukauka!
 
Mbu

Mbu

JF-Expert Member
#11
Joined
Jan 11, 2007
Messages
12,734
Likes
256
Points
180
Mbu

Mbu

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jan 11, 2007
12,734 256 180
#11
Belo said:
Hawajiamini unaona hata kocha wao kaanza kuchanganyikiwa
Click to expand...
BENITEZ HAS NO REGRETS ON FERGUSON

Rafa Benitez insists he has no regrets over comments he made about Manchester United boss Alex Ferguson during his weekly press conference on Friday.
The Spaniard was speaking after Liverpool's goalless draw with Stoke, a result which keeps his side top of the Barclays Premier League.

Benitez said: "If Mr Ferguson would stop talking about Liverpool maybe it would be good. He is clearly nervous about Liverpool.
Click to expand...
...I bet its you Mr Benitez being Nervous, ha ha ha haaaaa... QM upo???? Man U wanakuja hao,... wot a gud week for the Gunners and Red Devils...

MIND THE GAP!!!!
 
RR

RR

JF-Expert Member
#12
Joined
Mar 17, 2007
Messages
6,776
Likes
256
Points
180
RR

RR

JF-Expert Member
Joined Mar 17, 2007
6,776 256 180
#12
Mbu said:
...I bet its you Mr Benitez being Nervous, ha ha ha haaaaa... QM upo???? Man U wanakuja hao,... wot a gud week for the Gunners and Red Devils...

MIND THE GAP!!!!
Click to expand...
Unajua hawa jamaa wamepoteza uzoefu wa kuongoza ligi (let alone kuchukua kombe).....sasa sijui na hii presha ya Man Rafa atasemaje.
 
Caroline Danzi

Caroline Danzi

JF-Expert Member
#13
Joined
Dec 19, 2008
Messages
3,603
Likes
34
Points
145
Caroline Danzi

Caroline Danzi

JF-Expert Member
Joined Dec 19, 2008
3,603 34 145
#13
We are there and we will be there! Liverpool Daima. Dah! nikiona hiyo nembo napata faraja sana.

Teh teh teh mgonjwa nani sasa?
 
TIMING

TIMING

JF-Expert Member
#14
Joined
Apr 12, 2008
Messages
21,829
Likes
140
Points
160
TIMING

TIMING

JF-Expert Member
Joined Apr 12, 2008
21,829 140 160
#14
caroline danzi said:
we are there and we will be there! Liverpool daima. Dah! Nikiona hiyo nembo napata faraja sana.

Teh teh teh mgonjwa nani sasa?
Click to expand...
liverpool is a great club, our problem is confidence of the manager... How can a title team play defensive against bottom of the league teams??!!
 
Manda

Manda

JF-Expert Member
#15
Joined
Sep 24, 2007
Messages
2,075
Likes
30
Points
145
Manda

Manda

JF-Expert Member
Joined Sep 24, 2007
2,075 30 145
#15
Kwanza Hongerine wapenzi wa Bwawa La Maini kwa kuwa na thread yenu.!

Then the rest of stories tutakuja kuonana tu next time!, fate will tell...

Manda-Manutd
 
Manda

Manda

JF-Expert Member
#16
Joined
Sep 24, 2007
Messages
2,075
Likes
30
Points
145
Manda

Manda

JF-Expert Member
Joined Sep 24, 2007
2,075 30 145
#16
Kosa KUBWA Benitez aliyofanya ni kuanzisha vita Maneno na SAF..Kwa wanaojua historia ya Babu ni mashahidi pia... ni Mourihno tu at least alimuweza...Guyz forget about the title..yes i mean the title..Benitez kawasha moto ambao kamwe hatoweza kuuzima!

One Love One United..
 
Belo

Belo

JF-Expert Member
#17
Joined
Jun 11, 2007
Messages
11,775
Likes
5,004
Points
280
Belo

Belo

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jun 11, 2007
11,775 5,004 280
#17
Benitez kachelewa kuanza kupiga kelele tangu aje alikaa kimya kaona anaongoza ligi then anaanza kulalamika mwenzie Mourinho alianza kupiga domo kabla hata hajaongia Chelsea
Moto ndio umewashwa mjiandae kutupisha nafasi yetu
 
Mbu

Mbu

JF-Expert Member
#18
Joined
Jan 11, 2007
Messages
12,734
Likes
256
Points
180
Mbu

Mbu

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jan 11, 2007
12,734 256 180
#18
...eti Benitez kwakuwa Liverpool wapo kileleni sasa anatikisa kiberiti, kitamlipukia!!!!

Benitez rejects new Liverpool contract

Manager angrily demands complete control over transfer deals at Anfield

By Ian Herbert
Saturday, 17 January 2009

Rafael Benitez has demanded total control of transfers at the club before he will sign a new contract, rejecting any supervision by the co-owners Tom Hicks and George Gillett

Liverpool face the prospect of Rafael Benitez's contract dispute seriously undermining their title push after he publicly rejected the deal being offered to him yesterday and demanded complete control of transfers.
Click to expand...
 
Belo

Belo

JF-Expert Member
#19
Joined
Jun 11, 2007
Messages
11,775
Likes
5,004
Points
280
Belo

Belo

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jun 11, 2007
11,775 5,004 280
#19
Jamaa kaona maji ya shingo sasa anataka kukimbia
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Forum statistics

Threads 1,208,036
Members 459,250
Posts 28,291,154

FOLLOW US