Liverpool FC (The Reds) | Special Thread

Liverpool Trophies:
Full name: Liverpool Football Club
Nickname(s): The Reds
Founded: 3 June 1892
League: Premier League
Website: LiverpoolFC.com
Ground: Anfield, (Capacity: 54,074) - Pitch 101m x 68m
Principal Owner: John W. Henry
Chairman: Tom Werner
Manager: Jürgen Norbert Klopp
League Tittles: 18
Premier League Champions: 18 (1900/01, 1905/06, 1921/22, 1922/23, 1946/47, 1963/64, 1965/66, 1972/73, 1975/76, 1976/77, 1978/79, 1979/80, 1981/82, 1982/83, 1983/84, 1985/86, 1987/88, 1989/90)
European Trophies: 11
UEFA Champions League: 5 (1976/77, 1977/78, 1980/81, 1983/84, 2004/05)
UEFA Europa League: 3 (1972/73, 1975/76, 2000/01)
UEFA Super Cup: 3 (1977, 2001, 2005)
FA Cup Trophies: 7 (1965, 1974, 1986, 1989, 1992, 2001, 2006)
League Cup: 8 (1980/81, 1981/82, 1982/83, 1983/84, 1994/95, 2000/01, 2002/03, 2011/12)
Community Shield: 16
FA Community Shield: 2 (2001, 2006)
FA Charity Cup: 13 (1964, 1965, 1966, 1974, 1976, 1977, 1979, 1980, 1982, 1986, 1988, 1989, 1990)
Sheriff of London Charity Shield: 1 (1906)
Other Trophies:
Second Division: 4 (1893/94, 1895/96, 1904/05, 1961/62)
Lancashire League: 1 (1892/93)
Football League Super Cup: 1 (1985–86)
Liverpool Football Club celebrate as they Crowned Carling Cup Winners(2012)
Follow this thread for team updates!
Liverpool FC Squad (2017/18)
Liverpool FC Squad (2017/18)
