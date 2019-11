Vyama 7 vilivyojitoa uchaguzi wa mitaa vyatoa tamko la pamoja

Heller said: naona jafo akichungulia huu uzi kwa jicho moja..



huku akimsihi Lipumba nae asijitoe Click to expand...

Naona hapa kuna viongozi wengine wenye nafasi kubwa serikalini wanatumiwa vibaya na mabeberu ili kuchafua sifa ya Dr Rais Magufuli!! some leaders in sensitive positions are incognito being used by armyworms who are not happy with the current Aggressive efforts of revamping the Tanzanian economy! In certain vernacular it is literally translated as “THEY ARE ACTING LIKE HEADLESS GRASSHOPPERS”!!Yetu macho! The simplest advice is for the President to get rid of such headless grasshoppers!