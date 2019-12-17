Hello Guys,

My mother is dying of cancer. We tried everything we possibly could, but today we have been told by the doctors that she will likely die within two/three days. It feels like a nightmare.



She's not afraid of death, she want to die ASAP, because she has already gone through enough.



There is nothing we can do but make her remaining time comfortable and to spend the last 48hrs with her. It's just so tough and I am hoping for a miracle if it really exist.

Guys cancer is fvcking awful. I am scared to death.

I am in so much stress and pain right now, I don't know what to do.