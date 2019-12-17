My mother is dying of cancer.

Hello Guys,
My mother is dying of cancer. We tried everything we possibly could, but today we have been told by the doctors that she will likely die within two/three days. It feels like a nightmare.

She's not afraid of death, she want to die ASAP, because she has already gone through enough.

There is nothing we can do but make her remaining time comfortable and to spend the last 48hrs with her. It's just so tough and I am hoping for a miracle if it really exist.
Guys cancer is fvcking awful. I am scared to death.
I am in so much stress and pain right now, I don't know what to do.
 
There are no words to express that can bring comfort to you and family at this time.
Its tough and beyond imagination. But, i can advise you right now to trust in God. We shall not live forever; in-fact nothing lives forever. However, to loose someone you love deeply and very closest can very be painful.

This is the time to pray and bless your mother and she bless you. I will pray for you through this and i will put your mother before God.
Please advise her to receive Christ and forgive others and go in peace. Thats the only rightful thing to do right now.
May Godbless you and your family.
 
