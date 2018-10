Mishahara ya viongozi wa Tanzania

These wabunge must understand the issue is not about pay rise; it is about increasing productivity. Kuongeza mishahara bila tija, ni chanzo cha mfumuko wa bei katika uchumi. Every time, these wabunge will demand more and more pay rise as purchasing power falls since there is no TIJA. And if the government is not careful enough, this is a recipe for disaster--inflation spiral. TIJA,TIJA,TIJA ndio mbadala. Kuongeza mishahara isiyoendana na TIJA ni sawa na kubandika plasta juu ya donda ndugu.