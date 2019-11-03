ACADEMIC QUALIFICATIONS

Rais John Magufuli leo Novemba 3 amemteua Charles Kichere kuwa Mdhibiti na Mkaguzi Mkuu wa Hesabu za Serikali (CAG) akichukua nafasi ya Prof. Mussa AssadProf. Assad aliteuliwa na Rais Mstaafu, Jakaya Kikwete wakati wa utawala wake na kuapishwa Novemba 2014.NAME : Charles Edward KichereDATE OF BIRTH : 26th March 1970LANGUAGES : Fluent in English and Kiswahili in both writing and speaking.November 2016:Tumain University, Bachelor of Law (LLB).December 2008: University of Dar es Salaam, Master of Business Administration (MBA – Finance).June 2004: African Renaissance Centre – Mbabane, Kingdom of Swaziland. Awarded Diploma in Financial Management of Donor Funded Projects.November 1997: University of Dar Es Salaam Awarded Bachelor of Commerce (B.com – Accounting) Upper Second Class with Honours.May 1992: Shinyanga Commercial Institute (Shycom) Awarded Advanced Certificate of Secondary Education Examinations – Division 1.November 1989: Tambaza Secondary School Awarded Certificate of Secondary Education Examinations – Division 1Charles Edward Kichere was a Njombe Regional Administrative Secretary (RAS) and former Commissioner General at Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA).He also worked as Deputy Commissioner General at Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA),Head of Finance and Chief Accountant at Tanzania National Roads Agency (TANROADS),Principal Internal Auditor at Tanzania National Roads Agency (TANROADS),Internal Auditor at Tanzania National Roads Agency (TANROADS),Internal Auditor at Unilever Tea Tanzania Limited, and Internal Auditor/Treasurer at Unilever Tea Kenya Limited.Charles E. Kichere holds Bachelor of Laws (LL.B) from Tumaini University College, Dar es Salaam Tanzania, Masters of Business Administration (MBA) in Finance at University of Dar es Salaam,Diploma in Financial Management of Donor Funded Projects at Africa Renaissance Centre, Mbabane Swaziland,Bachelor of Commerce in Accounting (B.Com Accounting) at University of Dar es Salaam.He is a member of the Credit and Audit Committees.