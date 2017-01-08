Battle: Dar es Salaam vs Nairobi


Annael

Annael

JF-Expert Member
#1
Joined
Sep 26, 2011
Messages
16,402
Likes
14,243
Points
280
Annael

Annael

JF-Expert Member
Joined Sep 26, 2011
16,402 14,243 280
#1
Kulingana na baadhi ya wakenya kutaka hii battle. Sasa ni muda mwafaka wa kuonesha kipi Nairobi kipo hakipo Dar es salaam na kipo Dar es salaam hakipo Nairobi.
Ninaomba tuangalie katika positive way. Tuki post kitu kutoka Dar wale wa Nairobi wanaleta post ya kujibu. Na kama hakipo kwao wanasema hakipo na wao vilevile. Kama kipo kwenye plan wanaweza kuleta au sisi tunaweza kuleta kwaajili ya kujibu.

1. Master Plan of the city
2. Current View of the city
3. Ongoing Projects
4. Future Projects proposed
5. Culture and Life style
6. Food availability
7. Entertainment and Funny Places
8. Places to visit
9. Transport system (Private and Public)
10. Markets and Shopping malls
11. Hotels
12. Education centers
13. Health centers
14. Telecommunication and Data centers
15. Information Technologies and Innovation

Ndugu Jay456watt kutoka Nairobi kama ulivyo dai sasa thread inaanza.
Welcome to the battle.
 
K

Kambalanick

JF-Expert Member
#3
Joined
Dec 4, 2014
Messages
1,152
Likes
969
Points
280
Age
23
K

Kambalanick

JF-Expert Member
Joined Dec 4, 2014
1,152 969 280
#3
OOOOH! Now I know you guys just love to compare yourselves with us, maybe to console yourselves that you are close. After we beat you in a thread you sensationally come up with another one, We are better than you in every possible way and you know it. Maybe this thread will make you happy for a moment but after several posts you will open another one. I am sure it is not your memory. We have like 10 threads already showcasing this things.
 
Annael

Annael

JF-Expert Member
#4
Joined
Sep 26, 2011
Messages
16,402
Likes
14,243
Points
280
Annael

Annael

JF-Expert Member
Joined Sep 26, 2011
16,402 14,243 280
#4
Kambalanick said:
OOOOH! Now I know you guys just love to compare yourselves with us, maybe to console yourselves that you are close. After we beat you in a thread you sensationally come up with another one, We are better than you in every possible way and you know it. Maybe this thread will make you happy for a moment but after several posts you will open another one. I am sure it is not your memory. We have like 10 threads already showcasing this things.
Click to expand...
Check the thread what does say. Is your fellow kenyan Jay456watt asked the battle is for you now to show one after another. When you show us we show the same thing in Dar. When we show you show us the same thing in Nairobi.
 
Annael

Annael

JF-Expert Member
#7
Joined
Sep 26, 2011
Messages
16,402
Likes
14,243
Points
280
Annael

Annael

JF-Expert Member
Joined Sep 26, 2011
16,402 14,243 280
#7
Scofied said:
ntarudi hapaa...but for my little uzoefu na opinion Nai is far better than Jiji letu la makonda....
Click to expand...
Ninasubiri jibu la kuhusu master plan ya jiji la Nairobi. Kisha tutaendelea. Hapa ni kutoa jibu la picha au reference document. Ukisema kwa maneno tu haina maana yoyote. Hata mimi hapa ninaweza kukuambia ni tajiri kuliko Dangote. Lakini kukiwepo na evidences ndio tunajua.
 
El Capitan

El Capitan

Senior Member
#20
Joined
May 2, 2011
Messages
132
Likes
84
Points
45
El Capitan

El Capitan

Senior Member
Joined May 2, 2011
132 84 45
#20
You must log in or register to reply here.

Forum statistics

Threads 1,207,246
Members 458,865
Posts 28,260,280

FOLLOW US