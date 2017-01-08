Battle: Dar es Salaam vs Nairobi

- Joined
Kulingana na baadhi ya wakenya kutaka hii battle. Sasa ni muda mwafaka wa kuonesha kipi Nairobi kipo hakipo Dar es salaam na kipo Dar es salaam hakipo Nairobi.
Ninaomba tuangalie katika positive way. Tuki post kitu kutoka Dar wale wa Nairobi wanaleta post ya kujibu. Na kama hakipo kwao wanasema hakipo na wao vilevile. Kama kipo kwenye plan wanaweza kuleta au sisi tunaweza kuleta kwaajili ya kujibu.
1. Master Plan of the city
2. Current View of the city
3. Ongoing Projects
4. Future Projects proposed
5. Culture and Life style
6. Food availability
7. Entertainment and Funny Places
8. Places to visit
9. Transport system (Private and Public)
10. Markets and Shopping malls
11. Hotels
12. Education centers
13. Health centers
14. Telecommunication and Data centers
15. Information Technologies and Innovation
Ndugu Jay456watt kutoka Nairobi kama ulivyo dai sasa thread inaanza.
Welcome to the battle.
