Msidhani wote tunapapatikia hilo

Funny thing about women; if someone they don't like, does something, it's creepy and strange. Wakati another man, might do the same thing and they'd considered it cute and sweet. What matters ni level of interest tu.



Huyo mashkaji hakukuvutia tu, lasivyo usingereact hivyo(if the whole story is true anyway).



Kama na wewe unavyolidharau gari la mwenzako na wengine wanalichukulia gari la aina yako hivyo hivyo.



Next time be humble and just politely tell someone you ain't interested. It doesn't hurt to be kind.