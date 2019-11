What do you wish for 2019 Christmas?

And the thing you wish (happiness) comes from within, no one will bring you happiness in your life, neither children, parents, spouse nor friends it's only you.



Choose to be happy and be happy then happyness will follow and be with you for the rest of your life.



Whenever sorrow comes, happiness will overcome the sorrow and you'll find joyous from inner you to the outer world.



Believe and live that.



Cheers Mobutu.