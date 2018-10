Time Frame-Visa ya Marekani

Nimewahi kuona mama mtu mzima analia at the embassy after being denied a visa. Nilimuonea huruma kweli since she apparently wanted to go join her husband or something along those lines. Pia nikajionea huruma na mimi kama mwafrika. Somehow, what we are being put through (or putting ourselves through) is worse than slavery. Kisha these imbeciles (not all) we elect year in year out are really doing nothing to raise the integrity of African people. Ndio maana I dont entertain politics maana nitapata ulcer bure. Sorry for going off topic.



Anyway, mimi si mtaalam but I would advise to book the earliest appointment which I think is around 8.00am halafu kufika by say 7.00am because they have security checks and what not. I think one should get the visa in the afternoon if everthing is in order. Also, its wise to use the checklist of required documents they have online.