Mr. Mbowe’s plea to President Magufuli to have a national reconciliation [not sure even for what exactly] seemed to have come out of left field.



That was evidenced by the reaction of people whom one would consider to be allies’ of Mr. Mbowe and his CHADEMA.



So if one were to read the tea leaves, what conclusion would they arrive at?



Well, two come to mind.



1] CHADEMA under Freeman Mbowe has lost the plot. Therefore, he is ready and willing to capitulate. He doesn’t want that ‘smoke’ with Magufuli no more.



2] Because CHADEMA under Mbowe has lost the plot, the party, some of its members, and its allies are not singing from the same hymn sheet. That is why we saw the reaction that we saw.



What does this say about the future of the main opposition party in the country? It portends nothing but doom and gloom.



Bad. All bad.



Wanting to reconcile with your political opponent is a tacit admission that you don’t want it with him no more. That he has thoroughly beaten you into submission and now you’re tapping out.



I suspect even some of the prominent leaders of CHADEMA are sniggering behind Mr.Mbowe’s back for being such a weakling.