Membe be careful, adui yako wa kweli humjui!

Mtu mzima hatishwi nyau



I've stayed out of this Lowasa and his clown episodes lakini naona sasa gloves are off....



This Lowasa guy had his time and its up...he doesnt matter anymore japo watu wake hawataki kumwambia kuwa aanze kuangalia mambo mengine



In short Lowasa you are out of the GAME na watu wana move on without you.



Other than small glitches za kuto update website ya foreign Membe has served this country honourably compared to huyu fisadi Lowasa ambaye all he thinks about 24.7 ni kuukwaa urais wa Tanzania. If anything, kama alivyo huyo chief propagandist wake mpya (BALILE) I suspect kuwa Lowasa kaanza ku suffer from the WALTER MITTY SYNDROME kama aliyo nayo Balile. Uzuri hapa JF we can smell B***t a mile way.



So far Lowasa has convinced himself that if he reminds us about his old gone by days as former premier and how UNFAIR life has been to him tangu ajiuzulu, we'll forget about his incompetence, deceits, duplicities, dishonesty, downright lying, bullying, cowardice, legendary volcanic temper tantrums, vanity, sulking, unjustified sense of entitlement, betrayal, bungling and boasting in both public and private functions.





Ssasa mliotumwa nendeni mkwambie huyo lawasa kuwa if anything sisi kama wana JF na wa Tanzania kwa ujumla we've overcome with emotion, empathy, sympathy and admiration that weve never overlooked the fact that this is THE MAN ALIYELIINGIZA TAIFA KWENYE GIZA , who shamefully sold out our sovereignty to unaccountable foreign element, flogged off our resources to the lowest bidder, destroyed the little esteem we had left as a nation.



Chonde chone wewe unayejiita "htaki nataka" elewa kuwa some of us have memories longer than a dragonfly's. and be very careful of what you wish for.



The difference between Lowasa & Membe ni kuwa tofauti zao ni sawa na Usiku na Mchana. And the is that Lowasa hasn't got a 'story' which comes anywhere close not only to JK lakini to Membe.

Just like JK, Mheshimiwa Membe is the son of of an ordinary MKULIMA, who rose from poverty to become one of our best foreign ministers. He has a proud record of political integrity and has never been afraid to put the interests of this country first.



Jambo ambalo nyinyi mnautumwa na huyo Lowasa ni kuwa lazima muelewe kuwa wa Tanzana si wajinga and unlike Membe & JK, huyo bosi wenu Lowasa HASN'T REALLY GOT A STORY!!!!! - aside from being ridiculously rich and and of course being a HOT HEADED prime minister which does not entitle him any sympathy from us! ​



​