Irene Charles Isaka, Director General, Social Security Regulatory Authority

Irene holds a Masters Degree of Economics of the University of Dar es Salaam; specializing in Econometrics and Monetary Economics. She has a Bachelor degree in Economics specializing in Industrial economics, Post graduate Diploma in Pension Funds investments and a Diploma in Risk Management for Social Security Funds. Irene has recently been appointed the Director General of Social Security Regulatory Authority.
Before the appointment Irene worked with Stanbic Bank (T) Ltd as the Country Head of International Development Group(IDG), Non Banking Financial Institutions (NBFIs)& Public Sector. Her role among others, focused on NBFI's & Public Sector Client's strategic direction and the long-term financial solutions. Irene spent more than10 years in the Social Security Sector under different capacities. Prior to moving to Stanbic (T) Ltd, Irene worked as Investments Manager, responsible for Investment portfolio that comprised of Equities, Real Estate and Fixed Income Assets (including Treasury Bills, Treasury Bonds, Corporate bonds, Fixed deposits (FDR), Commercial Papers(CP), Promissory Notes (PN), Term loans (TL), Syndicated Credit Facilities (SCF) and Special Lines of Credits(SLC) to SACCOS.
With broad experience in Investments Management, she was able to develop various real estate products, Facilitated Loan syndications in the Agricultural and power Sectors; private placements and development of mortgage product for low cost housing scheme. Irene also worked as Public Private Partnership Advisor for 32 councils in the mainland under the Voluntary sector Health Programme, the programme which was funded by the USAID. As a partnership advisor, she was involved the grants management process to the NGOs, CBOs, FBOs and GROs in 32 Councils of the Mainland Tanzania where her main role was to formulate strategies that foster partnership between the Councils and NGOs, CBOs, FBOs and GROs.
