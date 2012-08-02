Irene Charles Isaka, Director General, Social Security Regulatory Authority

Safari_ni_Safari

Safari_ni_Safari

Safari_ni_Safari

Safari_ni_Safari

Irene holds a Masters Degree of Economics of the University of Dar es Salaam; specializing in Econometrics and Monetary Economics. She has a Bachelor degree in Economics specializing in Industrial economics, Post graduate Diploma in Pension Funds investments and a Diploma in Risk Management for Social Security Funds. Irene has recently been appointed the Director General of Social Security Regulatory Authority.

Before the appointment Irene worked with Stanbic Bank (T) Ltd as the Country Head of International Development Group(IDG), Non Banking Financial Institutions (NBFIs)& Public Sector. Her role among others, focused on NBFI's & Public Sector Client's strategic direction and the long-term financial solutions. Irene spent more than10 years in the Social Security Sector under different capacities. Prior to moving to Stanbic (T) Ltd, Irene worked as Investments Manager, responsible for Investment portfolio that comprised of Equities, Real Estate and Fixed Income Assets (including Treasury Bills, Treasury Bonds, Corporate bonds, Fixed deposits (FDR), Commercial Papers(CP), Promissory Notes (PN), Term loans (TL), Syndicated Credit Facilities (SCF) and Special Lines of Credits(SLC) to SACCOS.

With broad experience in Investments Management, she was able to develop various real estate products, Facilitated Loan syndications in the Agricultural and power Sectors; private placements and development of mortgage product for low cost housing scheme. Irene also worked as Public Private Partnership Advisor for 32 councils in the mainland under the Voluntary sector Health Programme, the programme which was funded by the USAID. As a partnership advisor, she was involved the grants management process to the NGOs, CBOs, FBOs and GROs in 32 Councils of the Mainland Tanzania where her main role was to formulate strategies that foster partnership between the Councils and NGOs, CBOs, FBOs and GROs.
 
IGWE

Safari_ni_Safari said:
Irene holds a Masters Degree of Economics of the University of Dar es Salaam; specializing in Econometrics and Monetary Economics. She has a Bachelor degree in Economics specializing in Industrial economics, Post graduate Diploma in Pension Funds investments and a Diploma in Risk Management for Social Security Funds. Irene has recently been appointed the Director General of Social Security Regulatory Authority.


Before the appointment Irene worked with Stanbic Bank (T) Ltd as the Country Head of International Development Group(IDG), Non Banking Financial Institutions (NBFIs)& Public Sector. Her role among others, focused on NBFI's & Public Sector Client's strategic direction and the long-term financial solutions. Irene spent more than10 years in the Social Security Sector under different capacities. Prior to moving to Stanbic (T) Ltd, Irene worked as Investments Manager, responsible for Investment portfolio that comprised of Equities, Real Estate and Fixed Income Assets (including Treasury Bills, Treasury Bonds, Corporate bonds, Fixed deposits (FDR), Commercial Papers(CP), Promissory Notes (PN), Term loans (TL), Syndicated Credit Facilities (SCF) and Special Lines of Credits(SLC) to SACCOS.

With broad experience in Investments Management, she was able to develop various real estate products, Facilitated Loan syndications in the Agricultural and power Sectors; private placements and development of mortgage product for low cost housing scheme. Irene also worked as Public Private Partnership Advisor for 32 councils in the mainland under the Voluntary sector Health Programme, the programme which was funded by the USAID. As a partnership advisor, she was involved the grants management process to the NGOs, CBOs, FBOs and GROs in 32 Councils of the Mainland Tanzania where her main role was to formulate strategies that foster partnership between the Councils and NGOs, CBOs, FBOs and GROs.
Lakini of all ni mtu hovyo kuwahi kutokea kwa sisi wafanyakazi wa kizazi kipya.period
 
Safari_ni_Safari

IGWE said:
Lakini of all ni mtu hovyo kuwahi kutokea kwa sisi wafanyakazi wa kizazi kipya.period
Kaka nilitaka watu wa-link hivi vitu:


Irene holds a Masters Degree of Economics of the University of Dar es Salaam; specializing in Econometrics and Monetary Economics. She has a Bachelor degree in Economics specializing in Industrial economics, Post graduate Diploma in Pension Funds investments and a Diploma in Risk Management for Social Security Funds
 
Safari_ni_Safari

Incestments in infrastructure by social security schemes will from now onwards be based on viability of respective projects rather than guarantee from the government, according to new guidelines on investments in the sector announced by the Social Security Regulatory Authority (SSRA).


The guidelines, announced in Dar es Salaam on Thursday, have also introduced fund managers and custodians who will be charged with managing investments and safeguarding title deeds of property owned by the funds, respectively. The SSRA Director General, Ms Irene Isaka, said the strategy aims at moving from equity finance to project financing.


"In this case, cash-flows will be ring-fenced to recoup the investment outlay rather than depending on government guarantee. The schemes could invest up to 25 per cent of their investment portfolio to infrastructure," Ms Isaka told journalists during an occasion to launch the guidelines at the SSRA offices.


Social security funds have been given a transition period of six months to start implementing the guidelines which became operational on May 1, this year. The guidelines address critical areas such as -investment policy, investment benchmarks, targeted returns as well as good governance in decision making process and sanctions for non-compliance.


According to the new guidelines, the funds could invest a maximum of 70 per cent of investment portfolio in government treasury bills and bonds. "Direct loans to the government are limited to 10 per cent whereas real estate has been tagged at 30 per cent of the portfolio.


However, non-earning income property is allowed at a maximum of 5 per cent in a bid to ensure that the funds activate dormant properties," she explained. Ms Isaka was of a view that apart from improving good governance, it is expected that fund managers will stimulate financial market and improve returns on investments. She mentioned inflation as a major challenge faced by social security schemes as the sector strives to increase returns on investments.


"I believe the government is working hard to address the situation. This is because inflation has multiplier effects that apart from realizing negative returns on investments it further erodes the value of pension paid to our members," she explained. The SSRA boss also hailed recent amendments to the Social Security Act passed by the National Assembly, saying it has opened a new era for social security in Tanzania.


The social security schemes in Tanzania have been facing a number of challenges which lead to complaints from members. The challenges include among others fragmented legal and regulatory framework, lack of uniform investment policies and lack of mechanisms for transferability. "There is also a challenge of low coverage which is only 6.5 per cent of the working population or 3.5 per cent of the entire population, lack of indexation, different benefit package and pre-mature withdraws," Ms Isaka said.


Lack of standard guidelines for investments has also been an area of concerns whereby members have been complaining on the type and model of investment. Lack of uniform guidelines has made some funds to earn lower than others in same areas of investments. It was on the backdrop of the challenges that SSRA in collaboration with the Bank of Tanzania (BoT) commissioned a consultant to conduct a portfolio review of investments by social security schemes.
 
Captain22

I have failed to understand the motive behind this thread, is it to populize Ms Irene as a person or her education background and her ability to steer positive changes in the already dead pension funds?
What pension funds members need is better pension schemes and accessibility of loans when we are still energitic and not blah blah this or blah blah that.
 
Safari_ni_Safari

Captain22 said:
I have failed to understand the motive behind this thread, is it to populize Ms Irene as a person or her education background and her ability to steer positive changes in the already dead pension funds?
What pension funds members need is better pension schemes and accessibility of loans when we are still energitic and not blah blah this or blah blah that.
If you just read a post in isolation you wont get the logic........I request that you read my post # 4 thoroughly!
 
Njowepo

Ata uwe na PHD kwenye hayo mambo but kama utaincorporate mambo ya siasa imekula kwako
 
Iron Lady

sometimes best people are also worse.
 
Iron Lady

Njowepo said:
Ata uwe na PHD kwenye hayo mambo but kama utaincorporate mambo ya siasa imekula kwako
uko sahihi kabisa mkuu.haswa siasa zenyewe zikiwa za maji taka.
 
PhD

hii kitu ya mukulo bana kaipigia pande kwa jibaba akateuliwa mara moja, hana anachojua.
 
King Kong III

Safari_ni_Safari said:
Kaka nilitaka watu wa-link hivi vitu:


Irene holds a Masters Degree of Economics of the University of Dar es Salaam; specializing in Econometrics and Monetary Economics. She has a Bachelor degree in Economics specializing in Industrial economics, Post graduate Diploma in Pension Funds investments and a Diploma in Risk Management for Social Security Funds
Kwahyo tangia anasoma hayo mambo ya monetary na ssf alikua na lengo la kuja kutuibia? Kama ka-copy huko basi kwa kupastia huku hakuna!!
 
ndetichia

Njowepo said:
Ata uwe na PHD kwenye hayo mambo but kama utaincorporate mambo ya siasa imekula kwako
hiyo yote ni njaa mkuu sio yeye na kujali ugali wake bila ya kujali watz waliosababisha yeye kuwa pale..
 
Janjaweed

Safari_ni_Safari said:
Before the appointment Irene worked with Stanbic Bank (T) Ltd as the Country Head of International Development Group(IDG), Non Banking Financial Institutions (NBFIs)& Public Sector. Her role among others, focused on NBFI's & Public Sector Client's strategic direction and the long-term financial solutions. Irene spent more than10 years in the Social Security Sector under different capacities. Prior to moving to Stanbic (T) Ltd, Irene worked as Investments Manager, responsible for Investment portfolio that comprised of Equities, Real Estate and Fixed Income Assets (including Treasury Bills, Treasury Bonds, Corporate bonds, Fixed deposits (FDR), Commercial Papers(CP), Promissory Notes (PN), Term loans (TL), Syndicated Credit Facilities (SCF) and Special Lines of Credits(SLC) to SACCOS.

With broad experience in Investments Management, she was able to develop various real estate products, Facilitated Loan syndications in the Agricultural and power Sectors; private placements and development of mortgage product for low cost housing scheme. Irene also worked as Public Private Partnership Advisor for 32 councils in the mainland under the Voluntary sector Health Programme, the programme which was funded by the USAID. As a partnership advisor, she was involved the grants management process to the NGOs, CBOs, FBOs and GROs in 32 Councils of the Mainland Tanzania where her main role was to formulate strategies that foster partnership between the Councils and NGOs, CBOs, FBOs and GROs.
including Arusha PPF (success) and MWanza (failure)
 
Janjaweed

ndetichia said:
hiyo yote ni njaa mkuu sio yeye na kujali ugali wake bila ya kujali watz waliosababisha yeye kuwa pale..
Irene hana nja yoyote tafadhali, amekumbwa tu na saisa za walafi na hana pa kugeuka kwani sidhani kama alikua tayari kwa nafasi ile.... she would better suit a strategic technical position, she is a good manager but may not be the best leader!!! she has good qualities za execution shida yake ni communicating her vision katika level ya kisiasa kama SSRA ambayo inasimami mashirika ya kifisadi kama PPF, LAP, NSSF, PSPF nk...

Irene took the job bila kuangalia madhara kwake na familia yake... she had it all, but she wanted more

AMECHAFUKA KWA KOSA LISILO LAKE 100%, THEY FAILED TO PREPARE THE PUBLIC, AND THAT IS NOT TECHNICAL, IT IS COMMUNICATION
 
Kaunga

Mimi nina miaka 36, nimechishwa kazi ktk kampuni niliyoitumikia kwa miaka 12 kama muhudumu wa ofisi. Uhaba wa kazi tena za uhudumu unajulikana, na hata wakitoa matangazo wanataka aliye chini ya miaka 35. Je nisubiri miaka 20 mingine ndipo nipate mafao yangu?

Meanwhile nitaishije? Au nijiajiri kwa kujianika usiku nikosubiri wateja mitaa ya Sinza (natumaini walio kwenye mfungo hawatanichapa fimbo kwa 'kuwadhambisha'). Niambieni bila kutumia viingereza vyenu hiyo Social Security Fund niliyoichangia for the good 12 years itanisaidia nini zaidi ya kutoa mafao ya mazishi yangu!
 
The Boss

Kaunga said:
Mimi nina miaka 36, nimechishwa kazi ktk kampuni niliyoitumikia kwa miaka 12 kama muhudumu wa ofisi. Uhaba wa kazi tena za uhudumu unajulikana, na hata wakitoa matangazo wanataka aliye chini ya miaka 35. Je nisubiri miaka 20 mingine ndipo nipate mafao yangu?

Meanwhile nitaishije? Au nijiajiri kwa kujianika usiku nikosubiri wateja mitaa ya Sinza (natumaini walio kwenye mfungo hawatanichapa fimbo kwa 'kuwadhambisha'). Niambieni bila kutumia viingereza vyenu hiyo Social Security Fund niliyoichangia for the good 12 years itanisaidia nini zaidi ya kutoa mafao ya mazishi yangu!
pole...
mradi wa batiki kama unaweza
niambie nifanye mambo
 
Kaunga

The Boss said:
pole...
mradi wa batiki kama unaweza
niambie nifanye mambo
Meaning unanipa mtaji? Kwanini wakati nina pesa yangu ambayo ni Mtaji tosha? Why should l live on someone's favor?

Yaani Boss, honestly hii kitu inauma sana. Mimi nilishapanga Dec ni mwisho wa kuajiriwa halafu wananiambia niwait 20 yrs ndipo nichukue cha kwangu.

I tell u hii ndicho kinachoweza nifanya sio tu niadamane lkn hata kwenda zaidi ya hapo. Wait n see!
 
Safari_ni_Safari

Janjaweed said:
Irene hana njaa yoyote tafadhali, amekumbwa tu na saisa za walafi na hana pa kugeuka kwani sidhani kama alikua tayari kwa nafasi ile.... she would better suit a strategic technical position, she is a good manager but may not be the best leader!!! she has good qualities za execution shida yake ni communicating her vision katika level ya kisiasa kama SSRA ambayo inasimami mashirika ya kifisadi kama PPF, LAP, NSSF, PSPF nk...

Irene took the job bila kuangalia madhara kwake na familia yake... she had it all, but she wanted more

AMECHAFUKA KWA KOSA LISILO LAKE 100%, THEY FAILED TO PREPARE THE PUBLIC, AND THAT IS NOT TECHNICAL, IT IS COMMUNICATION
Am speechless if this is what she is.........na hana njaa but she wanted more?
 
Janjaweed

Safari_ni_Safari said:
Am speechless if this is what she is.........na hana njaa but she wanted more?
my point ni kwamba alitaka kupanda juu zaidi in professional/career ladder... na hiyo imeaffect jina lake negatively, ile nafasi ina siasa, hata wakati wa mchujo ilikua na vita kubwa hivyo kwenye mazingira kama hayo lazima upiganiwe na wanaokupigania wengine lengo lao ni kupata japo nafasi za biashara

hayo ni mabwabwajo yangu, no need to be speechless.... did you have any speech???:wacko::wacko:
 
Safari_ni_Safari

Janjaweed said:
my point ni kwamba alitaka kupanda juu zaidi in professional/career ladder... na hiyo imeaffect jina lake negatively, ile nafasi ina siasa, hata wakati wa mchujo ilikua na vita kubwa hivyo kwenye mazingira kama hayo lazima upiganiwe na wanaokupigania wengine lengo lao ni kupata japo nafasi za biashara

hayo ni mabwabwajo yangu, no need to be speechless.... did you have any speech???:wacko::wacko:
No I don't have.....:eek2::eek2:
 
