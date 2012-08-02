Irene Charles Isaka, Director General, Social Security Regulatory Authority

Incestments in infrastructure by social security schemes will from now onwards be based on viability of respective projects rather than guarantee from the government, according to new guidelines on investments in the sector announced by the Social Security Regulatory Authority (SSRA).





The guidelines, announced in Dar es Salaam on Thursday, have also introduced fund managers and custodians who will be charged with managing investments and safeguarding title deeds of property owned by the funds, respectively. The SSRA Director General, Ms Irene Isaka, said the strategy aims at moving from equity finance to project financing.





"In this case, cash-flows will be ring-fenced to recoup the investment outlay rather than depending on government guarantee. The schemes could invest up to 25 per cent of their investment portfolio to infrastructure," Ms Isaka told journalists during an occasion to launch the guidelines at the SSRA offices.





Social security funds have been given a transition period of six months to start implementing the guidelines which became operational on May 1, this year. The guidelines address critical areas such as -investment policy, investment benchmarks, targeted returns as well as good governance in decision making process and sanctions for non-compliance.





According to the new guidelines, the funds could invest a maximum of 70 per cent of investment portfolio in government treasury bills and bonds. "Direct loans to the government are limited to 10 per cent whereas real estate has been tagged at 30 per cent of the portfolio.





However, non-earning income property is allowed at a maximum of 5 per cent in a bid to ensure that the funds activate dormant properties," she explained. Ms Isaka was of a view that apart from improving good governance, it is expected that fund managers will stimulate financial market and improve returns on investments. She mentioned inflation as a major challenge faced by social security schemes as the sector strives to increase returns on investments.





"I believe the government is working hard to address the situation. This is because inflation has multiplier effects that apart from realizing negative returns on investments it further erodes the value of pension paid to our members," she explained. The SSRA boss also hailed recent amendments to the Social Security Act passed by the National Assembly, saying it has opened a new era for social security in Tanzania.





The social security schemes in Tanzania have been facing a number of challenges which lead to complaints from members. The challenges include among others fragmented legal and regulatory framework, lack of uniform investment policies and lack of mechanisms for transferability . "There is also a challenge of low coverage which is only 6.5 per cent of the working population or 3.5 per cent of the entire population, lack of indexation, different benefit package and pre-mature withdraws," Ms Isaka said.





Lack of standard guidelines for investments has also been an area of concerns whereby members have been complaining on the type and model of investment. Lack of uniform guidelines has made some funds to earn lower than others in same areas of investments. It was on the backdrop of the challenges that SSRA in collaboration with the Bank of Tanzania (BoT) commissioned a consultant to conduct a portfolio review of investments by social security schemes.