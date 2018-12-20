Umemuelewa vipi January Makamba


Bilionea Asigwa

Bilionea Asigwa

JF-Expert Member
#1
Joined
Sep 21, 2011
Messages
16,058
Likes
22,824
Points
280
Bilionea Asigwa

Bilionea Asigwa

JF-Expert Member
Joined Sep 21, 2011
16,058 22,824 280
#1
Ukisoma katikati ya mistari(reading between the lines), unamuelewa vipi Muheshimiwa January??

"Mourinho’s failure at Manchester United isn’t related to footballing but to leadership:

Failure to inspire, to unify, to motivate, to accommodate, to compromise, to manage egos, to adapt to changing circumstances, to judge talent.

You lose the dressing room, you lose on the pitch "

 
Webb

Webb

JF-Expert Member
#10
Joined
Oct 4, 2016
Messages
396
Likes
784
Points
180
Age
26
Webb

Webb

JF-Expert Member
Joined Oct 4, 2016
396 784 180
#10
Kufeli kwa Jiwe hakuhusiani na siasa,ila kashindwa kuleta UMOJA,kuinspire watu wachakarike,Kurahisisha njia za uchumi,Kuwa motivate wafanyakazi,na kuwa fariji wahanga mbali mbali.

Ukifeli hayo mambo hapo juu lazima ufeli SIASA.
 
utukufu mwanjisi

utukufu mwanjisi

JF-Expert Member
#11
Joined
Aug 19, 2017
Messages
506
Likes
464
Points
80
utukufu mwanjisi

utukufu mwanjisi

JF-Expert Member
Joined Aug 19, 2017
506 464 80
#11
Naona upande wenu umewashinda asaiv mnatamani kuchonganisha upande huu. ..Mtangoja sana
 
Sky Eclat

Sky Eclat

JF-Expert Member
#12
Joined
Oct 17, 2012
Messages
29,774
Likes
84,031
Points
280
Sky Eclat

Sky Eclat

JF-Expert Member
Joined Oct 17, 2012
29,774 84,031 280
#12
Webb said:
Kufeli kwa Jiwe hakuhusiani na siasa,ila kashindwa kuleta UMOJA,kuinspire watu wachakarike,Kurahisisha njia za uchumi,Kuwa motivate wafanyakazi,na kuwa fariji wahanga mbali mbali.

Ukifeli hayo mambo hapo juu lazima ufeli SIASA.
Click to expand...
🙏🏾
 
jmushi1

jmushi1

JF-Expert Member
#14
Joined
Nov 2, 2007
Messages
19,151
Likes
5,045
Points
280
jmushi1

jmushi1

JF-Expert Member
Joined Nov 2, 2007
19,151 5,045 280
#14
Webb said:
Kufeli kwa Jiwe hakuhusiani na siasa,ila kashindwa kuleta UMOJA,kuinspire watu wachakarike,Kurahisisha njia za uchumi,Kuwa motivate wafanyakazi,na kuwa fariji wahanga mbali mbali.

Ukifeli hayo mambo hapo juu lazima ufeli SIASA.
Click to expand...
Umepatia 😀dressing room hapa ni wapi? Lumumba au?
 
MsemajiUkweli

MsemajiUkweli

JF-Expert Member
#15
Joined
Jul 5, 2012
Messages
10,525
Likes
16,091
Points
280
MsemajiUkweli

MsemajiUkweli

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jul 5, 2012
10,525 16,091 280
#15
Siku hizi baadhi ya watu wamekuwa wapiga ramli za kisiasa nchini!

Hii inaitwa na waingereza political placebo.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Forum statistics

Threads 1,239,726
Members 476,681
Posts 29,362,989

FOLLOW US