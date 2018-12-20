Umemuelewa vipi January Makamba

- Joined
Ukisoma katikati ya mistari(reading between the lines), unamuelewa vipi Muheshimiwa January??
"Mourinho’s failure at Manchester United isn’t related to footballing but to leadership:
Failure to inspire, to unify, to motivate, to accommodate, to compromise, to manage egos, to adapt to changing circumstances, to judge talent.
You lose the dressing room, you lose on the pitch "
