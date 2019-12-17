TTCL hoi kwenye soko la mawasiliano nchini

Hapa chini ni takwimu zilizotolewa na TCRA kuhusiana na mgawanyo wa soko miongoni mwa makampuni mbalimbali ya mawasiliano hapa nchini.

Wasiwasi ambao Watanzania wengi tunapaswa kuwa nao kutokana na takwimu hizi ni uwezekano kwa serikali hii kuzi "Fastjet"-isha Vodacom, Tigo, Airtel, nk ili TTCL ibaki peke yake kwenye soko.

Just like how Fastjet was made extinct in favour of ATCL.

Now a sobering question to you wananchi, when you have a state-owned communication network as the sole provider, can anyone envision the plight of information sharing (internet, social media, etc) in the country in the near future, with October 2020 beckoning on the horizon?

Watch this space!

 
Sumve 2015 said:
TTCL iko vizuri mkuu, hiyo internet unayotumia kupost hapa iwe ni unatumia Vodacom, tigo, smart, Zantel au airtel jua tiari ushawalipa TTCL, unapoona wanatoa gawio usidhani ni hadithi.
Hajielewi TTCL ndie muuzaji wa jumla hizo.kampuni za Simu Ni wanunuzi wanaununua duka la jumla TTCL na kuuzia reja reja wateja wao
 
TTCL kwenye data bundle ni majanga , mpak uwe mjin kati ndo mtandao unakuwa speed , ukizunguka uwani tu no network , labda kwenye bundle za dk wanajitahd .....huenda Kwa sababu hawana coverage nzur
Juzi nilichukua laini ya TTCL , Ila sa hv nimeifungia kwenye kabati....
 
Hiyo haipo mbali
TTCL iko vizuri mkuu, hiyo internet unayotumia kupost hapa iwe ni unatumia Vodacom, tigo, smart, Zantel au airtel jua tiari ushawalipa TTCL, unapoona wanatoa gawio usidhani ni hadithi.
serekali haikushindwa kufanya hivyo kwa Fastjet (yaani kuilipisha commission kupitia TAA). ikaona iwe inafaidi moja kwa moja. sasa hivi local air travel imekuwa changamoto kubwa sana baada ya Fastjet kuondolewa sokoni ki-Mafia.

serekali hii haitaki kula asali pekee, bali inachoma na mzinga kabisa ipate na kuni za kupikia. hiyo asali itapatikanaje baada ya kuchoma mzinga? hapo ndipo Watanzania wazalendo wa kweli wanapaswa kujitafakari... tunapelekwa wapi?
 
Tatizo kwenye tecnologia ya wireless coverage ndo kuna tatizo
TTCL kwenye data bundle ni majanga , mpak uwe mjin kati ndo mtandao unakuwa speed , ukizunguka uwani tu no network , labda kwenye bundle za dk wanajitahd .....huenda Kwa sababu hawana coverage nzur
Juzi nilichukua laini ya TTCL , Ila sa hv nimeifungia kwenye kabati....
Tatizo la TTCL hakuna business plan, wanalamisha watumishi wa umma watumie laini zao ila mtaani siwaoni wakitafuta wateja
TTCL iko vizuri mkuu, hiyo internet unayotumia kupost hapa iwe ni unatumia Vodacom, tigo, smart, Zantel au airtel jua tiari ushawalipa TTCL, unapoona wanatoa gawio usidhani ni hadithi.
YEHODAYA said:
Hajielewi TTCL ndie muuzaji wa jumla hizo.kampuni za Simu Ni wanunuzi wanaununua duka la jumla TTCL na kuuzia reja reja wateja wao
Tunaelewa ila inakuwaje watumie roaming ya tiGO..???
Kama wenyewe ndo masta kwanini unakuta sehemu mitandao yote ina 4g ila wao tu hakuna 4g inakuwaje....

Kuna siku nlipanda Bus la Dom, yaani pale UBT niliEnjoy TTCL, ilivokata Kibamba sikuipata tena mpk Msamvu!
TTCL kwenye data bundle ni majanga , mpak uwe mjin kati ndo mtandao unakuwa speed , ukizunguka uwani tu no network , labda kwenye bundle za dk wanajitahd .....huenda Kwa sababu hawana coverage nzur
Juzi nilichukua laini ya TTCL , Ila sa hv nimeifungia kwenye kabati....
Baada ya hapo sikuipata tena mpk Dom

Mimi nilishasemaga TTCL wampe mtu kama Kelvin twissa waone makampuni ya simu mengi mchini yanamkono wake kukua halafu jamaa fitina za biashara hiyo anazijua
 
TTCL ndie Internet service Provider( ISP ) popote unapoona internet .Ndio mwenye mkongo wa Taifa
Hivi kampuni ya cement inayowauzia suppliers inapata pesa nyingi kuliko hao suppliers? Mfano mwingine mrahisi, wakulima wanaolima mahindi na kuwauzia madalali, wao wana vipato vikubwa kuliko hao madalali? Uza ubongo huo unakaa nao kwa hasara.
 
Hivi kampuni ya cement inayowauzia suppliers inapata pesa nyingi kuliko hao suppliers? Mfano mwingine mrahisi, wakulima wanaolima mahindi na kuwauzia madalali, wao wana vipato vikubwa kuliko hao madalali? Uza ubongo huo unakaa nao kwa hasara.
