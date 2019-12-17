TTCL hoi kwenye soko la mawasiliano nchini

Hapa chini ni takwimu zilizotolewa na TCRA kuhusiana na mgawanyo wa soko miongoni mwa makampuni mbalimbali ya mawasiliano hapa nchini.



Wasiwasi ambao Watanzania wengi tunapaswa kuwa nao kutokana na takwimu hizi ni uwezekano kwa serikali hii kuzi "Fastjet"-isha Vodacom, Tigo, Airtel, nk ili TTCL ibaki peke yake kwenye soko.



Just like how Fastjet was made extinct in favour of ATCL.



Now a sobering question to you wananchi, when you have a state-owned communication network as the sole provider, can anyone envision the plight of information sharing (internet, social media, etc) in the country in the near future, with October 2020 beckoning on the horizon?



Watch this space!



