The happiest King in the world

King Mswati III (51) wa eSwatini amenunua magari 19 na amewazawadia wake zake (zaidi ya 14) magari hayo mapya ya kifahari aina ya Rolls-Royce Phantom.Hatua hiyo imekosolewa kutokana na nchi hiyo kuwa na hali mbaya kiuchumi, huku baadhi ya wananchi wakikosa baadhi ya huduma za msingu.Mwaka 2009 Jarida la Forbes lilimtaja King Mswati miongoni mwa wanafamilia za Kifalme 15 matajiri duniani akiwa na utajiri wa TZS 115 bilioni.MSWATI BUYS EXPENSIVE ROLLS ROYCES FOR HIS WIVES.eSwatini King Mswati III has left several on the Twitter streets gobsmacked after a video surfaced apparently showing how he had gifted his wives with brand new Rolls-Royce vehicles.Investigative journalist Mzilikazi wa Africa shared a picture and video of what he described as the brand new buys for the king’s wives.While the monarch has over 14 wives, footage of the cars only shows a few of the similar-looking Rolls-Royces driving out of what seems like a compound, still with a few stickers indicative of their new nature.A source, from eSwatini’s Ministry of Information Communications and Technology, confirmed to The Citizen that the king had indeed bought the vehicles. She said the vehicles arrived on Tuesday but was unsure on the exact number of the cars.In 2009, Forbes named King Mswati among the top 15 wealthiest royals in the world despite the fact that he rules over one of the world’s poorest nations. Later they reported that “his personal net worth is at least US$50 million, based on the annual US$50 million salary that he is paid out of government coffers”.The Citizen counted five cars in the footage but the lady speculated that she had heard that the number of cars to replace the cars of the wives stood at 14 or fifteen cars.King Mswati of the Kingdom of Eswatini has sent the message “go to hell” to 800 UNESWA students who did not get scholarships, workers who could not be given cost of living adjustment and the hospitals that are shot of medical supplies and food for admitted patients. He has bought a fleet of German rolls Royce cars for his wives that cost E120 million. The money will definitely not come from Mswati’s personal pocket but the government of Eswatini that belongs to him. Expenditure on the lavish royal lifestyle is not audited and the ministries that issue out the cash do not account for it.A sane king who is a leader of government that heavily relies on external financial support can never spend such a huge amount of money on his wives who are not even short of transport. Mswati has proven beyond reasonable doubt that he is a liability to the Swazi nation who will never prioritize the needs of the people. He is not worth being a leader because he is selfish and arrogant. When the nation needs money it is always not there but when it comes to useless spending on lavish lifestyle and activities the money will always be there from the very same “cash strapped government”. As SWAYOCO we again remind the nation and international community that Mswati is a crime against humanity and is not fit to be a leader.