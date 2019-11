Kuna sehemu nyingi hawatumii hizo. Hizo ninazo pia. Watu wanachangiana CashApp etc, most local stores will take cards but not Apple Pay etc.



Plus, I detest Apple anything.



I bought the large iPad, I think its the 12 inches one, primarily because I was fascinated by the DJing software.



I dropped a G on that, I belive it was the 64GB version too.



I ended giving it to dogo mmoja hivi cause I just wasn't into that whole Apple ecosystem thing.



Samsung Pay is a joke, even in Gotham it is not that well adopted.



Plus, I know too much of how the sausage is made to be an early adopter.