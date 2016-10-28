Msaada: Mdogo wangu anatakiwa kufanya mtihani wa TOEFL


Wakuu kuna mdogo wangu anatakiwa afanye mtihani wa TOEFL naomba kufahamishwa kuwa anaanzeje kufuatilia kwa hapa jijini Dar es Salaam.
 
Na aingie online ajizoeze kwa kufanya mitihani ya zamani na kujipima. Ni kamtihani fulani uchwara hivi. Cha muhimu asipanick na siku ya mtihani atulie aongee Kiingereza kinachoeleweka asibwabwaje tu kisa eti anakimbizana na muda.
 
Mkuu asante sana.. Inawezekana wewe ulishawahi kufanya ... So ni mtihani wa kuongea au written?
 
JF kweli kiboko... Asanteni wadau mmenipa mwanga
 
Yeah. Nilifanyia huko huko kwao nilipoenda kusoma. Ni biashara hii mkuu. Wana makampuni makubwa yanayotunga na kusimamia hii mitihani duniani kote. Mimi ilibidi nifanye miwili - Toefel na GRE. Nikapasua yote.

Toefel (kama hawajabadilisha) ni mchanganyiko - written, reading, listening na oral. Wanataka kuona fluency, reasoning na competence yote kwa ujumla. Atakuwa mbele ya kompyuta yenye vinasa sauti na anaweza kuonyeshwa mlolongo wa picha mf. Watoto wanacheza mpira nje. Mtoto mmoja anaupiga mpira unagonga dirisha la vioo na linavunjika. Mwenye nyumba anatoka nje halafu watoto wanatimua mbio. Kisha ataombwa aeleze kwa sauti kilichotokea may be within a minute or 30 seconds. Asibwabwaje tu kwa haraka haraka. Cha muhimu awe affirmative aongee kwa sauti natural na yenye kusikika vizuri hata hiyo dakika moja ikiisha hajamaliza sequence yote ni sawa. Wanakuwa tayari wameshajua uwezo wake wa kuzungumza sentensi sahihi na kwa level gani (kuna level 5 from novice to advanced. Kama anakwenda kusoma inabidi angalau apate level 3 na akifika chuoni wanaweza kumtaka achukue darasa la Kiingereza katika sehemu ambayo hakufanya vizuri mf. matamshi, grammar n.k). Badala ya kukaa kimya, akimaliza mapema anaweza kuzama zaidi na kueleza kwa mfano anachofikiria huyo mwenye nyumba aliyevunjiwa dirisha atafanya nini baada ya watoto kukimbia. Atawafukuza? Atakwenda kuwaripoti kwa wazazi wao? Atafanyeje and why?

Kuna mifano ya maswali na majibu Google. aende akafanye mazoezi huko. Cha muhimu ni kujiamini na kutotetemeka. Ni kimtihani rahisi sana!
 
Asante mdau
 
TOEFL is Test Of English As Foreign Language is just a test to measure your English language ability in listening,Reading,Writing skills any student who wishes to study in USA but comes from countries with mother tongue language other than English have to consider taking the test, specially Internet based Test (IBT).
In order to sit for the exam you need first to register for the test in TOEFL: Home then you will need to choose the test date and center that is suitable for u, unfortunately there is only one center that offers TOEFL IBT which is located at UDSM UCC, TOEFL needs very intense preparation especially when u need to achieve high scores, so you have to start preparations ASAP after registering, Also United States Embassy in Tanzania offers counseling and library services, so you should consider seeing them too.
Personally I can help u with softwares that 'll help you during preparation and some other issues related to the test.
Check in with me..... +255 713 588 526.
 
Biashara tayari duh. Watu hamchelewi kuchangamkia fursa. I am just curious. Una software gani zinazoweza kumsaidia mtu anayetaka kufanya Toefel mkuu mbali na yeye mwenyewe kujizoeza BURE kwa kutumia maswali kutoka katika mitihani yao iliyopita? Hizo software umepewa na watu wa Toefel au umetengeneza mwenyewe?
 
Siyo rahisi kihivyo hutegemea background ya mtahiniwa.
Eg kama umesoma Feza kuanzia vidudu hadi F6 na baba, mama, dada wa kazi na mkata nyasi za kuku anazungumza kingereza basi hapo ni rahisi.
Lakini umesoma asante kayumba hadi f6 unafundishwa "a cows" "the God"
Knifes....basi jiandae miezi kadhaa kabla ya kujisajili
 
Mkuu jibu lako sahihi hili hapa

There are two test centers that administer the TOFEL in Tanzania:

  1. THE MWALIMU NYERERE MEMORIAL ACADEMY located in Kigamboni, Dar es Salaam.
  2. THE INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL OF MOSHI in Moshi, Kilimanjaro.
Source:
Test Centers Information | Dar Es Salaam, Tanzania - Embassy of the United States

Mshauri apite ubalozi wa marekani kupata nakala za vitabu na CD zitakazomsaidia kufaulu huo mtihani.
 
Wadau asanteni sana
 
British council wao wanatoa IELTS peke..kama wanapokea hiyo test kama mbadala wa TOEFL nenda watakusaidia..
 
Ni kweli mkuu. Kila kitu kinategemea maandalizi, uzoefu na background yako. Comment yangu nimeiandika nikiwa na assumption kwamba mtahiniwa amepata udhamini/nafasi kwenda kusoma USA. Na kwa vile ni nadra sana kwa form six kupata nafasi ya kwenda kusoma huko moja kwa moja basi nime-assume kwamba pengine mtahiniwa tayari ana Bachelor degree. Kama ni form six na hana msingi mzuri wa Kiingereza ni kweli itabidi achukue tuisheni na mazoezi mengi kabla ya kujisaili.

By the way hata mimi nilisoma shule za kata hizo hizo na nilifanya TOEFEL na GRE nikiwa second year Mlimani.
 
Uko vizuri sana
 
Gharama zipoje kwenye hizo test, maana kuna ufadhili mmoja nimeomba naona wameniandikia niwasilishe TOEFL/IELTS proof of english proficiency au confirmation date booked for said test.Sasa mimi nimeshakwama katika hilo na mchakato wa Maombi nishauacha sitaki shida.
 
