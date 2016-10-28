Msaada: Mdogo wangu anatakiwa kufanya mtihani wa TOEFL

Yeah. Nilifanyia huko huko kwao nilipoenda kusoma. Ni biashara hii mkuu. Wana makampuni makubwa yanayotunga na kusimamia hii mitihani duniani kote. Mimi ilibidi nifanye miwili - Toefel na GRE. Nikapasua yote.



Toefel (kama hawajabadilisha) ni mchanganyiko- written na oral. Oral wanataka kuona fluency, reasoning na competence yote kwa ujumla. Atakuwa mbele ya kompyuta yenye vinasa sauti na anaweza kuonyeshwa mlolongo wa picha mf. Watoto wanacheza mpira nje. Mtoto mmoja anaupiga mpira unagonga dirisha la vioo na linavunjika. Mwenye nyumba anatoka nje halafu watoto wanatimua mbio. Kisha ataombwa aeleze kwa sauti kilichotokea may be within a minute or 30 seconds. Asibwabwaje tu kwa haraka haraka. Cha muhimu awe affirmative aongee kwa sauti natural na yenye kusikika vizuri hata hiyo dakika moja ikiisha hajamaliza sequence yote ni sawa. Wanakuwa tayari wameshajua uwezo wake wa kuzungumza sentensi sahihi na kwa level gani (kuna level 5 from novice to advanced. Kama anakwenda kusoma inabidi angalau apate level 3 na akifika chuoni wanaweza kumtaka achukue darasa la Kiingereza katika sehemu ambayo hakufanya vizuri mf. matamshi, grammar n.k). Badala ya kukaa kimya, akimaliza mapema anaweza kuzama zaidi na kueleza kwa mfano anachofikiria huyo mwenye nyumba aliyevunjiwa dirisha atafanya nini baada ya watoto kukimbia. Atawafukuza? Atakwenda kuwaripoti kwa wazazi wao? Atafanyeje and why?



Kuna mifano ya maswali na majibu Google. aende akafanye mazoezi huko. Cha muhimu ni kujiamini na kutotetemeka. Ni kimtihani rahisi sana!