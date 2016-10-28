Msaada: Mdogo wangu anatakiwa kufanya mtihani wa TOEFL

TOEFL is Test Of English As Foreign Language is just a test to measure your English language ability in listening,Reading,Writing skills any student who wishes to study in USA but comes from countries with mother tongue language other than English have to consider taking the test, specially Internet based Test (IBT).
In order to sit for the exam you need first to register for the test in TOEFL: Home
then you will need to choose the test date and center that is suitable for u, unfortunately there is only one center that offers TOEFL IBT which is located at UDSM UCC, TOEFL needs very intense preparation especially when u need to achieve high scores, so you have to start preparations ASAP after registering, Also United States Embassy in Tanzania offers counseling and library services, so you should consider seeing them too.
Personally I can help u with softwares that 'll help you during preparation and some other issues related to the test.
Check in with me..... +255 713 588 526.