Iran yakataa kukabidhi Black Box kwa Boeing

Kibumbula

Kibumbula

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Mar 26, 2018
Messages
3,405
Points
2,000
Kibumbula

Kibumbula

JF-Expert Member
Joined Mar 26, 2018
3,405 2,000
Katika hali isiyo ya kawaida,Iran imesema kuwa haitaikabidhi Boeing kile Kisandu cha taarifa.

Yetu macho na masikio.

Iran will not give black box from crashed Ukrainian airliner to Boeing: Mehr

Iran will not give the black box of the crashed Ukrainian airliner to planemaker Boeing, the head of Tehran's civil aviation organization was quoted as saying on Wednesday.
======

Iran will not give the black box of the crashed Ukrainian airliner to planemaker Boeing, the head of Tehran’s civil aviation organization was quoted as saying on Wednesday.

Ali Abedzadeh also said it was not clear which country Iran would send the box to so that its data could be analyzed, semi-official Mehr news agency reported.

A Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737 crashed earlier on Wednesday, killing all 176 people aboard shortly after taking off from Tehran’s Imam Khomeini airport.
 
Mshana Jr

Mshana Jr

Platinum Member
Joined
Aug 19, 2012
Messages
128,488
Points
2,000
Mshana Jr

Mshana Jr

Platinum Member
Joined Aug 19, 2012
128,488 2,000
**** harufu ya hujuma
Kibumbula said:
Katika hali isiyo ya kawaida,Iran imesema kuwa haitaikabidhi Boeing kile Kisandu cha taarifa.

Yetu macho na masikio.

Iran will not give black box from crashed Ukrainian airliner to Boeing: Mehr

Iran will not give the black box of the crashed Ukrainian airliner to planemaker Boeing, the head of Tehran's civil aviation organization was quoted as saying on Wednesday.

@ReutersWorldChannel

Sent from my TA-1024 using Tapatalk
Click to expand...
Jr
 
kidadari

kidadari

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Jul 26, 2012
Messages
5,844
Points
2,000
kidadari

kidadari

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jul 26, 2012
5,844 2,000
Iran ana maana yake na sio mjinga kama tunavyofikiri....... Ngoja usikie Iran anapeleka hicho kibox kwa wachunguzi huru uone USA atavyopiga kelele!
Ndeg iliyopata ajali Iran pekee ilikua na raia 84 ambao ni wengi kuliko nchi nyingine
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Rubawa Iran yaapa Trump atakiona chake International Forum 0
KakaKiiza Iran siyo taifa la kubezwa, Mmarekani mwenyewe analifahamu International Forum 11
T Mashirika mbalimbali ya ndege duniani yakwepa anga za Iran na Iraq kufuatia mzozo wa Marekani na Iran International Forum 2
Influenza Mgogoro wa Iran na Marekani: Baadhi ya Mataifa yaanza kuondoa Majeshi yake nchini Iraq International Forum 3
MakinikiA Mkutano wa UN --Iran yakataa kufanya mazungumzo na Marekani hadi Iondolewe Vikwazo International Forum 6
Similar threads
Iran yaapa Trump atakiona chake
Iran siyo taifa la kubezwa, Mmarekani mwenyewe analifahamu
Mashirika mbalimbali ya ndege duniani yakwepa anga za Iran na Iraq kufuatia mzozo wa Marekani na Iran
Mgogoro wa Iran na Marekani: Baadhi ya Mataifa yaanza kuondoa Majeshi yake nchini Iraq
Mkutano wa UN --Iran yakataa kufanya mazungumzo na Marekani hadi Iondolewe Vikwazo

Forum statistics

Threads 1,375,957
Members 524,152
Posts 33,637,883

FOLLOW US

Top