How the Dreamliner is Killing Tanzanians dream?

Tanzania is a country in East Africa with a population of over 50 million people and per capita income of just about 1000 USD. The country has one of the fastest growing graduates unemployment in the region with a very high dependent ratio and rapid population increase.

For the past few years the country has undergone tremendous change in the areas of infrastructure,human rights democracy,freedom as well as inflation.The inflation especially in food crops is rising steadily while the incomes of majority of the population is shrinking due to unemployment and low wages.

Despite all these Tanzania has invested heavily in infrastructure projects including the construction of the SGR, A Hydro Power Project as well the purchase of brand new aircraft to revamp the national career Air Tanzania.

The recent purchase of aircrafts which included a dream liner (Boeing 787-800) comes amidst divided opinion among the majority of the people in the country with some criticizing and others supporting the move.

Analyst have looked at the decision to purchase aircrafts amidst tight resources and majority of them are against the move due to the fact that resources a limited and an aircraft carries with it costs to maintain it and the current aviation market in the country cannot support the operations of a Dreamliner or Air crafts in general.

Some analyst believe that the next president will have to make tough decisions to dispose of the aircrafts and invest the monies where they will have major impacts such as in health,education,water and sanitation as well as in improving the business environment and youth empowerment .

Do you think the Dreamliner will take aways Tanzanians dreams?Let us discuss on other productive use to which the money used to pay for the dreamlines could have been used and the impact that would have.
 
Pascal Mayalla said:
Kupanga ni kuchagua, tumeamua kuchagua kufanya maendeleo ya vitu kwanza, kama ndege, miundombinu, SGR, Stigler, flyover, na kujenga Tanzania ya Viwanda. Miradi hii mikubwa ndipo tutageukia maendeleo ya watu.

Mjiandae kukimbia nchini yenu kama Waethiopia huko mbeleni.
 
The answer is simple!

2020 is around the corner, get rid of Pres Magufuli and by doing so, let not Dreamliner kill Tanzanians dream!

Form a new government, sell all aircraft and invest the revenue in health,education,water, sanitation as well as in improving the business environment and youth empowerment!

Tatizo letu watanzania, we are good on playing the blame game!
 
Salary Slip said:
Mjiandae kukimbia nchini yenu kama Waethiopia huko mbeleni.
Kiuchumi, nchi zenye umasikini na kipato cha chini zinatakiwa kujikita kuwekeza katika vitu vitakavyoleta "multiplier effect".

Mradi utakaomuongezea kila Mtanzania mtu mzima kipato kwa shilingi 10 kwa siku ni wa muhimu kiuchumi kuliko a big white elephant project.

Mchumi kila mara anatakiwa aangalie value for money, bang for buck.

Kwenye kununua midege, kwa mfano, hatujapata value for money. Tena kuna uwezekano mkubwa midege ikatutia hasara kubwa sana.

Ni kama vile tumenunua kitu kwa kuangalia ujiko zaidi ya uchumi.
 
Ujenzi miundombinu haujaanza leo wala hautaisha leo, ila wananchi wakishakuchagua hasa wasio na kazi wanataka big result now(changes within a short period of time) hawaangalii kesho maana hawana uhakika nayo.

Nilichokigundua kwa Magufuli ni kwamba ana focus kwenye maendeleo yatakayoleta matokeo chanya kesho.

Ata Kibaki kipind cha utawala wake kenya alilaumiwa sana kuwekeza kwenye miundombinu ila sasaivi wakenya wanakula matunda yake ukifika nairobi zile thika high way.

So inawezekana watakaokuja kuelewa aya yanayofanyika sio sisi ni watoto wetu.
 
Huwezi endeleea bila kuwa na kitu cha kuingiza pesa za kigeni ndani. Ndege ni moja ya biashara nzuri sana ya export inayokuingizia pesa ndani na time to market is very short.

Biashara zinazozungurushwa ndani mnazotaka ndo zitawatia watu umasikini zaidi.

Ukitaka kufahamu hilo, nenda kijijini kwenu kawape milion 100 uwafungie wafanye biashara wao kwa wao, wasitoke nje, rudi baada ya miaka 5 utakuta wamekuwa masikini zaidi, na hizo milion 100 zimepugua zaidi maana zingine zimechanika na zingine zimepotea.

Mkumbuke biashara inayofanyika humo ndani bila export hiyo si biashara bali ni service. Hii service itaenda kwa pyramid scheme na mwisho kuanguka.
Magufuli na serikali yake kununua ndege is the right approach.
 
ubongokid said:
Tanzania is a country in East Africa with a population of over 50 million people and per capita income of just about 1000 USD. The country has one of the fastest growing graduates unemployment in the region with a very high dependent ratio and rapid population increase.

For the past few years the country has undergone tremendous change in the areas of infrastructure,human rights democracy,freedom as well as inflation.The inflation especially in food crops is rising steadily while the incomes of majority of the population is shrinking due to unemployment and low wages.

Despite all these Tanzania has invested heavily in infrastructure projects including the construction of the SGR, A Hydro Power Project as well the purchase of brand new aircraft to revamp the national career Air Tanzania.

The recent purchase of aircrafts which included a dream liner (Boeing 787-800) comes amidst divided opinion among the majority of the people in the country with some criticizing and others supporting the move.

Analyst have looked at the decision to purchase aircrafts amidst tight resources and majority of them are against the move due to the fact that resources a limited and an aircraft carries with it costs to maintain it and the current aviation market in the country cannot support the operations of a Dreamliner or Air crafts in general.

Some analyst believe that the next president will have to make tough decisions to dispose of the aircrafts and invest the monies where they will have major impacts such as in health,education,water and sanitation as well as in improving the business environment and youth empowerment .

Do you think the Dreamliner will take aways Tanzanians dreams?Let us discuss on other productive use to which the money used to pay for the dreamlines could have been used and the impact that would have.
First and foremost I would love to say what the current top leader of country does is against the demands of his very own people.

Majority of tznians have divided opinion over the matter as you have analysed earlier so for those who either support or oppose this man are less informed on whatever they stand for but rather their ways of thinking or viewing things is so much influenced by other influential people like Mh Zitto and the likes of him so they end up being misled in the process.
 
Stupid analysis
ubongokid said:
Tanzania is a country in East Africa with a population of over 50 million people and per capita income of just about 1000 USD. The country has one of the fastest growing graduates unemployment in the region with a very high dependent ratio and rapid population increase.

For the past few years the country has undergone tremendous change in the areas of infrastructure,human rights democracy,freedom as well as inflation.The inflation especially in food crops is rising steadily while the incomes of majority of the population is shrinking due to unemployment and low wages.

Despite all these Tanzania has invested heavily in infrastructure projects including the construction of the SGR, A Hydro Power Project as well the purchase of brand new aircraft to revamp the national career Air Tanzania.

The recent purchase of aircrafts which included a dream liner (Boeing 787-800) comes amidst divided opinion among the majority of the people in the country with some criticizing and others supporting the move.

Analyst have looked at the decision to purchase aircrafts amidst tight resources and majority of them are against the move due to the fact that resources a limited and an aircraft carries with it costs to maintain it and the current aviation market in the country cannot support the operations of a Dreamliner or Air crafts in general.

Some analyst believe that the next president will have to make tough decisions to dispose of the aircrafts and invest the monies where they will have major impacts such as in health,education,water and sanitation as well as in improving the business environment and youth empowerment .

Do you think the Dreamliner will take aways Tanzanians dreams?Let us discuss on other productive use to which the money used to pay for the dreamlines could have been used and the impact that would have.
Pascal Mayalla said:
Kupanga ni kuchagua, tumeamua kuchagua kufanya maendeleo ya vitu kwanza, kama ndege, miundombinu, SGR, Stigler, flyover, na kujenga Tanzania ya Viwanda. Miradi hii mikubwa ndipo tutageukia maendeleo ya watu.

Hayo ni maamuzi ya mtu mmoja wala sio shirikishi. Ni lini tuliamua kama taifa kujenga uwanja mkubwa wa ndege Chato, kujenga bwawa Rufiji nk. Dikteta amepora madaraka ya wananchi kupitia bunge sasa yeye ni bunge, mahakama nk.
 
Pascal Mayalla said:
Kupanga ni kuchagua, tumeamua kuchagua kufanya maendeleo ya vitu kwanza, kama ndege, miundombinu, SGR, Stigler, flyover, na kujenga Tanzania ya Viwanda. Miradi hii mikubwa ndipo tutageukia maendeleo ya watu.

Mmejipangia kubakia miaka mingapi madarakani?
Maana kwa mujibu wa katiba yetu ni miula miwili tu.
 
