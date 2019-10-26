How the Dreamliner is Killing Tanzanians dream?

Tanzania is a country in East Africa with a population of over 50 million people and per capita income of just about 1000 USD. The country has one of the fastest growing graduates unemployment in the region with a very high dependent ratio and rapid population increase.



For the past few years the country has undergone tremendous change in the areas of infrastructure,human rights democracy,freedom as well as inflation.The inflation especially in food crops is rising steadily while the incomes of majority of the population is shrinking due to unemployment and low wages.



Despite all these Tanzania has invested heavily in infrastructure projects including the construction of the SGR, A Hydro Power Project as well the purchase of brand new aircraft to revamp the national career Air Tanzania.



The recent purchase of aircrafts which included a dream liner (Boeing 787-800) comes amidst divided opinion among the majority of the people in the country with some criticizing and others supporting the move.



Analyst have looked at the decision to purchase aircrafts amidst tight resources and majority of them are against the move due to the fact that resources a limited and an aircraft carries with it costs to maintain it and the current aviation market in the country cannot support the operations of a Dreamliner or Air crafts in general.



Some analyst believe that the next president will have to make tough decisions to dispose of the aircrafts and invest the monies where they will have major impacts such as in health,education,water and sanitation as well as in improving the business environment and youth empowerment .



Do you think the Dreamliner will take aways Tanzanians dreams?Let us discuss on other productive use to which the money used to pay for the dreamlines could have been used and the impact that would have.