Could ‘Mo' Dewji's empire be under threat from Magufuli?


imageresize?x=800&web=1&file64=QUkvSG9tZS9Nb2hhbW1lZC1EZXdqaS5qcGc=
Billionaire Mohammed Dewji, head of MeTL, is targeted by President John Magufuli.

Still vigorously pursuing his moralistic campaign to clean up the business sector, President John Magufuli, nicknamed Tinga Tinga (bulldozer in Kiswahili), has decided to go after Mohammed Dewji, the owner of Tanzania's second largest conglomerate, MeTL (Mohammed Enterprises Tanzania), and....

TANZANIA : Could ‘Mo' Dewji's empire be under threat from Magufuli?
 
"Zamani tajiri alikuwa anaweza kufanya chochote , lakini leo tajiri anaweza kufanywa chochote "
 
Hili tukio bavicha watalifungulia nyuzi kama 20,tulia uone
 
Hawa wanaojiita Africa Intelligence nadhani ni wachochezi!
 
