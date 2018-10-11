- Joined
- Oct 17, 2010
- Messages
- 16,028
- Likes
- 9,164
- Points
- 280
figganigga
JF-Expert Member
Joined Oct 17, 2010
16,028 9,164 280
Still vigorously pursuing his moralistic campaign to clean up the business sector, President John Magufuli, nicknamed Tinga Tinga (bulldozer in Kiswahili), has decided to go after Mohammed Dewji, the owner of Tanzania's second largest conglomerate, MeTL (Mohammed Enterprises Tanzania), and....
TANZANIA : Could ‘Mo' Dewji's empire be under threat from Magufuli?