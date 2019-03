BRELA Ipanguliwe

BRELA needs to automate their business process and create a comprehensive ERP and Management Information system for tracking all key info from registration turnaround time, actual file location, all registration input data etc to holding all data regarding the process taken.



Those seen not to be meeting the perfomance standards (that should be set!!!) should either be retrained or let go. Duplications will aso be a thing of the past as the system can be configured to resrict registration if the name already exists. The turnaround time will shrink from weeks to 24 hours. Many other benefits will naturally originate from this.



It is also only when an extensive BRELA database system is created in which all registration info is stored, updated and extracted from that we can then talk of a transparent and idependent (possibly online) comapany search application to determine whether a comapany exists.



Problem is of course migrating from the current system is not a small task. Just cleaning up the mess and confusion created by incompetency, corruption and pure neglect and disregard from the current physical file and storage approach system is going to take the best part of several years.



Other than that corruption, and the fact that there are people who want things to continue as they are with no accountability are some of the other factors why brela has not technologically advance from a physical file based system to a comprehensive ERP, DBMS, MIS system approach.