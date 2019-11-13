Bookworms of JF, what's your favorite book (s) and why?

Paula Paul

Paula Paul

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Oct 23, 2019
Messages
367
Points
1,000
Paula Paul

Paula Paul

JF-Expert Member
Joined Oct 23, 2019
367 1,000
Hi,

I used to think that reading was boring until I found books that really sparked my interest. Reading became important to me because it’s fun and it teaches me new things. It keeps my mind active and inshape and it makes a difference for me if I go long periods without reading books, my mind starts to stagnate.

My favorite book of all the time is East of Eden by John Steinbeck. I liked this book and I loved every page of it. To be honest this is a masterpiece. To this day still is one of the best motivational book I’ve ever read. I enjoyed it for the massages it provides. I have been reading the book and just got to these quotes “And now that, you don’t have to be perfect you can be good.” And “ If you want to be straight allow yourself to be crooked” etc. Truthfully this book gave me a little inspiration to pursue my goals.

Another one is The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy by Douglas Adams. It’s the funniest book I have ever read. I’ve read the book many times, but still makes me laugh. I will share favorite part that I found myself re-reading, you know, Said Arthur,” It's at times like this when I m trapped in a Vogon...... And about to die of asphyxiation in deep space that I really wish I’d listened to what my mother told me when I was young”

“Why, what did she tell you?”

Arthur “ I don’t know, I didn’t listen”.
It’s so insanely funny and It reminds me that you shouldn’t take life so damn seriously.

Do you have any favorite book(s) you real like? Tell us about it, based on how good the book was, and why you think it was the best, what is the favorite part in it?

For those who don’t like reading, y'all should know that reading is the good way to learn new things, to see things in another perspective and to expand your creativity and linguistic skills.

Welcome guys.

G’day.
 
Mwl.RCT

Mwl.RCT

Verified Member
Joined
Jul 23, 2013
Messages
8,306
Points
2,000
Mwl.RCT

Mwl.RCT

Verified Member
Joined Jul 23, 2013
8,306 2,000
Paula Paul said:
My favorite book of all the time is East of Eden by John Steinbeck. I liked this book and I loved every page of it. To be honest this is a masterpiece. To this day still is one of the best motivational book I’ve ever read. I enjoyed it for the massages it provides. I have been reading the book and just got to these quotes “And now that, you don’t have to be perfect you can be good.”
Click to expand...
Emery Paper said:
Lemme take a seat and wait for books.
Click to expand...
 

Attachments:

Baby Doll

Baby Doll

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Aug 9, 2017
Messages
4,581
Points
2,000
Baby Doll

Baby Doll

JF-Expert Member
Joined Aug 9, 2017
4,581 2,000
I lost my mom 3yrs ago, it was pretty shattering and numbing. My friend recommended this book to me, "The Reptile Room" by Lemony Snicket. This is children's series of unfortunate event but I read them as an adult and helped me a ton.
At first I didn't want to accept that my mom is gone even after her funeral, but this quote helped me out to accept the reality,

"It is a curious thing, the death of a loved one. We all know that our time in this world is limited, and that eventually all of us will end up underneath some sheet, never to wake up. And yet it is always a surprise when it happens to someone we know."

This quote from the book also helped me when I thought I'd never be happy without her by my side and how to cope without her.

"I think we'll always miss our parents. But I think we can miss them without being miserable all the time. After all, they wouldn't want us to be miserable."

Since then, I hate to express my sadness, I would rather smile and show that everything is okay even if I feel depressed. I don't want my mom to worry about me because I know all she wants is for me to be happy.

This book has became the best book to me, followed by A grief observed by Lewis and Love, Aubrey by Suzzane Lafleur.
 
100 Likes

100 Likes

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Nov 5, 2018
Messages
2,339
Points
2,000
100 Likes

100 Likes

JF-Expert Member
Joined Nov 5, 2018
2,339 2,000
Baby Doll said:
Since then, I hate to express my sadness, I would rather smile and show that everything is okay even if I feel depressed. I don't want my mom to worry about me because I know all she wants is for me to be happy.
Click to expand...
So sorry for the loss of your (our) beloved mom, and congratulation for managing the situation.

You are so inspirational.
 
Don Clericuzio

Don Clericuzio

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Dec 8, 2017
Messages
10,298
Points
2,000
Don Clericuzio

Don Clericuzio

JF-Expert Member
Joined Dec 8, 2017
10,298 2,000
Baby Doll said:
I lost my mom 3yrs ago, it was pretty shattering and numbing. My friend recommended this book to me, "The Reptile Room" by Lemony Snicket. This is children's series of unfortunate event but I read them as an adult and helped me a ton.
At first I didn't want to accept that my mom is gone even after her funeral, but this quote helped me out to accept the reality,

"It is a curious thing, the death of a loved one. We all know that our time in this world is limited, and that eventually all of us will end up underneath some sheet, never to wake up. And yet it is always a surprise when it happens to someone we know."

This quote from the book also helped me when I thought I'd never be happy without her by my side and how to cope without her.

"I think we'll always miss our parents. But I think we can miss them without being miserable all the time. After all, they wouldn't want us to be miserable."

Since then, I hate to express my sadness, I would rather smile and show that everything is okay even if I feel depressed. I don't want my mom to worry about me because I know all she wants is for me to be happy.

This book has became the best book to me, followed by A grief observed by Lewis and Love, Aubrey by Suzzane Lafleur.
Click to expand...
You have my respect.
 
Denvers

Denvers

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Dec 1, 2016
Messages
23,604
Points
2,000
Denvers

Denvers

JF-Expert Member
Joined Dec 1, 2016
23,604 2,000
Hivi kwanini mtumie kingereza wakati nyie ni waswahili wa Yombo? Sio fair kabisa mnachotufanyia mliosoma shule za mabasi ya njano..
 
Denvers

Denvers

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Dec 1, 2016
Messages
23,604
Points
2,000
Denvers

Denvers

JF-Expert Member
Joined Dec 1, 2016
23,604 2,000
Basi ngoja niweke vyangu nilivyovipenda zaidi...
  • What to say when you talk to yourself
  • Purpose driven to Life
  • Who think you are
  • Power of Subconcious mind
  • How to win friends
  • Bible
 
Don Clericuzio

Don Clericuzio

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Dec 8, 2017
Messages
10,298
Points
2,000
Don Clericuzio

Don Clericuzio

JF-Expert Member
Joined Dec 8, 2017
10,298 2,000
The Other Side of Sidney Sheldon - Sidney Sheldon

In his book I met a quote which eventually brought me back to life, was as good as dead both physically and spiritually.

“Life is like a novel. It's filled with suspense. You have no idea what is going to happen until you turn the page.”

Since then, I have come to appreciate any circumstances of life knowing that there are good/bad pages coming before the conclusion.
 
Baby Doll

Baby Doll

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Aug 9, 2017
Messages
4,581
Points
2,000
Baby Doll

Baby Doll

JF-Expert Member
Joined Aug 9, 2017
4,581 2,000
Emery Paper said:
I'm afraid mine might be "HAWA THE BUS DRIVER". Reading a book of 100+ pages has been a challenge to me. I'm optimistic this thread is going to inspire me. I'll soon come back and share mine.
Click to expand...
I like the book, taught me that Women can do anything that men can do, and that men CAN'T
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
M What if I told you that you might've had a fraternal twin but you ate it? Habari na Hoja mchanganyiko 3
data What is going on? Habari na Hoja mchanganyiko 35
mlakimtoto What history say about stagnation in African economies Habari na Hoja mchanganyiko 0
Ngwanakilala Kwani wazungu wana nini ambacho waafrika hatuna: what is the missing link? Habari na Hoja mchanganyiko 380
mathsjery Sometimes product looks the same but what's inside is different! Habari na Hoja mchanganyiko 0
Similar threads
What if I told you that you might've had a fraternal twin but you ate it?
What is going on?
What history say about stagnation in African economies
Kwani wazungu wana nini ambacho waafrika hatuna: what is the missing link?
Sometimes product looks the same but what's inside is different!

Forum statistics

Threads 1,353,318
Members 518,297
Posts 33,075,938

FOLLOW US

Top