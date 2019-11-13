Bookworms of JF, what's your favorite book (s) and why?

Hi,



I used to think that reading was boring until I found books that really sparked my interest. Reading became important to me because it’s fun and it teaches me new things. It keeps my mind active and inshape and it makes a difference for me if I go long periods without reading books, my mind starts to stagnate.



My favorite book of all the time is East of Eden by John Steinbeck. I liked this book and I loved every page of it. To be honest this is a masterpiece. To this day still is one of the best motivational book I’ve ever read. I enjoyed it for the massages it provides. I have been reading the book and just got to these quotes “And now that, you don’t have to be perfect you can be good.” And “ If you want to be straight allow yourself to be crooked” etc. Truthfully this book gave me a little inspiration to pursue my goals.



Another one is The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy by Douglas Adams. It’s the funniest book I have ever read. I’ve read the book many times, but still makes me laugh. I will share favorite part that I found myself re-reading, you know, Said Arthur,” It's at times like this when I m trapped in a Vogon...... And about to die of asphyxiation in deep space that I really wish I’d listened to what my mother told me when I was young”



“Why, what did she tell you?”



Arthur “ I don’t know, I didn’t listen”.

It’s so insanely funny and It reminds me that you shouldn’t take life so damn seriously.



Do you have any favorite book(s) you real like? Tell us about it, based on how good the book was, and why you think it was the best, what is the favorite part in it?



For those who don’t like reading, y'all should know that reading is the good way to learn new things, to see things in another perspective and to expand your creativity and linguistic skills.



Welcome guys.



G’day.