World bank ranks: Kenya second on logistics


Ian Cruz

In Summary

  • The bank’s Logistic Performance Index (LPI) released yesterday ranks Kenya at position 42 globally after it scored an average score of 3.33 points.
  • By comparison, the survey ranks Uganda and Tanzania at positions 58 and 61 respectively. Uganda has an average score of 3.04 while Tanzania has 2.99. The World Bank has classified Kenya as the best logistics performer in East Africa as continued removal of administrative controls and improved infrastructure pay dividends points.
 
World Bank ranks Kenya second best in logistics on the continent after SA
Construction works of the standard gauge railway in Voi. Improved performance of Kenya's transport facilities is set to lift the country's external trade profile.

By Annie Njanja

Posted Tuesday, June 28 2016 at 16:48
The World Bank has classified Kenya as the best logistics performer in East Africa as continued removal of administrative controls and improved infrastructure pay dividends.



The bank’s Logistic Performance Index (LPI) released yesterday ranks Kenya at position 42 globally after it scored an average score of 3.33 points.

By comparison, the survey ranks Uganda and Tanzania at positions 58 and 61 respectively. Uganda has an average score of 3.04 while Tanzania has 2.99 points.

The LPI rates performance from one (worst) to five (best) based on data collected from more than 1,200 professionals from 160 countries.

Kenya’s logistics performance is second on the continent after South Africa which took position 20 in the global survey with a score of 3.78.

The LPI shows that the country has greatly improved trade flow and reduced the cost of doing business for importers and exporters.

“Efficient logistics connects firms to domestic and international markets through reliable supply chain networks”, the World Bank says in a report titled Connecting to Compete 2016 which it released yesterday

It continues: “Conversely, countries characterised by low logistics performance face high costs, not merely because of transportation costs but also because of unreliable supply chains, a major handicap in integrating and competing in global value chains.”

The bank acknowledges that supply chains may be complex but insists their performance is largely dependent on country characteristics, “especially the soft and hard infrastructure and institutions that logistics requires to operate well, such as imports, regulations, procedures, and behaviours.”

Improved performance of Kenya’s transport facilities is set to lift the country’s external trade profile. A seaport state, Kenya has faced competition from Tanzania, Eritrea and Djibouti which are all eying landlocked countries in the region.

The number of police checks have dropped on the Northern Corridor, same as weighbridges which are now four, down from six.

The government automated the Mariakani weighbridge to cut on time used in clearance and to do away with cases of corruption — factors that have facilitated inland and foreign trade and Kenya’s competitiveness in a global platform.

Kenya has also recently automated the issuance of the certificate of origin. The LPI says rapid improvements can be achieved regionally if countries have a strong political will and align their efforts to implementing administrative reform.

anjaja@ke.nationmedia.com
 
Ian Cruz, which logistic is Kenya having? Isn't this the same country that lost a pipeline deal out of lack of supporting logistics to enable a smooth undertaking of the project? Wonders can never end, would b plsed to to see the criteria used for the findings...
 
We have the best to offer in E.A and we lead as you follow,take a chill pill for that.In the logistics field,we have an Upper hand .....so take it slow and watch as we proceed.
 
Ian Cruz, no way since 80% of ur people do not board KQ but use roads n railway.

On the other hand our railway infrastructure is 3 times Kenya's! Oil pipeline is 4 times Kenya's, for roads we have connected all the borders! Whereas for kenya only Namanga, Lungalunga (recently) n Malaba border posts r tarmarcked!
 
On airports we have better than Kenya has as far as international facilities r concerned KIA, ZIA, JNIA, SIA & Mwanza airport soon International, Ngerengere airforce can accomodate any type of Jet aside numerous medium sized!
 
Any type means A380 too..i.e. can allow take off at 2100 km of a runway!
 
In a year KQ's +Jambojet's total number of passengers r less than 5 mln n out of those Kenyans r less than 60%
 
Endeleeni kudanganywa...
 
In a year KQ's +Jambojet's total number of passengers r less than 5 mln n out of those Kenyans r less than 60%
 
On ports we have 3 functioning Tanga, Dar n Mtwara while one Bagamoyo construction is about to start. Two of these ports r connected with raillines just like all 3 major inlands ports! The good things r even being expanded!
 
Geza Ulole said:
On ports we have 3 functioning Tanga, Dar n Mtwara while one Bagamoyo construction is about to start. Two of these ports r connected with raillines just like all 3 major inlands ports! The good things r even being expanded!
yet mombasa is bigger than all of them combined,more efficient and growing faster
 
