Why many Tanzanians don’t support their President

P

PseudoDar186

Member
Joined
Mar 18, 2017
Messages
65
Points
150
P

PseudoDar186

Member
Joined Mar 18, 2017
65 150
Members of this forum,

Here are a few reasons why an overwhelming majority of people in Tanzania don’t support their President:

1. He has demonized the opposition in Tanzania by labeling them as enemies of his establishment and development. Truth is, the opposition can not touch his establishment or stop him from doing what he wants. They don’t hold majority in the Parliament nor any position in government.

2. He is sadistic and relishes on the suffering and pain of others. Remember he went quiet when devastating earthquakes hit Bukoba and when he spoke, he said in public that the people of that region somewhat caused the earthquakes. A true leader would comfort his people in suffering.

3. He prefers to keep the country in the dark on matters that would not score him political points, and blow his trumpet on matters that would give him cheap votes or make the opposition look bad. Consider the seizure of the Bombadier back in 2017. The country discovered this through the opposition. Why wouldn’t he issue a press statement saying the Bombadier was seized and the government is working hard to get it released?

4. He’s not clean himself and yet pretends to be squeaky clean. He sold off government owned houses for cheap. He bought a used ferry which ended up not working and later transferred it to the army. He has frustrated the CAG by drawing funds from the National Treasury to the State House and Intelligence Services to avoid scrutiny.

5. He believes that his own view of what is good and should be prioritized by the country is absolute, perfect and should not be questioned by anyone in the country. This has led to many pet projects, silly blunders, decisions that don’t make sense and destroying people’s lives for no good reason.

6. He treats his wife with contempt and in public. It is utterly disgusting to see the way he speaks to his wife and the kind of statements he makes with his wife around. He recently joked about dancing with the PM’s wife but couldn’t because the PM was known to be jealous. What kind of leader does this? These things should be left to the low lives.

7. He holds grudges deep in his heart, cannot let go and therefore does not have true friends. We’ve seen what he did to Yusuf Manji, Mohamed Dewji and others. He claims to have ‘forgiven’ Nape and yet mentions the issue over and over again.

8. He openly spies on his ministers and other appointees. He also spies on members of his own party! No true man spies on his fellow man unless there is something wrong with his head. He never condemned the release of recorded conversations from Nape, Makamba, Membe etc. By accepting apologies from these individuals, he has openly condoned spying in the country. It’s pathetic.

9. He is a hypocrite. For his 20 years plus as Parliamentarian and Minister and other top positions in government, he has never walked out due to corruption in the country. He has never never said a word against his party or government or leaders for not doing enough to weed out corruption. All of a sudden he wants us to think he is anti-corruption. Pure bollocks.

10. The numbers don’t lie. Tanzanians are poorer than they were in 2015. Look at official NBS data.

There’s a lot more. But these should suffice for now.

The President knows that no one supports him and his party. That’s why he used heavy police during the interim elections and will do the same in 2020. He believes he is the best president Tanzania ever had, why not have a fully independent NEC and a fair open ballot as a litmus test for his support? If that is true, wouldn’t millions of Tanzanians vote for him? He is scared of the electorate.

Good evening.
 
McCarthy

McCarthy

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Aug 24, 2017
Messages
432
Points
500
McCarthy

McCarthy

JF-Expert Member
Joined Aug 24, 2017
432 500
Mimi namkubali Rais Magufuli.
Unadanganywa na idadi ndogo iliyomtandaoni hapa. Mamia kwa maelfu ya wananchi wanamkubali na kumuunga mkono Rais.

Hapa JF kuna jumla ya watu wasiofika takribani laki 6. Hata hivyo bado kuna tunaomsapoti Rais. Kwa hiyo wasiomsapoti ni 1 tu ambaye ni wewe. Bahati mbaya na wewe haupigagi hata kura ndugu yangu.
 
technically

technically

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Jul 3, 2016
Messages
8,010
Points
2,000
technically

technically

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jul 3, 2016
8,010 2,000
Mimi ndio maana nimeamua wacha nimsaport tu nitafanyaje? hata kama hautampenda he still our President!

Mambo ya kujipa Presha ya nini tutulie amalize muda wake ataondoka kwa amani.

Pale anapokosea tumkosoe, tumpe ushauri maisha yaendelee.

Mihemuko haitatusaidia wote mnajua tulivyo na katiba mbovu.
 
mulwanaka

mulwanaka

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Feb 19, 2017
Messages
3,174
Points
2,000
mulwanaka

mulwanaka

JF-Expert Member
Joined Feb 19, 2017
3,174 2,000
PseudoDar186 said:
Members of this forum,

Here are a few reasons why an overwhelming majority of people in Tanzania don’t support their President:

1. He has demonized the opposition in Tanzania by labeling them as enemies of his establishment and development. Truth is, the opposition can not touch his establishment or stop him from doing what he wants. They don’t hold majority in the Parliament nor any position in government.

2. He is sadistic and relishes on the suffering and pain of others. Remember he went quiet when devastating earthquakes hit Bukoba and when he spoke, he said in public that the people of that region somewhat caused the earthquakes. A true leader would comfort his people in suffering.

3. He prefers to keep the country in the dark on matters that would not score him political points, and blow his trumpet on matters that would give him cheap votes or make the opposition look bad. Consider the seizure of the Bombadier back in 2017. The country discovered this through the opposition. Why wouldn’t he issue a press statement saying the Bombadier was seized and the government is working hard to get it released?

4. He’s not clean himself and yet pretends to be squeaky clean. He sold off government owned houses for cheap. He bought a used ferry which ended up not working and later transferred it to the army. He has frustrated the CAG by drawing funds from the National Treasury to the State House and Intelligence Services to avoid scrutiny.

5. He believes that his own view of what is good and should be prioritized by the country is absolute, perfect and should not be questioned by anyone in the country. This has led to many pet projects, silly blunders, decisions that don’t make sense and destroying people’s lives for no good reason.

6. He treats his wife with contempt and in public. It is utterly disgusting to see the way he speaks to his wife and the kind of statements he makes with his wife around. He recently joked about dancing with the PM’s wife but couldn’t because the PM was known to be jealous. What kind of leader does this? These things should be left to the low lives.

7. He holds grudges deep in his heart, cannot let go and therefore does not have true friends. We’ve seen what he did to Yusuf Manji, Mohamed Dewji and others. He claims to have ‘forgiven’ Nape and yet mentions the issue over and over again.

8. He openly spies on his ministers and other appointees. He also spies on members of his own party! No true man spies on his fellow man unless there is something wrong with his head. He never condemned the release of recorded conversations from Nape, Makamba, Membe etc. By accepting apologies from these individuals, he has openly condoned spying in the country. It’s pathetic.

9. He is a hypocrite. For his 20 years plus as Parliamentarian and Minister and other top positions in government, he has never walked out due to corruption in the country. He has never never said a word against his party or government or leaders for not doing enough to weed out corruption. All of a sudden he wants us to think he is anti-corruption. Pure bollocks.

10. The numbers don’t lie. Tanzanians are poorer than they were in 2015. Look at official NBS data.

There’s a lot more. But these should suffice for now.

The President knows that no one supports him and his party. That’s why he used heavy police during the interim elections and will do the same in 2020. He believes he is the best president Tanzania ever had, why not have a fully independent NEC and a fair open ballot as a litmus test for his support? If that is true, wouldn’t millions of Tanzanians vote for him? He is scared of the electorate.

Good evening.
Click to expand...
Una jambo ila umeandika kwa lugha ya kigeni tunaomba msaada ku tutafusiria mwenye kumuelewa
 
P

PseudoDar186

Member
Joined
Mar 18, 2017
Messages
65
Points
150
P

PseudoDar186

Member
Joined Mar 18, 2017
65 150
Kawe Alumni said:
Wanaomchukia Rais Magufuli Ni mafisadi na wauza madawa ya kulevya na wale waliyotimuliwa kwa vyeti feki
Click to expand...
Hii siyo kweli. Mimi simchukii - sijawahi kufanya ufisadi, sijawahi kuona hata bangi tokea nizaliwe na sijawahi kufanya kazi serikalini au kuwa na vyeti feki. Simchukii ila simkubali 100%.

Kuna mambo mengi mazuri ambayo nayapenda sana mfano:

1. Digitization ya TRA, BRELA, TPA, Immigration etc. Amefanya vizuri sana.

2. Kupunguza utegemezi wa misaada kutoka nje. Hii itatusaidia kusimama wenyewe.

3. Kuongeza ufanisi wa kazi katika ofisi za serikali.

4. Miradi mingi ya maendeleo.

Na mengi tu mengine.

Mambo ya kuwaua wapinzani hapana. Sisi sote watanzania.
 
McCarthy

McCarthy

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Aug 24, 2017
Messages
432
Points
500
McCarthy

McCarthy

JF-Expert Member
Joined Aug 24, 2017
432 500
PseudoDar186 said:
Sijawahesabu. Ila soma report ya Twaweza. Asilimia ya watu wanaomkubali ilishuka kutoka 90% mpaka 50%.
Click to expand...
Unafahamu namna ambavyo tafiti huwa zinapikwa?

Matokeo mengi ya rafiti za mashirika binafsi hupikwa na taasisi inayofanya utafiti. Lengo kuu ni kuleta athari fulani kwa jamii na uelekeo fulani ili kufanikisha malengo ya taasisi husika na mabeberu(wafadhili wake). Lobbying!

Twaweza wanafadhiliwa, hivyo lazima walambe miguu ya mabeberu(wafadhili wao), ambao ni maadui wa dola ya Tanzania, ili kuwafurahisha.
 
Mshana Jr

Mshana Jr

Platinum Member
Joined
Aug 19, 2012
Messages
122,073
Points
2,000
Mshana Jr

Mshana Jr

Platinum Member
Joined Aug 19, 2012
122,073 2,000
10. The numbers don’t lie. Tanzanians are poorer than they were in 2015. Look at official NBS data.

There’s a lot more. But these should suffice for now.
PseudoDar186 said:
Members of this forum,

Here are a few reasons why an overwhelming majority of people in Tanzania don’t support their President:

1. He has demonized the opposition in Tanzania by labeling them as enemies of his establishment and development. Truth is, the opposition can not touch his establishment or stop him from doing what he wants. They don’t hold majority in the Parliament nor any position in government.

2. He is sadistic and relishes on the suffering and pain of others. Remember he went quiet when devastating earthquakes hit Bukoba and when he spoke, he said in public that the people of that region somewhat caused the earthquakes. A true leader would comfort his people in suffering.

3. He prefers to keep the country in the dark on matters that would not score him political points, and blow his trumpet on matters that would give him cheap votes or make the opposition look bad. Consider the seizure of the Bombadier back in 2017. The country discovered this through the opposition. Why wouldn’t he issue a press statement saying the Bombadier was seized and the government is working hard to get it released?

4. He’s not clean himself and yet pretends to be squeaky clean. He sold off government owned houses for cheap. He bought a used ferry which ended up not working and later transferred it to the army. He has frustrated the CAG by drawing funds from the National Treasury to the State House and Intelligence Services to avoid scrutiny.

5. He believes that his own view of what is good and should be prioritized by the country is absolute, perfect and should not be questioned by anyone in the country. This has led to many pet projects, silly blunders, decisions that don’t make sense and destroying people’s lives for no good reason.

6. He treats his wife with contempt and in public. It is utterly disgusting to see the way he speaks to his wife and the kind of statements he makes with his wife around. He recently joked about dancing with the PM’s wife but couldn’t because the PM was known to be jealous. What kind of leader does this? These things should be left to the low lives.

7. He holds grudges deep in his heart, cannot let go and therefore does not have true friends. We’ve seen what he did to Yusuf Manji, Mohamed Dewji and others. He claims to have ‘forgiven’ Nape and yet mentions the issue over and over again.

8. He openly spies on his ministers and other appointees. He also spies on members of his own party! No true man spies on his fellow man unless there is something wrong with his head. He never condemned the release of recorded conversations from Nape, Makamba, Membe etc. By accepting apologies from these individuals, he has openly condoned spying in the country. It’s pathetic.

9. He is a hypocrite. For his 20 years plus as Parliamentarian and Minister and other top positions in government, he has never walked out due to corruption in the country. He has never never said a word against his party or government or leaders for not doing enough to weed out corruption. All of a sudden he wants us to think he is anti-corruption. Pure bollocks.

10. The numbers don’t lie. Tanzanians are poorer than they were in 2015. Look at official NBS data.

There’s a lot more. But these should suffice for now.

The President knows that no one supports him and his party. That’s why he used heavy police during the interim elections and will do the same in 2020. He believes he is the best president Tanzania ever had, why not have a fully independent NEC and a fair open ballot as a litmus test for his support? If that is true, wouldn’t millions of Tanzanians vote for him? He is scared of the electorate.

Good evening.
Click to expand...
 
P

PseudoDar186

Member
Joined
Mar 18, 2017
Messages
65
Points
150
P

PseudoDar186

Member
Joined Mar 18, 2017
65 150
McCarthy said:
Mimi namkubali Rais Magufuli.
Unadanganywa na idadi ndogo iliyomtandaoni hapa. Mamia kwa maelfu ya wananchi wanamkubali na kumuunga mkono Rais.

Hapa JF kuna jumla ya watu wasiofika takribani laki 6. Hata hivyo bado kuna tunaomsapoti Rais. Kwa hiyo wasiomsapoti ni 1 tu ambaye ni wewe. Bahati mbaya na wewe haupigagi hata kura ndugu yangu.
Click to expand...
Huu si ukweli. Kama ingekuwa kweli, basi kwa nini mpaka leo hatuna NEC ambayo ni madhubuti na imara?

Kwa nini kura lazima polisi 200 wasimamie? Naapa kama kura zikiwekwa mezani zikahesabiwa in a free and fair election, Rais hapiti.

Angalia uchaguzi unaokuja pamoja na 2020.
 
Volatility

Volatility

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Aug 22, 2018
Messages
1,756
Points
2,000
Volatility

Volatility

JF-Expert Member
Joined Aug 22, 2018
1,756 2,000
PseudoDar186 said:
Members of this forum,

Here are a few reasons why an overwhelming majority of people in Tanzania don’t support their President:

1. He has demonized the opposition in Tanzania by labeling them as enemies of his establishment and development. Truth is, the opposition can not touch his establishment or stop him from doing what he wants. They don’t hold majority in the Parliament nor any position in government.

2. He is sadistic and relishes on the suffering and pain of others. Remember he went quiet when devastating earthquakes hit Bukoba and when he spoke, he said in public that the people of that region somewhat caused the earthquakes. A true leader would comfort his people in suffering.

3. He prefers to keep the country in the dark on matters that would not score him political points, and blow his trumpet on matters that would give him cheap votes or make the opposition look bad. Consider the seizure of the Bombadier back in 2017. The country discovered this through the opposition. Why wouldn’t he issue a press statement saying the Bombadier was seized and the government is working hard to get it released?

4. He’s not clean himself and yet pretends to be squeaky clean. He sold off government owned houses for cheap. He bought a used ferry which ended up not working and later transferred it to the army. He has frustrated the CAG by drawing funds from the National Treasury to the State House and Intelligence Services to avoid scrutiny.

5. He believes that his own view of what is good and should be prioritized by the country is absolute, perfect and should not be questioned by anyone in the country. This has led to many pet projects, silly blunders, decisions that don’t make sense and destroying people’s lives for no good reason.

6. He treats his wife with contempt and in public. It is utterly disgusting to see the way he speaks to his wife and the kind of statements he makes with his wife around. He recently joked about dancing with the PM’s wife but couldn’t because the PM was known to be jealous. What kind of leader does this? These things should be left to the low lives.

7. He holds grudges deep in his heart, cannot let go and therefore does not have true friends. We’ve seen what he did to Yusuf Manji, Mohamed Dewji and others. He claims to have ‘forgiven’ Nape and yet mentions the issue over and over again.

8. He openly spies on his ministers and other appointees. He also spies on members of his own party! No true man spies on his fellow man unless there is something wrong with his head. He never condemned the release of recorded conversations from Nape, Makamba, Membe etc. By accepting apologies from these individuals, he has openly condoned spying in the country. It’s pathetic.

9. He is a hypocrite. For his 20 years plus as Parliamentarian and Minister and other top positions in government, he has never walked out due to corruption in the country. He has never never said a word against his party or government or leaders for not doing enough to weed out corruption. All of a sudden he wants us to think he is anti-corruption. Pure bollocks.

10. The numbers don’t lie. Tanzanians are poorer than they were in 2015. Look at official NBS data.

There’s a lot more. But these should suffice for now.

The President knows that no one supports him and his party. That’s why he used heavy police during the interim elections and will do the same in 2020. He believes he is the best president Tanzania ever had, why not have a fully independent NEC and a fair open ballot as a litmus test for his support? If that is true, wouldn’t millions of Tanzanians vote for him? He is scared of the electorate.

Good evening.
Click to expand...
Your number two of ten is my number two of the three reasons, this is not a coincidence. He looks like an undertaker and a bloodsucker.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Forum statistics

Threads 1,346,242
Members 516,535
Posts 32,883,765

FOLLOW US

Top