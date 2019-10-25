Why many Tanzanians don’t support their President

Members of this forum,



Here are a few reasons why an overwhelming majority of people in Tanzania don’t support their President:



1. He has demonized the opposition in Tanzania by labeling them as enemies of his establishment and development. Truth is, the opposition can not touch his establishment or stop him from doing what he wants. They don’t hold majority in the Parliament nor any position in government.



2. He is sadistic and relishes on the suffering and pain of others. Remember he went quiet when devastating earthquakes hit Bukoba and when he spoke, he said in public that the people of that region somewhat caused the earthquakes. A true leader would comfort his people in suffering.



3. He prefers to keep the country in the dark on matters that would not score him political points, and blow his trumpet on matters that would give him cheap votes or make the opposition look bad. Consider the seizure of the Bombadier back in 2017. The country discovered this through the opposition. Why wouldn’t he issue a press statement saying the Bombadier was seized and the government is working hard to get it released?



4. He’s not clean himself and yet pretends to be squeaky clean. He sold off government owned houses for cheap. He bought a used ferry which ended up not working and later transferred it to the army. He has frustrated the CAG by drawing funds from the National Treasury to the State House and Intelligence Services to avoid scrutiny.



5. He believes that his own view of what is good and should be prioritized by the country is absolute, perfect and should not be questioned by anyone in the country. This has led to many pet projects, silly blunders, decisions that don’t make sense and destroying people’s lives for no good reason.



6. He treats his wife with contempt and in public. It is utterly disgusting to see the way he speaks to his wife and the kind of statements he makes with his wife around. He recently joked about dancing with the PM’s wife but couldn’t because the PM was known to be jealous. What kind of leader does this? These things should be left to the low lives.



7. He holds grudges deep in his heart, cannot let go and therefore does not have true friends. We’ve seen what he did to Yusuf Manji, Mohamed Dewji and others. He claims to have ‘forgiven’ Nape and yet mentions the issue over and over again.



8. He openly spies on his ministers and other appointees. He also spies on members of his own party! No true man spies on his fellow man unless there is something wrong with his head. He never condemned the release of recorded conversations from Nape, Makamba, Membe etc. By accepting apologies from these individuals, he has openly condoned spying in the country. It’s pathetic.



9. He is a hypocrite. For his 20 years plus as Parliamentarian and Minister and other top positions in government, he has never walked out due to corruption in the country. He has never never said a word against his party or government or leaders for not doing enough to weed out corruption. All of a sudden he wants us to think he is anti-corruption. Pure bollocks.



10. The numbers don’t lie. Tanzanians are poorer than they were in 2015. Look at official NBS data.



There’s a lot more. But these should suffice for now.



The President knows that no one supports him and his party. That’s why he used heavy police during the interim elections and will do the same in 2020. He believes he is the best president Tanzania ever had, why not have a fully independent NEC and a fair open ballot as a litmus test for his support? If that is true, wouldn’t millions of Tanzanians vote for him? He is scared of the electorate.



Good evening.