Wapenzi wa reggae mkuje hapa

Is This Love

Bob Marley, Bob Marley and the Wailers

I want to love you, and treat you right

I want to love you, every day and every night

We'll be together, with a roof right over our heads

We'll share the shelter, of my single bed

We'll share the same room, yeah! For Jah provide the bread

Is this love, is this love, is this love

Is this love that I'm feelin'?

Is this love, is this love, is this love

Is this love that I'm feelin'?

I want to know, want to know, want to know now

I got to know, got to know, got to know now

I, I'm willing and able

So I throw my cards on your table

I want to love you, I want to love and treat, love and treat you right

I want to love you every day and every night

We'll be together, yeah, with a roof right over our heads

We'll share the shelter, yeah, oh now of my single bed

We'll share the same room, yeah, for Jah provide the bread

Is this love, is this love, is this love

Is this love that I'm feelin'

Is this love, is this love, is this love

Is this love that I'm feelin'?

Whoa! Oh yes I know, yes I know, yes I know now

Oh yes I know, yes I know, yes I know now

I, I'm willing and able

So I throw my cards on your table

See: I want to love ya, I want to love and treat ya

love and treat ya right

I want to love you every day and every night

We'll be together, with a roof right over our heads

We'll share the shelter, of my single bed

We'll share the same room, yeah, Jah provide the bread

We'll share the shelter, of my single bed

Source: LyricFind

Songwriters: Bob Marley