Vatican Inamiliki Dunia

Fanya Research yeyote ya underground utagundua All Roads lead to Rome Vatican.
Vatican inatumia
1.Jesuit.
Wasomi na
MaBingwa wa intelligence.
Chunguza college na university zao na Theology seminar Zao dunian utaona
Alumni wao wengi ni Maafsa Usalama
Wengi dunian.
Na Maraisi km Bill Clinton. Donald Trump. Fidel Castro. Nk
Na Ma CEO wengi ikiwamo Mo Dewgi na Rostam Aziz nk
Haw Majesuit wana run Intelligence. Leadership.Education. Bank.Technology n.k
2.Knights of Templar.
Hawa jisomee zaidi
Hawa wanarun Secret institution.
Nawana Oppose Islamic law.
3.Knights of Malta
Wana run Donations na Insurance n.k
4. 13 Families.
Hawa wapo chini ya papa ki siri na wanaendesha Mali za Dunia indirectly.
5.All word institution na Religious congregations.
Vatican imeumiza vichwa kumpata Queen wa Uingereza ambaye ni mkatoliki wakakosa waka mwendesha Queen Elizabeth 2.
Chini ya Knights of Malta ona hapa
Intel on the Sovereign Military Order of Malta
Vatican wamefanikiwa 90%kuendesha dunia na 10% wamefeli.
Wamefanikiwa kushika ma dictator na kuwaendesha kwa manufaa yao
Ona
A.Adolf Hitler
B.Benito Mussolini
Kanisa katoliki wana kuja kwa nguvu tena wanauzia waislamu makanisa na wanajenga mapya UAE.Iran.Iran
On a
ST MARY's CHURCH, DUBAI
Second catholic church in Mussaffah, Abu Dhabi inaugurated
Hawa Jamaa ni mwisho wana convert Muslim to Catholic kwa kasi on a
New Catholic Church opens its doors in the United Arab Emirates
Actress who converted to Catholicism: Not true today's Church is old
Germany Accuses Muslim Migrants Of Converting To Christianity To Get Asylum (HBO)
Potential Catholic-convert after attending pope's General Audience
Catholic church receives 200 converts
Atheist blogger adopts Catholicism
Amakweli hawa watu noma
First UAE Swahili Catholic Mass
Pope Francis meets with Saudi Arabian representative in the Vatican
In
Philippines
9 Untold Secrets of the Catholic Church In The Philippines
Pope anapata wafuasi wengi kutokana na maisha yake ya kujitoa.
Philippines: Pope Francis arrives in Asia's most populous Catholic country
Is the Philippines the only Catholic country in Asia
Watch: Filipino Catholics climb onto statue of Jesus
Video protestant dislike Catholic to watch.
The video that no PROTESTANT wants you to see!
Video Muslim dislike catholic to watch.
Donald Trump: 'I think Islam hates us'
ISLAM or CHRISTIANITY - Which Religion Is Better?
Catholic will stay Everlasting.
Nimegundua wakatholik walianzisha Islam
Ex Jesuit Priest Alberto Rivera Reveals How the Vatican created Islam
Ex Jesuit Alberto Rivera and others Speak on Jesuit infiltration
Ex Jesuit Alberto Rivera The Greatest Deceit and today´
Noma hawa Jamaa.
