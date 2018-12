Uzi kwa wale wenye roho ngumu tu..

All this for what?



Unajua bana, kuna vitu huwa tunachukulia poa. Kama trust. Yaani wewe kabla ya yote, can you be trusted? Hata Yesu alisema, you need to first remove the log in your eye before you embark on removing your neighbour's.



If you are trustworthy and loyal then you never need to stoop low in the name of love.