This is for Dadii....

Ooh yeah....



He is such a man, I can't compare him....





Me and Dadii keep it old school for old times sake.



I think I wanna have your baby Dadii....



He knows that my name is not Susan..



Ladies, ........Good man are hard to find you know...



This one I gat, is a mighty good man (Dadii)...



He is never disrespectful cause his mama taught him that...



And I am so proud to have him, laying on his chest singing.... He is a mighty good man I have...



Laaabbyuuuuu Dadiiiiii



Mmmuuuahhh!!!



Granny Matata.