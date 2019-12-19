This is for Dadii....

Ooh yeah....

He is such a man, I can't compare him....


Me and Dadii keep it old school for old times sake.

I think I wanna have your baby Dadii....

He knows that my name is not Susan..

Ladies, ........Good man are hard to find you know...

This one I gat, is a mighty good man (Dadii)...

He is never disrespectful cause his mama taught him that...

And I am so proud to have him, laying on his chest singing.... He is a mighty good man I have...

Laaabbyuuuuu Dadiiiiii

Mmmuuuahhh!!!

Granny Matata.
 
Alielewa anitafsirie unaweza ukakosa zawadi hivihivi wkt msimu wa sikukuu huu. Ka ingilishi nako katundutundu nimeelewa neno la mwisho tu hilo "Matata"
 
Watu8 said:
Aah wapi Kasinde,miye mchungu kama muhogo wa kibanda meno...

Sifai kwa bada wala kwa futari
Nani kasema, unafikiri ukiwa ndani ya Nissan nyeupe utamu unakwepeka...!!?? Aahahahahhahaaaaa hapo huchomoki wee sema jingine Ila kwa utamu wa sukariii, labda tulainishe maneno kupunguza ukali uwe halua ya kumalizia mlo.... Taaamuuuuuu aaahahahhahahaaaa.

Ila hapo kwenye muhogo hapo, umesema wewe ina muhogo wa kibanda ajeee..... Eeehhhh so tempting...

Jamani eeehhh, warembo mmesikia.... mwenyeww kasema yeye ni muhogo, ukitaka mbichi wa kutafuna, wa kuchemsha, wa kukaanga, wa kuchoma unapatikana kwa sugar people aahahahahahaaa

Watu kama nakuona unataka kunifinya eeheheheheheheeee cheers.
 
luckyline said:
Unaanzaga mwaka na mahaba unamalizaga na mahaba? Kweli dunia haiko fair.😂
Aahahahahahaa Lucky, yaani saa ingine hata sielewagi nini kinanitokea....

Ila huwa naacha asili ichukue nafasii yake na huwa silazimishi mambo hata kidogo, let it come.... let it go...

I thank God for the smile that dress my face every single day.

I always love...

I never hate...

Ever Smiling K' Matata.
 
Kasie said:
Nani kasema, unafikiri ukiwa ndani ya Nissan nyeupe utamu unakwepeka...!!?? Aahahahahhahaaaaa hapo huchomoki wee sema jingine Ila kwa utamu wa sukariii, labda tulainishe maneno kupunguza ukali uwe halua ya kumalizia mlo.... Taaamuuuuuu aaahahahhahahaaaa.

Ila hapo kwenye muhogo hapo, umesema wewe ina muhogo wa kibanda ajeee..... Eeehhhh so tempting...

Jamani eeehhh, warembo mmesikia.... mwenyeww kasema yeye ni muhogo, ukitaka mbichi wa kutafuna, wa kuchemsha, wa kukaanga, wa kuchoma unapatikana kwa sugar people aahahahahahaaa

Watu kama nakuona unataka kunifinya eeheheheheheheeee cheers.
Mtunzi riwaya katika ubora wake... Matata
 
Kasie said:
Ooh yeah....

He is such a man, I can't compare him....


Me and Dadii keep it old school for old times sake.

I think I wanna have your baby Dadii....

He knows that my name is not Susan..

Ladies, ........Good man are hard to find you know...

This one I gat, is a mighty good man (Dadii)...

He is never disrespectful cause his mama taught him that...

And I am so proud to have him, laying on his chest singing.... He is a mighty good man I have...

Laaabbyuuuuu Dadiiiiii

Mmmuuuahhh!!!

Granny Matata.
You made my morning Kasie!
 
