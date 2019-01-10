There is no such a thing like break up and moving on


LIKUD

LIKUD

JF-Expert Member
#1
Joined
Dec 26, 2012
Messages
5,383
Likes
2,900
Points
280
LIKUD

LIKUD

JF-Expert Member
Joined Dec 26, 2012
5,383 2,900 280
#1
Maisha haya buana eti siku hizi na wabongo na sisi tuna break up na Ku move on..Like serious ..!!! Hahahahaha . are we for real au tunawaiga tu wazungu? Kama.alivyo sema Lord Eyes kwenye wimbo Ndio Zetu " They can't figure wazungu wana act wabongo wanaiga"


Unakuta ki slay queen kimezaa watoto watatu na mwanaume halafu kinakwambia " Tumebreak up na baby daddy wangu" uliza sababu sasa..Utoto utoto tu na kuiga umagharibi na celebrities wetu wanao IGA uzungu like Zari and company.

Halafu wakisha break up wanaanza kutengeneza " I am.unbothered impression " kwenye social media more specifically Instagram.
Something which is very fake

Break ups and moving on bullshit are Satanic Inventions.He first broke up with God in Heaven and introduced this evil doctrine to humanity via Adam.and Eve in the Eden.

People loves only once in their lifetime ..

True lovers would rather fight for their love than .thinking about break up and.moving on bullshit.

Ukiona watu wamereak up na Ku move on jua hakukua na upendo wa ukweli kati yao na kama walikuwa wanapendana kiukweli ukweli basi jua they live in denial na wana grudges towards each other na pengine ndio sababu takwimu zinaonyesha kuwa mauaji mengi ya kimapenzi huwa yanatokea baada ya watu kuachana " Ku break up na ku move on "

More interesting wadada wengi wa kibongo huwa wana break just for the sake of the name itself ..
 
Da'Vinci

Da'Vinci

JF-Expert Member
#2
Joined
Dec 1, 2016
Messages
18,680
Likes
41,210
Points
280
Da'Vinci

Da'Vinci

JF-Expert Member
Joined Dec 1, 2016
18,680 41,210 280
#2


Sent from my GT-I9300 using Tapatalk
 
Nyani Ngabu

Nyani Ngabu

Platinum Member
#3
Joined
May 15, 2006
Messages
81,855
Likes
48,733
Points
280
Age
28
Nyani Ngabu

Nyani Ngabu

Platinum Member
Joined May 15, 2006
81,855 48,733 280
#3
Huko si ni kuachana na mtu halafu unasonga mbele na maisha yako?

Hiyo imekuwepo tokea enzi na enzi na wala si kuiga Uzungu wala Umagharibi.
 
MIXOLOGIST

MIXOLOGIST

JF-Expert Member
#4
Joined
Mar 1, 2016
Messages
3,141
Likes
6,535
Points
280
MIXOLOGIST

MIXOLOGIST

JF-Expert Member
Joined Mar 1, 2016
3,141 6,535 280
#4
Move on tu Mku, hakuna namna, hawa ma slay and drama queens watakuzingua tu
 
Google chrome

Google chrome

JF-Expert Member
#5
Joined
Nov 26, 2017
Messages
637
Likes
878
Points
180
Google chrome

Google chrome

JF-Expert Member
Joined Nov 26, 2017
637 878 180
#5
Mara ya mwisho kuwa kwenye mahusiano kwa kumpenda binti ilikua mda sana, siku hizi nakua nae kwa sababu ya kuridhika nae tu sio kupenda tena. Breakup ikitokea hata sifanyi kama najikuna

Sent using Jamii Forums mobile app
 
Barbarosa

Barbarosa

JF-Expert Member
#6
Joined
Apr 16, 2015
Messages
18,354
Likes
17,730
Points
280
Barbarosa

Barbarosa

JF-Expert Member
Joined Apr 16, 2015
18,354 17,730 280
#6
Kwani huo umsemo ... and move on umeuelewaje? The devil is in the details wanasema!
 
Snipes

Snipes

JF-Expert Member
#7
Joined
Jul 2, 2013
Messages
7,597
Likes
13,228
Points
280
Age
25
Snipes

Snipes

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jul 2, 2013
7,597 13,228 280
#7
"true lovers would rather fight for their love than thinking about break up and moving on" me nimeelewa hapo tu huko pengine naona umepuyanga tu.

back to the topic
hakuna marefu yasiyokuwa na ncha...kitu kinachoitwa break up kwenye swala zima la mapenzi halikwepeki whether you like it ama not.
 
gh hussa

gh hussa

JF-Expert Member
#8
Joined
Apr 20, 2016
Messages
1,141
Likes
915
Points
280
gh hussa

gh hussa

JF-Expert Member
Joined Apr 20, 2016
1,141 915 280
#8
Write your reply...Love Love bullshit.. Hakuna huo msamiati kwenye dictionary yangu all men have lovers few have brain....






sent by my TECNO AMBER RUTTY AG 7 using jamiiforum app
 
LIKUD

LIKUD

JF-Expert Member
#9
Joined
Dec 26, 2012
Messages
5,383
Likes
2,900
Points
280
LIKUD

LIKUD

JF-Expert Member
Joined Dec 26, 2012
5,383 2,900 280
#9
MIXOLOGIST said:
Move on tu Mku, hakuna namna, hawa ma slay and drama queens watakuzingua tu
Click to expand...
Nothing personal kaka..And.am.not that candy..
By the way Mimi mwanamke kwangu ni kama.mtoto wangu ..Nikimfumania badala ya kumpa talaka namchappa sana fimbo.na naendelea kuwa NAE.

Siku akiniambia ' mi naondoka : nachukulia kama mtoto wangu wa miaka mitatu ananiambia " baba.mi naondoka" so I will just tell her ur not going anywhere na aki insist nachuma fimbo namtandika huku namwambia ' unataka kuondoka kwenda wapi ..
Najua wewe akikwambia ondoka utamjibu " ONDOKA!"
 
LIKUD

LIKUD

JF-Expert Member
#10
Joined
Dec 26, 2012
Messages
5,383
Likes
2,900
Points
280
LIKUD

LIKUD

JF-Expert Member
Joined Dec 26, 2012
5,383 2,900 280
#10
Nyani Ngabu said:
Huko si ni kuachana na mtu halafu unasonga mbele na maisha yako?

Hiyo imekuwepo tokea enzi na enzi na wala si kuiga Uzungu wala Umagharibi.
Click to expand...
Wewe umewahi kubreak up na mwanamke na uka.move on?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Forum statistics

Threads 1,247,640
Members 479,763
Posts 29,633,916

FOLLOW US