There is no such a thing like break up and moving on

Maisha haya buana eti siku hizi na wabongo na sisi tuna break up na Ku move on..Like serious ..!!! Hahahahaha . are we for real au tunawaiga tu wazungu? Kama.alivyo sema Lord Eyes kwenye wimbo Ndio Zetu " They can't figure wazungu wana act wabongo wanaiga"





Unakuta ki slay queen kimezaa watoto watatu na mwanaume halafu kinakwambia " Tumebreak up na baby daddy wangu" uliza sababu sasa..Utoto utoto tu na kuiga umagharibi na celebrities wetu wanao IGA uzungu like Zari and company.



Halafu wakisha break up wanaanza kutengeneza " I am.unbothered impression " kwenye social media more specifically Instagram.

Something which is very fake



Break ups and moving on bullshit are Satanic Inventions.He first broke up with God in Heaven and introduced this evil doctrine to humanity via Adam.and Eve in the Eden.



People loves only once in their lifetime ..



True lovers would rather fight for their love than .thinking about break up and.moving on bullshit.



Ukiona watu wamereak up na Ku move on jua hakukua na upendo wa ukweli kati yao na kama walikuwa wanapendana kiukweli ukweli basi jua they live in denial na wana grudges towards each other na pengine ndio sababu takwimu zinaonyesha kuwa mauaji mengi ya kimapenzi huwa yanatokea baada ya watu kuachana " Ku break up na ku move on "



More interesting wadada wengi wa kibongo huwa wana break just for the sake of the name itself ..