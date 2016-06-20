Tanzania has started to build its own helicopters

Xplorer

Xplorer

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Mar 19, 2015
Messages
613
Points
1,000
Xplorer

Xplorer

JF-Expert Member
Joined Mar 19, 2015
613 1,000
TANZANIA has started to build its own helicopters in a project that will see the first batch of such choppers taking into the sky sometimes in 2018.


Already, the prototype model, a two-seater aircraft is in its final stages of completion at the Mechanical and Engineering Department of the Arusha Technical College, which runs a fully-fledged factory producing various forms of machinery, including a prototype motor vehicle and a number of industrial engines.

But it is the Tanzanian-made new helicopter that seems to be turning heads here; “We are complementing President Magufuli’s industrialisation policy in pioneering the first locally made helicopters that will be available to ordinary residents at affordable prices,” explained the man behind the ATC chopper project, Engineer Abdi Mjema.

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, Ms Maimuna Tarishi, who also toured the project over the weekend seemed surprised at the development and wanted to know when exactly the chopper will hit the skies.

“We are contacting the Tanzania Civil Aviation Authority (TCAA) for the permission to fly the chopper for trials,” said Engineer Mjema.

He assured the PS that the future of the ‘affordable,’ chopper -- to ease the country’s transport woes -- is approaching. “The Tanzania-made helicopters will fly before 2020 -- and specifically 2018, which is two years from now,” he added.

The idea was hatched two months ago by two engineers at the Arusha Technical College; Engineer Adisai Msongole, now serving as the ATC Bursar, and Engineer Abdi Mjema. The chassis as well as airframe for the pioneer chopper is ready -- complete with a mounted flat engine.

“We had initially intended the two-seater helicopter to be used for surveillance, rescue and agricultural purposes. However, as the project takes shape, we may increase the airframes to carry more people for serious transportation,” said the engineer.

The helicopter is currently 50 per cent complete and features the popular gasolinepowered VW flat engine on board. The motors, manufactured by Volkswagen in Germany, are the same used to make the ‘Robinson’ helicopters in the United States. “Once we get the aviation authority approval, we shall complete the most sensitive part of the helicopter -- mounting the main rotor.

This should be ready in threeweek’s time,” said Eng Mjema, adding that Arusha will set history as the first region to fly the first-ever Tanzanian manufactured helicopter in July 2016. With a non-pressurised cabin, the Prototype ATC helicopter has a flying ceiling of 400 feet for starters, taking into consideration that Arusha is already at a higher altitude.

But the flying height is set to increase with more complete and accomplished models. Most commercial choppers can fly up to 8,000 feet above sea level. On how many choppers the college can manufacture in a year once the project gets a nod from higher authorities, Eng Mjema said that depended on demand.

“But with serious work we can roll out up to 20 such helicopters in a year,” boasted the engineer.

The Rector of Arusha Technical College, Dr Richard Masika, had previously stated that, ATC was moving from being an ordinary college of technical, engineering and technological training towards becoming a fully-fledged factory, which will deal in vehicle and heavy machinery repair and manufacturing.

Next August ATC will be completing the first phase of Kikuletwa Hydropower Station Project and training centre setup, through which the college is going to churn electricity and hold training at the site based in Kilimanjaro Region.

Source: Choppers - Made in Tanzania
 
Xplorer

Xplorer

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Mar 19, 2015
Messages
613
Points
1,000
Xplorer

Xplorer

JF-Expert Member
Joined Mar 19, 2015
613 1,000
BAFA said:
hahhahahahah africa yetu waapi
Click to expand...
tunaweza sana,kama serikali zetu zitatoa support ya kutosha kwa Wahandisi wetu i ll not be surprised kuona tunaunda hata hizi ndege kubwa za abiria.For example with the support of Magufuli on industrialization i am sure this project will take over before 2018
 
Xplorer

Xplorer

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Mar 19, 2015
Messages
613
Points
1,000
Xplorer

Xplorer

JF-Expert Member
Joined Mar 19, 2015
613 1,000
Elungata said:
Rip in advance watakaofanyia flying test
Click to expand...
It ll be an honor to die for such project,even the choppers you see today have cost peoples life for you to enjoy.mawazo ya watu kama nyie ndio yanatufanya siku zote tuwaze kutengeneza vitu kama spare parts badala ya kufikiria vitu kama hivi.
 
Quickly

Quickly

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Jul 14, 2015
Messages
1,056
Points
2,000
Quickly

Quickly

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jul 14, 2015
1,056 2,000
Allow me to congratulate Eng Mjema and his team and TZ at large. I have heard of Arusha technical college through a friend, and it seems they do what they are set up to do. Do they do tractors? I have a serious interest in tractors. Am especially wowed by the time they have taken from inception to production, especially in these hard economic times when finance and raw materials to manufacture hardware are scarce. Hongera.
 
SHIEKA

SHIEKA

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Dec 20, 2011
Messages
8,273
Points
2,000
SHIEKA

SHIEKA

JF-Expert Member
Joined Dec 20, 2011
8,273 2,000
Elungata said:
Rip in advance watakaofanyia flying test
Click to expand...
Don't be so pessimistic. Kabla ya kufanyika kwa flying test kuna rigorous test on the ground ya 'air worthiness' ie does the craft have all it takes to roar into the air etc etc.

Hopefully the arusha engineers have the abc's of aerodynamics pertaining to helicopters and have designed the craft accordingly.So please dont entertain visions of a craft crashing to the ground due to engineering/design fault.

All will go well, I believe.
 
Xplorer

Xplorer

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Mar 19, 2015
Messages
613
Points
1,000
Xplorer

Xplorer

JF-Expert Member
Joined Mar 19, 2015
613 1,000
burukenge said:
Hizi ni ndoto tu...hapa macho tu.:cool:
Click to expand...
Mkuu haya mambo yanawezekana,na tumejaribu tumeweza,its just a matter of time tutakuwa na uwezo wa uwezo wa kuzitumia chopper hizi katika kilimo,usafirishaji,uokoaji, na hata ant-poaching operations.ukiona tunapanga kutengeneza 20 of them kila mwaka, ujue ya kwamba tumeona inawezekana na tutaachana na hizo za wazungu ambazo wanatupiga bei kubwaaaa hadi tunashindwa kuzinunua

Kwa upande mwingine ni kwamba,You should also be happy for the success of this project since kama itafanikiwa kwa 100% hapa Tanzania itawapa ujasiri wahandisi wa Kenya,Uganda,and Rwanda kufanya kama hivyo.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Pascal Mayalla Rais Magufuli, so far, is the best president this country has ever had!. Msikivu, ana upendo na huruma. Atabarikiwa sana!, Tanzania itabarikiwa!. Jukwaa la Siasa 159
B Has the President of Tanzania the power to suspend or cancell the operation of enacted laws? Jukwaa la Siasa 6
R Tanzania has been quietly tightening its visa policy for some Africans Jukwaa la Siasa 3
Francis12 Nimebahatika kusoma article ya Mhe Tundu Lissu "Tanzania has always been an autocracy Jukwaa la Siasa 30
Y Magufuli has been president for two years: how he’s changing Tanzania? Jukwaa la Siasa 0
Similar threads
Rais Magufuli, so far, is the best president this country has ever had!. Msikivu, ana upendo na huruma. Atabarikiwa sana!, Tanzania itabarikiwa!.
Has the President of Tanzania the power to suspend or cancell the operation of enacted laws?
Tanzania has been quietly tightening its visa policy for some Africans
Nimebahatika kusoma article ya Mhe Tundu Lissu "Tanzania has always been an autocracy
Magufuli has been president for two years: how he’s changing Tanzania?

Forum statistics

Threads 1,369,491
Members 522,181
Posts 33,443,299

FOLLOW US

Top