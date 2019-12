Story: Ulitenda mema na kulipwa mabaya please share

Mwaka huu wakati tukianza mwaka mpya kulikuwa na nafasi za kazi kwenye company yetu. Kama kawaida zilitakiwa zijazwe, niliamua kwa dhati kabisa kutafuta vijana wenye sifa kutoka humu jukwaani (JF).Mchakato ulifanyika na hatimae nkaajiri vijana watatu kutoka humu humu ambao mmoja alikuwa na experience kidogo na wawili are straight from school wamemaliza pale UDSM 2018. Mmoja yule mwenye experience baada ya muda mchache aliamua kuacha kazi baada ya kuomba salary increment na mimi kukataa hilo ombi kwa sababu haikuwa hata na miezi 4 kazini, kilichoniudhi ni namna alivyoondoka, alidanganya kwamba anaenda kumuangalia mzazi wake mgonjwa, na pia alichukua baadhi ya vifaa vya ofisini. Tulitegemea angekaa na Sisi ila ndio hivyo.Wa pili kati ya hawa watatu ni kijana mmoja anaetoka kanda ya ziwa. Much know kwa sana, he considers himself the most knowledgeable and best employee out of all we have. Alikuwa akim criticise supervisor wake kwenye staff meeting in front of all other staff. Sio mara moja sio mara mbili. Nidhamu yake ni mbaya sana, alifikia mpaka kumtongoza one of the manager (foreigner) from the same office. At first alikuwa akiniheshimu/kuniogopa mimi tu because he knew I was making the calls. I went out of my way in helping him establish his life, salary ikikata mnamo tarehe 20 I would give him loans or my personal money. Baada ya kurudi one of my trip around August this year supervisor wake akanieleza mashakil yake. Nikaanza kukata all favors alizokuwa akipata from me. Akaona I was no longer a friend to her, I was only a boss at work and nothing more. As long as he could do his job and not insult anyone, everything was okey for me. At last, he had to go, and he had to go himself, what happened mpaka akaondoka mwenyewe sitaki kusema hapa but yeah he had to leave kwa kejeli na dharau na shutma kubwa dhidi yangu. Shutma moja ni kwamba mimi nimemchawia na namfanyia uchawi, usiku akilala ananiona namkaba. Sijui why hakumtafuta Mshana Jr hahaahahahahhaHuyu kijana wa tatu bado nipo nae, he is doing good and he is my friend, he loves talking to me about Manchester United and would joke to me about Arsenal. He thinks I am the best boss in the world and may be he is reading this hahahaahahahah.Sijisifii lakini humu jukwaani nimeshawasaidia watu si chini ya 10 msaada wa maana sio hizi 10,000 au 15,000 ila sasa nimeacha.Ndio maana the other time nkamwambia Cresida be careful.cc: SweetieLee and Karma