Population of Tanzania Cities and Towns 2019

Good evening,
Here is the population of Tanzania cities and towns by 2019
Dar es Salaam city 6,368,000
Mwanza city 1,061,000
Zanzibar city 677,000
Mbeya city 541,000
Arusha city 483,000
Dodoma city 410,956
Morogoro town 395,000
Songea town 331,000
Source:United Nations.
Note: kuna miji kama kahama sijapata vizuri population yake....
Uzi tayari...
