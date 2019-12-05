Population of Tanzania Cities and Towns 2019

Good evening,
Here is the population of Tanzania cities and towns by 2019

Dar es Salaam city 6,368,000

Mwanza city 1,061,000

Zanzibar city 677,000

Mbeya city 541,000

Arusha city 483,000

Dodoma city 410,956

Morogoro town 395,000

Songea town 331,000

Source:United Nations.

Note: kuna miji kama kahama sijapata vizuri population yake....

Uzi tayari...
 
Dar noma dah.

Kaeneo kadogo (1590 km sqr) hafu watu Mil 6.4, Population density ni zaidi ya 4,000/km sqr.

Hafu mbona kwenye izo data population ya Mwanza imepungua? 2002 ilikua zaidi ya Mil 2.
 
Mad Max said:
Dar noma dah.

Kaeneo kadogo (1590 km sqr) hafu watu Mil 6.4, Population density ni zaidi ya 4,000/km sqr.

Hafu mbona kwenye izo data population ya Mwanza imepungua? 2002 ilikua zaidi ya Mil 2.
Mwanza ya jiji yani pale ilemela na nyamagana kama sikosei
 
