DVC said: Habar wakubwaa nimejiunga na moja ya makampuni ya forex inayoitwaa "swiftcryptoexpress" na kutrade nikata $4000 , ishu inakujq hapa!! Wanasema ili niweze kuchomoa hii hela lazima nilipe $ 600 ndo niweze kupata hyo hela!!



Please mwenye kujua hili naomba msaadaaa



(the name of the company is swiftcryptoexpress) Click to expand...

that is 419 online scam.Thisadvance-fee fraud, also known as a 419 fraud, is a type of scam in which the victim is convinced to advance money to a stranger. In all such scams, the victim is led to expect that a much larger sum of money will be returned to him or her. The victim, of course, never receives any of this money.