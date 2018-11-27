Mhadhiri Vicensia Shule: Rushwa ya Ngono inatawala Chuo Kikuu DSM

The University of Dar es Salaam(UDSM) must treat allegations of sexual corruption involving lecturers and female students with the seriousness they deserve.

A tweet addressed to President John Magufuli by one of the lecturers at the University, Dr. Vicensia Shule shows that the said corruption has prevailed.

Part of it read: “Baba Magufuli, you’ve come to the University of Dar es Salaam to inaugurate an ultra-modern library. Corruption in the form of sexual favours is widespread at the UDSM…”

However, responding to the tweet, the UDSM Vice Chancellor, Prof. William Anangisye, told Dr. Shule to use official channels within the university system to raise the matter. He also challenged her to provide evidence.

Dr. Shule revealed that she had brought up the matter to the VC’s assistants, but her efforts had not yielded any positive results.

The lecturer also proposes that the university sets up a system to report such cases. She wants assurance that those reporting matters like this are protected and that justice is done.