Mhadhiri Vicensia Shule: Rushwa ya Ngono inatawala Chuo Kikuu DSM

Mhadhiri wa chuo kikuu cha Dar es salaam (UDSM) ameandika katika ukurasa wake wa twitter kuhusu kukithiri kwa rushwa ya ngono chuoni hapo

Baba @MagufuliJP umeingia Chuo Kikuu cha Dar es Salaam kufungua maktaba ya kisasa. Rushwa ya ngono imekithiri mno UDSM. Nilitamani nikupokee kwa bango langu ila ulinzi wako umenifanya ninyamae. Nasubiri kusikia toka kwako maana naamini wateule wako ni waadilifu watakwambia ukweli

shule.PNG

MY TAKE:
Taasisi zote zinazohusika zichukulie swala hili kwa uzito wake. Rushwa ya ngono inapelekea wahusika wengi kuonekana vizuri kwenye makaratasi kumbe kichwani ni 'kilaza'

=======

1543382428239.png
Mhadhiri wa Chuo Kikuu cha Dar es Salaam (UDSM), Dkt Vicencia Shule, amemuomba Rais Dkt Magufuli kuingilia kati, kutokana na kukithiri kwa rushwa ya ngono chuoni hapo. Dkt Shule alizuiwa kuonesha bango lake kuhusu vitendo hivyo, wakati Rais akizindua maktaba mpya chuoni hapo leo.

=====

UPDATE;

Mhadhiri wa Chuo Kikuu cha Dar es Salaam Vicensia Shule ameitwa kwenye kamati ya maadili ya Chuo hicho kuhusiana na taarifa yake aliyoitoa kwenye mtandao wa Twitter akimuomba rais John Magufuli kuingilia kati kukithiri kwa rushwa ya ngono chuoni hapo.
 
For the English Audience
The University of Dar es Salaam(UDSM) must treat allegations of sexual corruption involving lecturers and female students with the seriousness they deserve.

A tweet addressed to President John Magufuli by one of the lecturers at the University, Dr. Vicensia Shule shows that the said corruption has prevailed.

Part of it read: “Baba Magufuli, you’ve come to the University of Dar es Salaam to inaugurate an ultra-modern library. Corruption in the form of sexual favours is widespread at the UDSM…”

However, responding to the tweet, the UDSM Vice Chancellor, Prof. William Anangisye, told Dr. Shule to use official channels within the university system to raise the matter. He also challenged her to provide evidence.

Dr. Shule revealed that she had brought up the matter to the VC’s assistants, but her efforts had not yielded any positive results.

The lecturer also proposes that the university sets up a system to report such cases. She wants assurance that those reporting matters like this are protected and that justice is done.

As the country’s leading institution of higher learning, a lot is expected in terms of reputation. In other words, reputation is everything for an institution like the University of Dar es Salaam. This is why it was important for the UDSM authorities to assure members of the public that the lecturer’s claims will be comprehensively investigated.
Amesema mambo mengine anajua yapo lkn hatayasema
 
Sasa Kwa Nn Hajawataja Hao Wanaopkea Hyo Rushwa Ya Ngono?
 
Kwani Magufuli siyo chombo husika? Alikwenda hapo kufanya nini kama siyo chombo? Mhadhiri amesema kuwa alitamani kumfikishia ujumbe kwa namna ambayo Magu angesoma moja kwa moja, lakini akagundua kuna kizuizi, tafsiri yake ni kwamba vyombo husika vinafahamu kiwango cha tatizo lakini havipo tayari kutoa ushirikiano na wala havilifanyii kazi yawezekana ni kutokana na kulindana kwingi.

Bravo Mhadhiri umefanya jambo la kishujaa, anayekulaumu ana lake jambo
 
