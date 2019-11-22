News Alert: Marekani: Maxence Melo apata tuzo ya 'International Press Freedom' kutoka The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ

Roving Journalist

Roving Journalist

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Apr 18, 2017
Messages
290
Points
1,000
Roving Journalist

Roving Journalist

JF-Expert Member
Joined Apr 18, 2017
290 1,000
Habari wakuu,

Mkurugenzi Mkuu wa JamiiForums, Maxence Melo amepata tuzo katika eneo la Uhuru wa Kujieleza na Uhuru wa Habari na kupata Taarifa. Maxence amekuwa mshindi wa tuzo ya Kimataifa ya (International Press Freedom Award 2019) inayotolewa na ‘The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ)’.

Maxence amekuwa mstari wa mbele kupigania haki ya Watanzania kupata na kutoa taarifa kwa zaidi ya miaka mingi kupitia JamiiForums na hata kupelekea kukabiliwa na changamoto za kikazi, kuchafuliwa jina na baadhi ya watu wenye agenda zao binafsi na zaidi kukabiliwa na kesi ambazo zinazoendelea hadi sasa.

-----
The text of Maxence Melo Mubyazi's acceptance speech, as prepared for delivery, is below

Good evening!

I am an accidental journalist. I never imagined that I would be a recipient of such a prestigious international award. An award that is a result of doing what is right and what everyone should uphold as a way of life. I am overwhelmed to be among the recipients of this award. It’s a great honor!

I am the founder and editor-in-chief of JamiiForums. JamiiForums exists to inform rather than to censor, to unite rather than divide, to debate rather than ignore, and that will protect those who are courageous enough to expose the truth that the powerful would rather hide.

Today as I receive this award, I have been in court 137 times in the past three years, I have been arrested twice, spent 14 nights in detention. I have endured travel bans. In the next five days, I will be in court for the judgment in one of the three prosecutions against me since my December 2016 arrest.

Tonight, I dedicate this award to all my fellow Tanzanians who have suffered, been tortured, threatened, intimidated or died while exercising their right to freedom of expression. Some are missing. One of them is a freelance journalist, Azory Gwanda, who went missing two years ago today. We continue to ask #WhereIsAzory?


This award is an encouragement for all patriotic journalists and citizens. Despite threats, intimidation, and suffering, they speak out on issues that affect our nations. In doing so, they are playing a key role in enhancing transparency, accountability, democracy, and human rights.

Thank you to the Committee to Protect Journalists, for recognizing and honoring their courage and sacrifice. Democracy depends on an informed citizenry to survive. Without adequate information, global citizens are essentially disempowered. Press freedom is a backbone of that democracy.

I thank God for taking me through this journey. I thank my beautiful wife and our three amazing children for their courage and daily inspiration in my work. Thanks to the support from the JamiiForums team, members and all those who support our work in so many ways.

Thank you. Asante sana!



Max.PNG

JF.jpg

Melo.jpg

JF1.jpg
 
Hakimu Mfawidhi

Hakimu Mfawidhi

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Oct 30, 2018
Messages
1,037
Points
2,000
Hakimu Mfawidhi

Hakimu Mfawidhi

JF-Expert Member
Joined Oct 30, 2018
1,037 2,000
Melo anastahili tuzo kubwa, jamaa anatupigania hapa Bongo tuwe na platform ya kutoa yetu ya moyoni bila wasiwasi wa kuishia central, huu ukurasa unatupatia jukwaa la kusema chochote tunachojisikia ambacho watawala hasingependa kuona tunakisema.

Melo pokea hata tuzo 500 unastahili mkuu. Kila la heri. Ulilala lockup kwa ajili yetu, umekua mbuzi wetu wa kafara, umekua ngao yetu(shokapu), hasira zote za watawala zinazotokana maoni yetu unazibeba wewe, unastahili tuzo kubwa.

Hongera Melo.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Mystery Tunajifunza nini kwa yanayotokea nchini Marekani kwa Rais aliyeko madarakani kufunguliwa mashitaka? Jukwaa la Siasa 23
Yericko Nyerere Madikteta wa Afrika wamefukuzwa Ulaya na Marekani, sasa wanapishana angani kuelekea Urusi Jukwaa la Siasa 21
Nyani Ngabu Balozi wa Marekani anajua Kiswahili? Jukwaa la Siasa 38
BASIASI Angalizo kwa haters mkiona faya inamwagia maji ndege haijaungua ile ni salute msije humu kukurupuka inawaka moto Jukwaa la Siasa 240
S Watu na Balozi mbalimbali za nchi za ulaya na Marekani zampongeza Maxence Melo wa JamiiForums Jukwaa la Siasa 29
Similar threads
Tunajifunza nini kwa yanayotokea nchini Marekani kwa Rais aliyeko madarakani kufunguliwa mashitaka?
Madikteta wa Afrika wamefukuzwa Ulaya na Marekani, sasa wanapishana angani kuelekea Urusi
Balozi wa Marekani anajua Kiswahili?
Angalizo kwa haters mkiona faya inamwagia maji ndege haijaungua ile ni salute msije humu kukurupuka inawaka moto
Watu na Balozi mbalimbali za nchi za ulaya na Marekani zampongeza Maxence Melo wa JamiiForums

Forum statistics

Threads 1,358,206
Members 519,262
Posts 33,162,479

FOLLOW US

Top