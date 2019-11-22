







Habari wakuu,Mkurugenzi Mkuu wa JamiiForums, Maxence Melo amepata tuzo katika eneo la Uhuru wa Kujieleza na Uhuru wa Habari na kupata Taarifa. Maxence amekuwa mshindi wa tuzo ya Kimataifa ya (International Press Freedom Award 2019) inayotolewa na ‘The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ)’.Maxence amekuwa mstari wa mbele kupigania haki ya Watanzania kupata na kutoa taarifa kwa zaidi ya miaka mingi kupitia JamiiForums na hata kupelekea kukabiliwa na changamoto za kikazi, kuchafuliwa jina na baadhi ya watu wenye agenda zao binafsi na zaidi kukabiliwa na kesi ambazo zinazoendelea hadi sasa.-----Good evening!I am an accidental journalist. I never imagined that I would be a recipient of such a prestigious international award. An award that is a result of doing what is right and what everyone should uphold as a way of life. I am overwhelmed to be among the recipients of this award. It’s a great honor!I am the founder and editor-in-chief of JamiiForums. JamiiForums exists to inform rather than to censor, to unite rather than divide, to debate rather than ignore, and that will protect those who are courageous enough to expose the truth that the powerful would rather hide.Today as I receive this award, I have been in court 137 times in the past three years, I have been arrested twice, spent 14 nights in detention. I have endured travel bans. In the next five days, I will be in court for the judgment in one of the three prosecutions against me since my December 2016 arrest.Tonight, I dedicate this award to all my fellow Tanzanians who have suffered, been tortured, threatened, intimidated or died while exercising their right to freedom of expression. Some are missing. One of them is a freelance journalist, Azory Gwanda, who went missing two years ago today. We continue to ask #WhereIsAzory?This award is an encouragement for all patriotic journalists and citizens. Despite threats, intimidation, and suffering, they speak out on issues that affect our nations. In doing so, they are playing a key role in enhancing transparency, accountability, democracy, and human rights.Thank you to the Committee to Protect Journalists, for recognizing and honoring their courage and sacrifice. Democracy depends on an informed citizenry to survive. Without adequate information, global citizens are essentially disempowered. Press freedom is a backbone of that democracy.I thank God for taking me through this journey. I thank my beautiful wife and our three amazing children for their courage and daily inspiration in my work. Thanks to the support from the JamiiForums team, members and all those who support our work in so many ways.Thank you. Asante sana!