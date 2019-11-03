Maneno yapi mazuri ya kumwambia mwanamke mnayeachana?

"Kiss And Say Goodbye"



This has got to be the saddest day of my life

I called you here today for a bit of bad news

I won't be able to see you anymore

Because of my obligations, and the ties that you have

We've been meeting here everyday

And since this is our last day together

I wanna hold you just one more time

When you turn and walk away, don't look back

I wanna remember you just like this

Let's just kiss and say goodbye



I had to meet you here today

There's just so many things to say

Please don't stop me 'till I'm through

This is something I hate to do

We've been meeting here so long

I guess what we done, oh was wrong

Please darling, don't you cry

Let's just kiss and say goodbye



Many months have passed us by

(I'm gonna miss you)

I'm gonna miss you, I can't lie

(I'm gonna miss you)

I've got ties, and so do you

I just think this is the thing to do

It's gonna hurt me, I can't lie

Maybe you'll meet, you'll meet another guy

Understand me, won't you try, try, try, try, try, try, try

Let's just kiss and say goodbye



(I'm gonna miss you)

I'm gonna miss you, I can't lie

(I'm gonna miss you)

Understand me, won't you try

(I'm gonna miss you)

It's gonna hurt me, I can't lie

(I'm gonna miss you)

Take my handkerchief, wipe your eyes

(I'm gonna miss you)

Maybe you'll find, you'll find another guy

(I'm gonna miss you)

Let's kiss and say goodbye, pretty baby

(I'm gonna miss you)

Please, don't you cry

(I'm gonna miss you)

Understand me, won't you try

(I'm gonna miss you)

Let's just kiss

And say goodbye