Maneno yapi mazuri ya kumwambia mwanamke mnayeachana?

Leo lasmi naachana na mke wangu nnae mpenda sana na tumezaa mtoto mmoja kwasababu ambazo ziko nnje ya uwezo wangu imebidi nikubali kumuacha aendelee na maisha yake ambayo anaona yatakua bora na huru kwake

Lakini lengo la kuandika uzi huu nataka mnipe maneno ya busara ya kumuaga na kumtakia maisha mema uko aendako kuishe yeye na mwanangu


Asanteni
 
jknhfdd said:
Leo lasmi naachana na mke wangu nnae mpenda sana na tumezaa mtoto mmoja kwasababu ambazo ziko nnje ya uwezo wangu imebidi nikubali kumuacha aendelee na maisha yake ambayo anaona yatakua bora na huru kwake

Lakini lengo la kuandika uzi huu nataka mnipe maneno ya busara ya kumuaga na kumtakia maisha mema uko aendako kuishe yeye na mwanangu


Asanteni
Duh pole sana mkuu inauma lkn inakuwaga ham a namna ishantokea sikulala wiki nzima lkn nshasahau
 
Kiranga said:
Leo lasmi naachana na mke wangu nnae mpenda sana na tumezaa mtoto mmoja kwasababu ambazo ziko nnje ya uwezo wangu imebidi nikubali kumuacha aendelee na maisha yake ambayo anaona yatakua bora na huru kwake

Lakini lengo la kuandika uzi huu nataka mnipe maneno ya busara ya kumuaga na kumtakia maisha mema uko aendako kuishe yeye na mwanangu


Asanteni
Wimbo wa Whitney Houston "I Will Always Love You" una mashairi mazuri sana kwa watu wanaoachana.
 
Dah mkuu..
Umeweza kufanya maamuzi magumu ambayo huwashinda wengi then umekosa cha kumwambia?! Me nadhani kile ulichokiamua kwenye fikra zako ukiweke kwenye maneno ni ujumbe tosha kuliko fikra zako then unataka kuzisindikiza na maneno ya mtu mwingine.
gspain said:
Leo lasmi naachana na mke wangu nnae mpenda sana na tumezaa mtoto mmoja kwasababu ambazo ziko nnje ya uwezo wangu imebidi nikubali kumuacha aendelee na maisha yake ambayo anaona yatakua bora na huru kwake

Lakini lengo la kuandika uzi huu nataka mnipe maneno ya busara ya kumuaga na kumtakia maisha mema uko aendako kuishe yeye na mwanangu


Asanteni
KISS AND SAY GOODBYE

This has got to be the saddest day of my life
I called you here today for a bit of bad news
I won't be able to see you any more
Because of my obligations
And the ties that you have
We've been meeting here every day
And since this is our last date together
I want to hold you just one more time
When you turn and walk away
Don't look back I want to remember you just like this
Let's just kiss
And say goodbye

I had to meet you here today
There's just so many things to say
Please don't stop me till I'm through
This is something I hate to do
We've been meeting here so long
I guess what we done was wrong
Please, darling, don't you cry
Let's just kiss and say goodbye
Many months have passed us by
I'm gonna miss you I can't lie
I've got ties and so do you
I just think this is the thing to do
It's gonna hurt me I can't lie
Maybe you'll meet another guy
Understand me won't you try, try, try
Let's just kiss and say goodbye
 
Nikweli nimeamua kwa ugumu lakin imefika hatua kila nnacho andika nafuta naona kama sio sahihi kumtumia
gspain said:
Dah mkuu..
Umeweza kufanya maamuzi magumu ambayo huwashinda wengi then umekosa cha kumwambia?! Me nadhani kile ulichokiamua kwenye fikra zako ukiweke kwenye maneno ni ujumbe tosha kuliko fikra zako then unataka kuzisindikiza na maneno ya mtu mwingine.
Aichukue hii ipo powa sema hajasema tatizo Ni Nini?
 
jknhfdd said:
Kiukweli bado nampenda ndiomana nahitaji maneno yenye busara na ya kumtakia heri yeye na mtoto
Mwambie hivi...Mke wangu tumeshindwa ndoa peke yake, hatujashindwa kujenga amani tukiwa hatuko kwenye ndoa. Amani yetu iwepo kwa kuwa tunae mtoto ambae hawezi kututenga kuwa wamoja, maana kwa huyu mtoto nitakuita mke na wewe utaiita mme. Nenda na amani, kaitafte furaha na uwe nayo maisha yako yote.
 
