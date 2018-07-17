Kifo cha Michael Jackson, ulishasikia kuhusu project ya Human Cloning?


Human Cloning ni nini..?
-Ni teknolojia inayohusu kutengeneza binaadam maabara genetically ambapo huchukuliwa Cells na tissue kisha kuzalishwa.Kile kilichotengenezwa (Copy) hufana hufanana na 99.99% na kile kiumbe cha kwanza. Cloning imeanza miaja ya 1960s. Kuna nchi takriban 70 teknolojia hii imeziwiliwa kutumika mfano India,Argentina,Australia,Canada etc..
Lakini baadhi ya vyombo vya siri hutumia teknolojia. CIA wanahusika kiasi kikubwa katika matumizi ya Teknolojia hii.

Hua wanafanya vipi...?
Hua wanaangalia mtu fulani ambaye wanaona ni ni tishio kwao Economically, socially and Politically kisha anatengenezwa mtu anayefanana 99.99% na yule ambae ni kikwazo.Kisha yule tishio anauawa. Akisha uawa yule aliyetengenezwa anaanza kazi.

Hicho ndicho kilichomtokea msanii Michael Jackson, alifariki mwaka 1984 kisha akaletwa FRANK JEPSIN kama michael Jackso ambae wanafanana asilimia kubwa na the late MJ.
Wapo wengi wamefanyiwa hiki kitu, Victim mwingine wa hili ni Eminem.

January 27, 1984: Michael Jackson's hair catches fire during Pepsi commercial

Lakini imegundulika kua hawa watoto wa sasa tunaowafahamu kua ni wa MJ imegundulika sio wake.
====
Five days after Michael's death, TMZ reported that the late music icon was not the biological father of any of his three children, nor was Debbie Rowe the mother of the two kids to which she gave birth. According to sources, neither Michael's sperm nor Rowe's eggs were used for the embryos that became Prince and Paris. Sources claim Blanket was conceived by a surrogate who did not know she was carrying the King of Pop's baby. Michael's lawyer picked Blanket up from the hospital and delivered him to Michael, reported TMZ. Blanket's mother is rumored to be a Mexican nurse named Helena, according to the Mirror.
Curiously enough, in the midst of a wrongful death lawsuit against AEG Live, Michael's mother, Katherine Jackson, fought the court to prevent it from hearing evidence about the conception of Jackson's children. Weird, no?
Read More: The weirdest stories about Michael Jackson's kids

Mnakaribishwa kutoa michango yenu..
@Abbu_yazid geesten66

Note. Sio lazima uamini kila kitu but Yale tunayoona ni uongo Actually ndio hua ni ukweli wenyewe na ule ukweli ndio uongo. Tunafaham yale tu yaliyopangwa tuyafaham, mengi hatuyafahamu mpaka pale tu mtu atakapo jaribu kufikiri atoke nje ya boksi. Na hapo ndio huja lile fumbo alilotengeneza plato(?) kuhusu wafunwa ndani ya pango waliofungwa minyororo.

Sio mwandishi mzuri sorry.
Vinci...
 
Kudo said:
Kwa hiyo Eminem nae ni copy?!
Malcom Lumumba, mitale na midimu, zitto junior
Click to expand...
Nimesoma sana haya mambo na kweli duniani kuna teknolojia za ajabu sana: Maana sasa hivi kuna wanasayansi wako kwenye utafiti wa kifaa kinachoweza kucheza na kubadilisha hisia za watu kwenye Ubongo.

Lakini kinachonifanya niwaze ni kivipi mtu anaweza kuiga kile kipaji cha MJ kwa miaka yote ile ???
Halafu tena wanajichanganya sana hapo kwenye cloning, maana nijuavyo mimi clone ni Replica ya mtu, sasa Jepsin mtamwitaje clone wa Michael Jackson ??? (Au mimi ndiyo sielewi)

NB: Kama hii teknolojia ya Cellular Regeneration imeanza miaka ya 1960's basi leo hii mwanadamu angekuwa na uhakika wa kuweza kuishi miaka mingi zaidi kuliko ilivyo sasa. Pili upande wa magonjwa dunia ingekuwa imepiga hatua sana, maana Kansa na Kisukari yangekuwa yameshataftiwa suluhu ya kudumu. Lakini mpaka leo tumeona dunia imepoteza watu wenye umuhimu kwa magonjwa na wala hakuna kinachofanyika.
 
Malcom Lumumba said:
Nimesoma sana haya mambo na kweli duniani kuna teknolojia za ajabu sana: Maana sasa hivi kuna wanasayansi wako kwenye utafiti wa kifaa kinachoweza kucheza na kubadilisha hisia za watu kwenye Ubongo.

Lakini kinachonifanya niwaze ni kivipi mtu anaweza kuiga kile kipaji cha MJ kwa miaka yote ile ???
Halafu tena wanajichanganya sana hapo kwenye cloning, maana nijuavyo mimi clone ni Replica ya mtu, sasa Jepsin mtamwitaje clone wa Michael Jackson ??? (Au mimi ndiyo sielewi)
Click to expand...
Kuna kitu walikitageti mbele na yaezekana kilifeli ila sidhani kama mtu ataiga kipaji cha mtu na kutunza siri kwa miaka yote hiyo

Taarifa zao zinajichanganya sana kuhusu MJ yaezekana kuna ukweli flani unafichwa zaidi ya huu tuuonao na kusoma

hearly
 
Kudo said:
Kuna kitu walikitageti mbele na yaezekana kilifeli ila sidhani kama mtu ataiga kipaji cha mtu na kutunza siri kwa miaka yote hiyo

Taarifa zao zinajichanganya sana kuhusu MJ yaezekana kuna ukweli flani unafichwa zaidi ya huu tuuonao na kusoma

hearly
Click to expand...
Inawezekana kabisa mkuu,
Lakini swali langu mimi bado liko palepale: Huyo Jepsin aliweza hadi kuiga kipaji cha Michael Jackson ???
 
Ebwana hili suala ni kweli kabisa
 
Mr Miller said:
Yes, hii kitu nimewahi kuisikia kumuhusu Eminem, nikaenda deep kidogo zaidi aisee inatisha..

Siwezi kupinga, ila nahisi inawezekana kwa kiasi fulani na wanaifanya
Click to expand...
Hebu tupe japo kwa uchache kuhusu Eminem nasi tupate cha kusema na kujifunza pia
 
Kudo said:
Kwa hiyo Eminem nae ni copy?!
Malcom Lumumba, mitale na midimu, zitto junior
Click to expand...
Hii hoja aliwahi itoa Fatima binti hemedi ila watu wakamuona mpotoshaji sasa naweza ona ina ukweli fulani kulingana na facts mbalimbali zinazotolewa na conspiracy theorists mbalimbali kuhusu suala hili embu Palantir na Elungata mpite huku mtiririke.
 
Malcom Lumumba said:
Inawezekana kabisa mkuu,
Lakini swali langu mimi bado liko palepale: Huyo Jepsin aliweza hadi kuiga kipaji cha Michael Jackson ???
Click to expand...
M nadhan kwa huo mfano wa MJ na jepsin sio cloning ! Na maswal ƴa kuclone watu bado kunanipa maswal (nasoma vitabu mbalimbali kuhusu Human cloning muɗa sas na ɓado sijaiva )may ɓe kucontrol minɗ ƴa mtu kiɗogo naweza shawishika..
 
mmangO said:
M nadhan kwa huo mfano wa MJ na jepsin sio cloning ! Na maswal ƴa kuclone watu bado kunanipa maswal (nasoma vitabu mbalimbali kuhusu Human cloning muɗa sas na ɓado sijaiva )may ɓe kucontrol minɗ ƴa mtu kiɗogo naweza shawishika..
Click to expand...
Mind Control inawezekana tokea miaka ya 1920's lakini haikuwa sophisticated kama ile ya Project MK ULTRA.
Source: MK-Ultra - Facts & Summary - HISTORY.com
 
Malcom Lumumba said:
Inawezekana kabisa mkuu,
Lakini swali langu mimi bado liko palepale: Huyo Jepsin aliweza hadi kuiga kipaji cha Michael Jackson ???
Click to expand...
Hili swali hata ukiwauliza waeneza hiz habar wanaeza wasijibu na hata wakijibu si vile itakiwavyo hasa ule uwezo wa kucheza na kukunja mgongo ambapo tumeshuhudia wengi wakiiga bila mafanikio sasa Jepsin aliwezaje?!

Nakubaliana na wewe ni ngumu mtu kuiga kipaji cha mtu kwa usahihi ule
 
Kudo said:
Hili swali hata ukiwauliza waeneza hiz habar wanaeza wasijibu na hata wakijibu si vile itakiwavyo hasa ule uwezo wa kucheza na kukunja mgongo ambapo tumeshuhudia wengi wakiiga bila mafanikio sasa Jepsin aliwezaje?!

Nakubaliana na wewe ni ngumu mtu kuiga kipaji cha mtu kwa usahihi ule
Click to expand...
Mkuu Kudo,
Unelewa nini katikaa hili neno..
Human cloning is the creation of a genetically identical copy (or clone) of a human.
 
