Kifo cha Michael Jackson, ulishasikia kuhusu project ya Human Cloning?

Human Cloning ni nini..?

-Ni teknolojia inayohusu kutengeneza binaadam maabara genetically ambapo huchukuliwa Cells na tissue kisha kuzalishwa.Kile kilichotengenezwa (Copy) hufana hufanana na 99.99% na kile kiumbe cha kwanza. Cloning imeanza miaja ya 1960s. Kuna nchi takriban 70 teknolojia hii imeziwiliwa kutumika mfano India,Argentina,Australia,Canada etc..

Lakini baadhi ya vyombo vya siri hutumia teknolojia. CIA wanahusika kiasi kikubwa katika matumizi ya Teknolojia hii.



Hua wanafanya vipi...?

Hua wanaangalia mtu fulani ambaye wanaona ni ni tishio kwao Economically, socially and Politically kisha anatengenezwa mtu anayefanana 99.99% na yule ambae ni kikwazo.Kisha yule tishio anauawa. Akisha uawa yule aliyetengenezwa anaanza kazi.



Hicho ndicho kilichomtokea msanii Michael Jackson, alifariki mwaka 1984 kisha akaletwa FRANK JEPSIN kama michael Jackso ambae wanafanana asilimia kubwa na the late MJ.

Wapo wengi wamefanyiwa hiki kitu, Victim mwingine wa hili ni Eminem.



January 27, 1984: Michael Jackson's hair catches fire during Pepsi commercial



Lakini imegundulika kua hawa watoto wa sasa tunaowafahamu kua ni wa MJ imegundulika sio wake.

Five days after Michael's death, TMZ reported that the late music icon was not the biological father of any of his three children, nor was Debbie Rowe the mother of the two kids to which she gave birth. According to sources, neither Michael's sperm nor Rowe's eggs were used for the embryos that became Prince and Paris. Sources claim Blanket was conceived by a surrogate who did not know she was carrying the King of Pop's baby. Michael's lawyer picked Blanket up from the hospital and delivered him to Michael, reported TMZ. Blanket's mother is rumored to be a Mexican nurse named Helena, according to the Mirror.

Curiously enough, in the midst of a wrongful death lawsuit against AEG Live, Michael's mother, Katherine Jackson, fought the court to prevent it from hearing evidence about the conception of Jackson's children. Weird, no?

