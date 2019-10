Ile route ya kupeleka nyama Dubai iliishia wapi?

Perfectz said: HIZI NDEGE HIZI, YANI UNAANZISHA BIASHARA AMBAYO HUJAJUA HATA SOKO LAKE LAZIMA ULE HASARA Click to expand...

You can't start a business ukiwa 100% sure kwenye soko, MTU yoyote anaefanya biashara anajipa imani someday things will work out well, business sio kama ajira unasubiria fixed mwisho wa mwezi, at anytime any other opportunity can arise ,MFANO south African airways has best airplanes services in Afrika, but it has frequent looses, in other words inaendeshwa kwa hasara: but haimaanishi wengine wasijaribu : see Ethiopia airways so profitable that it contributes to the country growth