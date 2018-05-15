Divine matrix under entangled reality

Hellow guys,

I hope kila mmoja wetu humu ndani ni mzima wa afya njema kabisa,,,,,mara nyingi ni msomaji wa nakara nyingi zinazoelezea uhalisia [nature] ya ulimwengu under its forces operating within it.Huwa siyo mpenzi wa kuandika makara nyingi sana kwa sababu pengine siyo mwandishi mzuri but i can view things in quantum level.



Ninatatizo kidogo kwenye kutumia mono language kwenye uandishi wangu kwani kwenye lugha ya kiswahili sikubahatika kuwa mwandishi mzuri wa kiswahili hivyo nitatumia multi-mixed-language kushare kidogo juu ya haya niliyopata kuyajua kuhusu jinsi ulimwengu tunaoishi ulivyocomplicated under its nature of reality.



Najua kuna watu humu wanajua mengi zaidi hivyo am ready to be corrected from point of reality.



Katika pitapita zangu nimekuja kugundua kuwa we live in the universe that operates under hidden powers that falls under universal laws.



Katika ulimwengu huu kila kiumbe kilichopo ndani yake kinatakiwa kiishi kwa kufuata sheria na misingi [universal laws] ambayo ulimwengu huu umejiwekea .



So when anybody violets or goes against the universal laws, he or she must be punished by the universe itself by allowing negative forces juu ya huyo aliyevilote law iliyopaswa kufuatwa at that particula moment na ndo mana kila siku watu tunapata shida simply because we sometimes dance out from the universal tune of reality.



Lakini nimekuwa nikijiuliza who does perfect in this world/universe,,?? does it mean that kuna watu ambao wanaujua ukweli kabisa how nature operates.??..naamini kuna watu kweli wanajua how the universe operate under its hidden laws that govern human as well as species existance....



Maybe sometimes because many of us dont know how to control nature ndo mana tunajikuta tunamtegemea Mungu ambaye hakuna hata mtu mmoja amewahi kumwona,,, sometimes it is CHAOS.





najikuta naanza kuelewa kuwa ni mkweli kuna watu wanaujua ukweli juu ya sir nzito how the universe works and they turn to control others .......

its difficult to understand if you wont involve yourself to find how the reality is.....



Sometimes inabidi mtu aelewe kuwa the road to freedom is not through feeling good,it is through feeling true to yourself.How about if we sayThe universe is frexible,it adopts to every decisions you make,right or wrong are only mental constructs...COINCODENCE,,??



But why is the universe not perfect to everyone though we live within it,,? what makes us differ in perfect sense from reality of anything,,? manake kuna watu wanajua how to control reality within the universe and thus why they control nature from its reality,,



Sometimes najikuta naamini kuwa you have to be committed to expand your awareness,if you turn inward and follow the path that leads your inner Intelligence,the knower will be there waiting for you,.



To know and understand how reality is you must understand how the divine matrix is...



Divine matrix is the core of everything within this universe however few people get connected to it and know how to open the universal pattern under which nature rests,,,





lakini pia kuujua ukweli wa siri nzito juu ya jinsi ulimwengu huu ulivyo inakupasa uelewe kuwa;



1] If you want to know the truth of everything ,you must sacrifice everything of high value from you

2] life has a code ,however few people know the truth and reality.

3] the truth of everything lies in the matrix reality formula

4] everything in the universe is energy and is synchronised with universal pattern of energy so if you need to know reality you must get connected to universal field of reality.

5] the acients hid the unseen forces that hold everything within this universe and these forces were hidden by symbols [ndo mana free mason and illuminat work under symbols]

6] symbols represents complex energy flow in the universe.

7] energy vibrates in some form of frequency hence generates something like physical reality but it is energy itself.



Huo ndo uhalisia wenyewe,,mambo yamefichwa kiasi kwamba wachache wanaweza kung'amua ukweli but whoever comes to know the reality is directly connected to secret societies so that he or she can't tell the truth to the rest and if he does so, death is his or her right of choice and sometimes revealing the trust costs much the life to someone concern, hapa napo napata shida kwanini inakuwa hivo.



lakini pia inasemekana kuwa codes of energy flow were hidden under mathematical formulas and sequences in nature know as

-Fibonanci sequence

-The Golden Ratio

-Sacred Geometry

-PHI [pie]

-others

Watu kama kina Leonardo Da vinci,Nikola tesla ,gallelo gallilei,isaac newton, Fibonancin n.k walijua ukweli how the universe operates ndo wakawa wanajaribu kupresent how the universal energy flow pattern is but under mathematical formulae....



ndo mana unaambiwa mathematics has the truth behind how universe works under hidden formulae of reality and sometimes going deep on reality mathematics becomes a way to discover the reality,,,,everything was put under code,,,ndo mana NIKOLA TESLA anakwambia if you want to know the secret of the universe think about

-Energy

-vibration and

-frequency

So the divine matrix is the container that holds the universe,the brige btn all things and the mirror that shows us what we have created.....hapa ndo tunapokuja kuambiwa kuwa 2 and 3 dimensions are not enough to see the reality of bthe universe,it needs higher dimensional to review the reality within this universe,sometimes unaweza kusema kuwa reality landers in layes of realities whowever the 4th dimension can help us to see the hidden reality,,



So unlock the matrix code to see under 4th dimension,lakini pia lazima utambue kuwa matter-energy=space -time and the space-time is curved ,the gravitational is an illusion caused by bending od space so tunaweza sema kuwa matter-energy=curveture of space-time ,now from that tunaweza conclude tukasema kuwa concepts of motions of stars and gallaxeies,blackholes,the big bang and perhaps the fate of the universe itself and matter ni matokeo ya distorted space-time dimension.



Here a paradoxy again rises.......from THOMAS AQUINAS POSTULATES..

- things are in motion hence there is a first mover

-things are caused,hence there is a first causer

-things exist,hence there is a creater

-perfect goodness exists,hence it has a soucer

-things are designed hence they serve a purpose.





Hapo tunakuja kusema pia within the universe there are forces that control life code of everything you want in your life,they will help you to get the answer of everything,,,

lakini nimekuwa nikijiuliza maswali mengi juu ya siri nzito ya perfectness of this universe lakini napata wakati mgumu sana kujua,,baadhi ya maswali hayo ni kama ifuatavyo;..



1} What is nature,?

2} How nature operates??

3} Who knows exactly how Laws by which nature operates,,?

4} what are the codes by which nature is hidden from reality,?

5} What is the purpose of hidding codes by which nature [reality]operates ..?

6]What is the purpose of nature to allow existance of human being from its reality,,?

7] what will be if everyone of us know the codes under how the nature operates,,what kind of civilization shall we attain,??

8] What are the advantages of the secrete societies to hide the codes under which nature operated to all of us,,??

9] why few people like Nikola tesla ,Isaac newton,Fibonancci and others were chosen to learn how universal codes operated to allow human civilization..and they were killed secretely when they become revealing the truth to the community,,?? kwanini huwa wanawaua hao watu wanaochagua waadvance human civilization ?