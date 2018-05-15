Divine matrix under entangled reality


Hellow guys,
I hope kila mmoja wetu humu ndani ni mzima wa afya njema kabisa,,,,,mara nyingi ni msomaji wa nakara nyingi zinazoelezea uhalisia [nature] ya ulimwengu under its forces operating within it.Huwa siyo mpenzi wa kuandika makara nyingi sana kwa sababu pengine siyo mwandishi mzuri but i can view things in quantum level.

Ninatatizo kidogo kwenye kutumia mono language kwenye uandishi wangu kwani kwenye lugha ya kiswahili sikubahatika kuwa mwandishi mzuri wa kiswahili hivyo nitatumia multi-mixed-language kushare kidogo juu ya haya niliyopata kuyajua kuhusu jinsi ulimwengu tunaoishi ulivyocomplicated under its nature of reality.

Najua kuna watu humu wanajua mengi zaidi hivyo am ready to be corrected from point of reality.

Katika pitapita zangu nimekuja kugundua kuwa we live in the universe that operates under hidden powers that falls under universal laws.

Katika ulimwengu huu kila kiumbe kilichopo ndani yake kinatakiwa kiishi kwa kufuata sheria na misingi [universal laws] ambayo ulimwengu huu umejiwekea .

So when anybody violets or goes against the universal laws, he or she must be punished by the universe itself by allowing negative forces juu ya huyo aliyevilote law iliyopaswa kufuatwa at that particula moment na ndo mana kila siku watu tunapata shida simply because we sometimes dance out from the universal tune of reality.

Lakini nimekuwa nikijiuliza who does perfect in this world/universe,,?? does it mean that kuna watu ambao wanaujua ukweli kabisa how nature operates.??..naamini kuna watu kweli wanajua how the universe operate under its hidden laws that govern human as well as species existance....

Maybe sometimes because many of us dont know how to control nature ndo mana tunajikuta tunamtegemea Mungu ambaye hakuna hata mtu mmoja amewahi kumwona,,, sometimes it is CHAOS.


najikuta naanza kuelewa kuwa ni mkweli kuna watu wanaujua ukweli juu ya sir nzito how the universe works and they turn to control others .......
its difficult to understand if you wont involve yourself to find how the reality is.....

Sometimes inabidi mtu aelewe kuwa the road to freedom is not through feeling good,it is through feeling true to yourself.How about if we sayThe universe is frexible,it adopts to every decisions you make,right or wrong are only mental constructs...COINCODENCE,,??

But why is the universe not perfect to everyone though we live within it,,? what makes us differ in perfect sense from reality of anything,,? manake kuna watu wanajua how to control reality within the universe and thus why they control nature from its reality,,

Sometimes najikuta naamini kuwa you have to be committed to expand your awareness,if you turn inward and follow the path that leads your inner Intelligence,the knower will be there waiting for you,.

To know and understand how reality is you must understand how the divine matrix is...

Divine matrix is the core of everything within this universe however few people get connected to it and know how to open the universal pattern under which nature rests,,,


lakini pia kuujua ukweli wa siri nzito juu ya jinsi ulimwengu huu ulivyo inakupasa uelewe kuwa;

1] If you want to know the truth of everything ,you must sacrifice everything of high value from you
2] life has a code ,however few people know the truth and reality.
3] the truth of everything lies in the matrix reality formula
4] everything in the universe is energy and is synchronised with universal pattern of energy so if you need to know reality you must get connected to universal field of reality.
5] the acients hid the unseen forces that hold everything within this universe and these forces were hidden by symbols [ndo mana free mason and illuminat work under symbols]
6] symbols represents complex energy flow in the universe.
7] energy vibrates in some form of frequency hence generates something like physical reality but it is energy itself.

Huo ndo uhalisia wenyewe,,mambo yamefichwa kiasi kwamba wachache wanaweza kung'amua ukweli but whoever comes to know the reality is directly connected to secret societies so that he or she can't tell the truth to the rest and if he does so, death is his or her right of choice and sometimes revealing the trust costs much the life to someone concern, hapa napo napata shida kwanini inakuwa hivo.

lakini pia inasemekana kuwa codes of energy flow were hidden under mathematical formulas and sequences in nature know as
-Fibonanci sequence
-The Golden Ratio
-Sacred Geometry
-PHI [pie]
-others
Watu kama kina Leonardo Da vinci,Nikola tesla ,gallelo gallilei,isaac newton, Fibonancin n.k walijua ukweli how the universe operates ndo wakawa wanajaribu kupresent how the universal energy flow pattern is but under mathematical formulae....

ndo mana unaambiwa mathematics has the truth behind how universe works under hidden formulae of reality and sometimes going deep on reality mathematics becomes a way to discover the reality,,,,everything was put under code,,,ndo mana NIKOLA TESLA anakwambia if you want to know the secret of the universe think about
-Energy
-vibration and
-frequency
So the divine matrix is the container that holds the universe,the brige btn all things and the mirror that shows us what we have created.....hapa ndo tunapokuja kuambiwa kuwa 2 and 3 dimensions are not enough to see the reality of bthe universe,it needs higher dimensional to review the reality within this universe,sometimes unaweza kusema kuwa reality landers in layes of realities whowever the 4th dimension can help us to see the hidden reality,,

So unlock the matrix code to see under 4th dimension,lakini pia lazima utambue kuwa matter-energy=space -time and the space-time is curved ,the gravitational is an illusion caused by bending od space so tunaweza sema kuwa matter-energy=curveture of space-time ,now from that tunaweza conclude tukasema kuwa concepts of motions of stars and gallaxeies,blackholes,the big bang and perhaps the fate of the universe itself and matter ni matokeo ya distorted space-time dimension.

Here a paradoxy again rises.......from THOMAS AQUINAS POSTULATES..
- things are in motion hence there is a first mover
-things are caused,hence there is a first causer
-things exist,hence there is a creater
-perfect goodness exists,hence it has a soucer
-things are designed hence they serve a purpose.


Hapo tunakuja kusema pia within the universe there are forces that control life code of everything you want in your life,they will help you to get the answer of everything,,,
lakini nimekuwa nikijiuliza maswali mengi juu ya siri nzito ya perfectness of this universe lakini napata wakati mgumu sana kujua,,baadhi ya maswali hayo ni kama ifuatavyo;..

1} What is nature,?
2} How nature operates??
3} Who knows exactly how Laws by which nature operates,,?
4} what are the codes by which nature is hidden from reality,?
5} What is the purpose of hidding codes by which nature [reality]operates ..?
6]What is the purpose of nature to allow existance of human being from its reality,,?
7] what will be if everyone of us know the codes under how the nature operates,,what kind of civilization shall we attain,??
8] What are the advantages of the secrete societies to hide the codes under which nature operated to all of us,,??
9] why few people like Nikola tesla ,Isaac newton,Fibonancci and others were chosen to learn how universal codes operated to allow human civilization..and they were killed secretely when they become revealing the truth to the community,,?? kwanini huwa wanawaua hao watu wanaochagua waadvance human civilization ?
 

ndugu uzi umeshiba unachokiongea ni kweli ila hakuna anayejua ukweli wa ulimwengu wote wameukuta ila yamegundulika mengi kwenye ulimwengu
hapo ndo tunaposema kuwa ukweli kuujua ni kazi sana
 
Daaah, ni kweli wewe si mwandishi mzuri. Ila mkuu una nondo kibao aisee.
Ndio maana mimi huwa naamini kuwa kama mtu akijua namna ulimwengu unafanya kazi na yeye mwenyewe akatambua ni jinsi gani anatakiwa kuishi kwa kupitia kanuni za ulimwengu atapata kila kitu anachokihitaji. Hatakuwa na haja ya kwenda kanisani ili kufundishwa namna ya kuwa na amani ya moyo na mengineyo, hatakuwa na haja ya kwenda kwa mganga kwa lengo la kusaidiwa matatizo yake mwenyewe...yaani ataishi yeye akiwa mwamuzi mkuu wa kila kitu katika maisha yake yaani kipi kitokee na kipi kisitokee katika maisha yake.
 
Pongezi za dhati mleta maada
Nadhani hii ndiyo inatakiwa kuwa thread kuliko ya kwangu!...

Mleta maada upo sahihi Sanaa!.
Lakini unaposema Siri!.
Unakuwa unakosea!.
 
Kipindi cha nyuma sana!.
Kuna mambo nilipata kuyaona ambayo yalinistaabisha sanaaa!

Baada ya kuyaona wakasema
"Kwa kuwa wewe umeyaona haya ni LAZIMA UFE"

Nikabaki mdomo wazi!. Lakini WAKATI wa majibizano.
Ikatokea Power moja ambayo haielezeki!.

Sijajua waliongea nn coz ya lugha ilikuwa nadhani siyo ya ulimwengu huu!.
Ikabidi niachiwe but kwa MKATABA Na masharti.

Kubwa zaidi mostly ya kumbukumbu zikafutika kichwani hata sijuh ilikuaje.!.

Unaposema kuna Siri katika ulimwengu upo sahihi!.
.KUNA WAHUNI WANATUCHEZEA AKILI WANADAMU!.

Ukweli UTAWEKWA WAZI SIKU 1
 
Daaah, ni kweli wewe si mwandishi mzuri. Ila mkuu una nondo kibao aisee.
Ndio maana mimi huwa naamini kuwa kama mtu akijua namna ulimwengu unafanya kazi na yeye mwenyewe akatambua ni jinsi gani anatakiwa kuishi kwa kupitia kanuni za ulimwengu atapata kila kitu anachokihitaji. Hatakuwa na haja ya kwenda kanisani ili kufundishwa namna ya kuwa na amani ya moyo na mengineyo, hatakuwa na haja ya kwenda kwa mganga kwa lengo la kusaidiwa matatizo yake mwenyewe...yaani ataishi yeye akiwa mwamuzi mkuu wa kila kitu katika maisha yake yaani kipi kitokee na kipi kisitokee katika maisha yake.
sure,,,,,,
 
Pongezi za dhati mleta maada
Nadhani hii ndiyo inatakiwa kuwa thread kuliko ya kwangu!...

Mleta maada upo sahihi Sanaa!.
Lakini unaposema Siri!.
Unakuwa unakosea!.
ndiyo mkuu ..tusahihishane kwenye mapunguzi ili kufanya watu watambue kitu fulani..natambua uwepo wako,,,lakini pia kitu kinachofanya watu waumize akili ni kuijua iliyo kweli hasa namna nature ilivyo,,sometimes nature is complicated kwani matrix of nature ni kept under codes....siwezi nikasema kuwa ni siri but itakuwa siri kwa watu wasioielewa but ipo wazi kwa few people hasa secret societies..
 
Kipindi cha nyuma sana!.
Kuna mambo nilipata kuyaona ambayo yalinistaabisha sanaaa!

Baada ya kuyaona wakasema
"Kwa kuwa wewe umeyaona haya ni LAZIMA UFE"

Nikabaki mdomo wazi!. Lakini WAKATI wa majibizano.
Ikatokea Power moja ambayo haielezeki!.

Sijajua waliongea nn coz ya lugha ilikuwa nadhani siyo ya ulimwengu huu!.
Ikabidi niachiwe but kwa MKATABA Na masharti.

Kubwa zaidi mostly ya kumbukumbu zikafutika kichwani hata sijuh ilikuaje.!.

Unaposema kuna Siri katika ulimwengu upo sahihi!.
.KUNA WAHUNI WANATUCHEZEA AKILI WANADAMU!.

Ukweli UTAWEKWA WAZI SIKU 1
upo sahihi sana kiongozi ,unaambiwa kuwa ukitaka kuujua ukweli wa jinsi nature ya ulimwengu ilivyo ,you must sacrifice yourself,sasa hapo kujisacrifice ndo kazi ilipo,lakini pia sometimes unahitaji kuyajua mazingira yalivyo ili kuwa safe,kwa mfani nimesome kitabu kimoja cha universal laws that keep everything into existance nikagundua kuwa kuna umuhimu wa kuyafahamu mengi hasa how reality is ,

Unambiwa kuwa knowing something increases conciousness of your mind,na ukiincreases conciousnes tayar utakuwa umepata knowlege ,when you attain knowlege about something you increase power to move across bounderies of limitness,,nso mana hata kwenye ajari za vifo ,most of people wanaodie wanakuwa wasiojua chochote but those who know something nature puts them aside from disaster,hiyo ni kweli wala haina ubishi,nilishawah kuambiwa kuwa hata kafara inavyou ua watu ni kufanya random choice kwa watu na mara nying kabsa ,

Ndo mana hata mchawi akitaka kukuua shart la kwanza ni lazima usiwe unaelewa chochote kuhusu nguvu hiyo but ukishaelewa chochote about mission behind nature prevent the force that wants to destroy you by applying negative force kwenye nguvu inayotumwa kwako kukuzuri,,,hilo nadhani hata kina MSHANA JR wnaweza dhibitisha
 
Pongezi za dhati mleta maada
Nadhani hii ndiyo inatakiwa kuwa thread kuliko ya kwangu!...

Mleta maada upo sahihi Sanaa!.
Lakini unaposema Siri!.
Unakuwa unakosea!.
ninachoamini ni kwamba nature is free to understand ,but it needs your free mind to unlock reality,,,,mtu yoyote unaweza kuunlock patterns of reality,,,everything is the reflection of you,everything is energy so tunapersive vitu simply because kila kitu kinadance with its frequence ndo mana tunaona physically but everything is energy so it needs you to recognize that before you understand how reality is,,,,

ukiweza kuinterprete hizo vibration na frequence of anything hapo utakuwa umeweza kuunlock reality,,shida inakuja wapi sasa ni pale watu wachache wanapoamua kuigeuza kuwa siri na kufikia hatua ya kuua hata wanaodiriki kusema ukweli juu ya nature of reality,,mbaya zaidi in order to understand how nature patterns are ni lazima pineal gland yako iwe active kwa kutoa vichocheo kama melatonin na selrotonin zinafanya intuition pamoja na kumuongezea mtu pyschic abilities,,,,

sasa hawa jamaa wanachokifanya ni kupunguza uwezo wa pineal gland kutoa hizo chemichals na kuicalcisify kabsa ndo mana mtu kuelewa hata kuwa nature ipo inakuwa ngumu yani anaona kama tunac hokizungumza hakina maana kwa sababu hata uwezo wa kuwa pyschic ashaondolewa,wale jamaa waaondoa uwezo wa pineal gland kuwa active kwa kuruhus free radicals[FLUORINE] kuharibu hiyo pineal gland na kufanya mtu kukosa uwezo wa kuleak na universal magnetic pattern zinazoopen mlang wa nafsi ya jicho la tatu kudetect unseen forces that connect human mind to hingh world.....
 
upo sahihi sana kiongozi ,unaambiwa kuwa ukitaka kuujua ukweli wa jinsi nature ya ulimwengu ilivyo ,you must sacrifice yourself,sasa hapo kujisacrifice ndo kazi ilipo,lakini pia sometimes unahitaji kuyajua mazingira yalivyo ili kuwa safe,kwa mfani nimesome kitabu kimoja cha universal laws that keep everything into existance nikagundua kuwa kuna umuhimu wa kuyafahamu mengi hasa how reality is ,unambiwa kuwa knowing something increases conciousness of your mind,na ukiincreases conciousnes tayar utakuwa umepata knowlege ,when you attain knowlege about something you increase power to move across bounderies of limitness,,nso mana hata kwenye ajari za vifo ,most of people wanaodie wanakuwa wasiojua chochote but those who know something nature puts them aside from disaster,hiyo ni kweli wala haina ubishi,nilishawah kuambiwa kuwa hata kafara inavyou ua watu ni kufanya random choice kwa watu na mara nying kabsa ,ndo mana hata mchawi akitaka kukuua shart la kwanza ni lazima usiwe unaelewa chochote kuhusu nguvu hiyo but ukishaelewa chochote about mission behind nature prevent the force that wants to destroy you by applying negative force kwenye nguvu inayotumwa kwako kukuzuri,,,hilo nadhani hata kina MSHANA JR wnaweza dhibitisha
katika pitapita zangu nimekuja kugundua kuwa we live in the universe that operates under hidden powers that falls under universal laws.
(Hidden powers under Universal Laws) mtu akija akakwambia hiyo hidden power inatoka kwa Mungu usimkatalie!. Sababu umeshaji[contradict] wewe mwenyewe kwenye statement yako.
Katika ulimwengu huu kila kiumbe kilichopo ndani yake kinatakiwa kiishi kwa kufuata sheria na misingi [universal laws] ambayo ulimwengu huu umejiwekea ,so when anybody violets or goes against the universal laws, he,she must punished by the universe itself by allowing negative forces juu ya huyo aliyevilote law iliyopaswa kufuatwa at that particula moment na ndo mana kila siku watu tunapata shida simply because we sometimes dance from the universal tune of reality.
Click to expand...
Nikiua mtu leo je universal law ipi iliyowekwa from Hidden figure itaaamua adhabu yangu!?. Fine umesema watu tunapata shida sababu ya dancing from reality tones sio!?.. Leo nimeamka nikamuua mama yangu na kaka zangu na dada zangu, wewe kama wewe utapata shida gani from the reality!?. [contradiction]
lakini nimekuwa nikijiuliza who does perfect in this world/universe,,?? does it mean that kuna watu ambao wanaujua ukweli kabisa how nature operates...naamini kuna watu kweli wanajua how the universe operate under its hidden laws that govern human as well as species existance....maybe sometimes because many of us dont know how to control nature ndo mana tunajikuta tunamtegemea Mungu ambaye hakuna hata mtu mmoja amewahi kumwona,,, sometimes it is CHAOS.
Click to expand...
Umeshasema kuna watu wanajua how things operates na je kwanini usiamini hao watu waligundua uwepo wa Mungu na ndio wakaweza control nature through Prayers (early and middle civilization) na simply sisi tumekataa kuamini kwenye huyu Mungu ndio maana tuna Ukame, Njaa, Vita, Mmomomyoko wa maadili, Visa na Visasi etc.[contradiction?]
How about if we sayThe universe is frexible,it adopts to every decisions you make,right or wrong are only mental constructs... COINCODENCE,,?? but why is the universe not perfect to everyone though we live within it,,? what makes us differ in perfect sense from reality of anything,,? manake kuna watu wanajua how to control reality within the universe and thus why they control natere from its reality
Click to expand...
Umesema Universe is flexible halafu ukasema sio perfect [contradict]. Unaweza taja some few examples ya hao watu ambao kwao wameweza control magonjwa, kifo, njaa (these are part of that nature you are talking about).
5] the acients hid the unseen forces that hold everything within this universe and these forces were hidden by symbols [ndo mana free mason and illuminat work under symbols]
6] symbols represents complex energy flow in the universe.
Click to expand...
Mkuu they used symbols not becuse these symbols have any powers rather these symbols were merely means to communicate and identify themselves!. A salute to a souldier don't have any power rather a sign of Authority. Hao freemason walikuwa wanatafutw na kuuwawa baada ya kutangazwa ni hatari kwa maendeleo ya kanisa so ili waweze tambuana wakadevise alama ambazo ukizionyesha watakutambua na ndio zinazotumika. Nipe symbol moja ambayo nikiitumia napata hela/power[hoax]
lakini pia inasemekana kuwa codes of energy flow were hidden under mathematical formulas and sequences in nature
Click to expand...
Unatumia Inasemekana kufanya hii evaluation???.. Kwanini umesahau na 'INASEMEKANA YOTE ULIOANDIKA HAPA NI UONGO'.
here a paradoxy again rises........
- things are in motion hence there is a first mover
-things are caused,hence there is a first causer
-things exist,hence there is a creater
-perfect goodness exists,hence it has a soucer
-things are designed hence they serve a purpose.
Click to expand...
Ulikataa uwepo wa Mungu (a being) lakini huku unakuja kuuliza muanzilishi wa vitendo, msababishi wa matukio, muumbaji, chanzo na nia ya kuumba!. Huoni ni sawa na kukubali Mungu yupo na ndio aliumba ulimwengu umtumikie na wale wenye kutenda mema wataenda mbinguni!?.[contradiction?]
hapo tunakuja kusema pia within the universe there are forces that control life code of everything you want in your life,they will help you to get the answer of everything
Click to expand...
Im sorry to say ukiandika sana maelezo huwa inafika kipindi kunatokea kitendo tunakiita "PREFACE PARADOX"
 
lifecoded

lifecoded

JF-Expert Member
#14
Joined
May 9, 2018
Messages
909
Likes
1,994
Points
180
lifecoded

lifecoded

JF-Expert Member
Joined May 9, 2018
909 1,994 180
#14
(Hidden powers under Universal Laws) mtu akija akakwambia hiyo hidden power inatoka kwa Mungu usimkatalie!. Sababu umeshaji[contradict] wewe mwenyewe kwenye statement yako.

Nikiua mtu leo je universal law ipi iliyowekwa from Hidden figure itaaamua adhabu yangu!?. Fine umesema watu tunapata shida sababu ya dancing from reality tones sio!?.. Leo nimeamka nikamuua mama yangu na kaka zangu na dada zangu, wewe kama wewe utapata shida gani from the reality!?. [contradiction]

Umeshasema kuna watu wanajua how things operates na je kwanini usiamini hao watu waligundua uwepo wa Mungu na ndio wakaweza control nature through Prayers (early and middle civilization) na simply sisi tumekataa kuamini kwenye huyu Mungu ndio maana tuna Ukame, Njaa, Vita, Mmomomyoko wa maadili, Visa na Visasi etc.[contradiction?]

Umesema Universe is flexible halafu ukasema sio perfect [contradict]. Unaweza taja some few examples ya hao watu ambao kwao wameweza control magonjwa, kifo, njaa (these are part of that nature you are talking about).

Mkuu they used symbols not becuse these symbols have any powers rather these symbols were merely means to communicate and identify themselves!. A salute to a souldier don't have any power rather a sign of Authority. Hao freemason walikuwa wanatafutw na kuuwawa baada ya kutangazwa ni hatari kwa maendeleo ya kanisa so ili waweze tambuana wakadevise alama ambazo ukizionyesha watakutambua na ndio zinazotumika. Nipe symbol moja ambayo nikiitumia napata hela/power[hoax]

Unatumia Inasemekana kufanya hii evaluation???.. Kwanini umesahau na 'INASEMEKANA YOTE ULIOANDIKA HAPA NI UONGO'.

Ulikataa uwepo wa Mungu (a being) lakini huku unakuja kuuliza muanzilishi wa vitendo, msababishi wa matukio, muumbaji, chanzo na nia ya kuumba!. Huoni ni sawa na kukubali Mungu yupo na ndio aliumba ulimwengu umtumikie na wale wenye kutenda mema wataenda mbinguni!?.[contradiction?]

Im sorry to say ukiandika sana maelezo huwa inafika kipindi kunatokea kitendo tunakiita "PREFACE PARADOX"
there must be some point of contradiction kwa sababu the eneryg flow system how nature is has been hidden but elaborated in different circumstances....

thus why nikasema Divine matrix ambayo inaelezea mfumo mzima wa jinsi nature ilivyo ni complex lakini nakuja kusema kuwa japo ni complex but kuna watu wamekuja kuifahamu system nzima but the way how the system is being explained is in Quanta[mafungu mafungu]manake inaelezewa kidgo mkidgo na kwa namna nyingi tofauti but there is a connection kati ya hizo quanta explanation na system nzima, thats why inakuwa ngumu kuielewa kwa wengi ,,,

,hata akina Isaac Newton walisoma a part of matrix na kujikuta wanaelewa energy flow flan na nyngine kuwashinda...hawakuelewa system yote but Leonardo Da vinci anazibitisha hilo kuwa chini ya THE PRIORY OF SIN baada ya kupewa asome matrix system ya JESUS GENEOLOGY ndo akaelaborate things under drawings and sio through writtings coz alijua kabsa kuwa dhumuni la kupewa matrix ya JESUS GENEOLOGY ilikuwa aelewe system nzima kwan tayari alikuwa kashaingizwa kwenye system ya secret society members ambayo misingi yake mikubwa ilikuwa ni kuruhusu human civilization kwa minajiri wanaoijua wao
 
Nikiua mtu leo je universal law ipi iliyowekwa from Hidden figure itaaamua adhabu yangu!?. Fine umesema watu tunapata shida sababu ya dancing from reality tones sio!?.. Leo nimeamka nikamuua mama yangu na kaka zangu na dada zangu, wewe kama wewe utapata shida gani from the reality!?. [contradiction]
The law of KARMA wil judge you,the law states that,WHAT YOU CAUSE WILL HAVE AN EFFECT,IF YOU GO AND DO SOMETHING BAD,THE UNIVERSE WILL DO SOMETHING BAD TO YOU,BUT IF YOU DO SOMETHING GOOD ALSO THE UNIVERSE WILL OFFER GOODS TO YOU..malipo ni hapa hapa duniani manake usemi unaelezea how the law of karma is balancing human existance,
 
Unatumia Inasemekana kufanya hii evaluation???.. Kwanini umesahau na 'INASEMEKANA YOTE ULIOANDIKA HAPA NI UONGO'.
Nothing remains nothing if not explained within the divine matrix,,,ndo mana LHC in CERN PROJECT ni kuelezea origin of nature,their main objective is to find exactly what is the source of existance,what made things in motions,,

leo hii the universe has almost 14 billions years since it started to exist but it is expanding daily,what causing daily expansion of the universe is still paradox but unambiwa pia kuwa ndani ya project huzo kuna watu wanawadirect wengine nini cha kufanya while knowing the steps to follow but the rest wanasubiri kuambiwa fanya hivi fanya hivi,sasa huoni kwamba kuna group chache la watu linawaongoza wengine kufanya hayo yote with subjective purpose kabsa..you cant dig a turnel while not knowing what you are after,,,,
 
lakin
Nikiua mtu leo je universal law ipi iliyowekwa from Hidden figure itaaamua adhabu yangu!?. Fine umesema watu tunapata shida sababu ya dancing from reality tones sio!?.. Leo nimeamka nikamuua mama yangu na kaka zangu na dada zangu, wewe kama wewe utapata shida gani from the reality!?. [contradiction]
Lakini pia naomba uelewe kuwa THE LAW OF KARMA deals with bloodline ya specie iliyoviolet ,,,ndo mana ukifanya tukio la ajabu ambalo umedhihilisha kuviolet universal law,effects yake huwa inalamba mpaka kizazi,ukilaaniwa na ulimwengu ni mpaka kizazi chako kitaalaniwa pia simply because the effects walk through bloodline .

Ndo mana jamii inashauri mtu ukilaaniwa inapasa kizazi kilichobaki kuomba msamaha bofore or after the reaction from the universe against the law violeted,,,ukitaka kuwa free from any disester though umecommit universal law misconduct sharti uwe kwenye system ambayo the universe will recognize you as a part of the DIVINE MATRIX but out from that punishments are parties of your life,,,

ndo mana people with able to control the effects from universe know first how to link with the universal fiels of recognization as party of the universe,,,here point of contradiction comes kuwa,not only the universe have to know you as the part of matrix also you have to understand that you are the part of the DIVINE MATRIX is where you will dance in a tune of perfectness.....tunapata shida sana ulimwenguni simply because tunapishana na ulimwengu kukutambua kuwa kama na wew ni part of it na wew pia kujitambua kuwa ni part ya hilo kitu,,,,,
 
Umesema Universe is flexible halafu ukasema sio perfect [contradict]. Unaweza taja some few examples ya hao watu ambao kwao wameweza control magonjwa, kifo, njaa (these are part of that nature you are talking about).
usichanganye please,the universe is not perfect to everyone hasa kwa watu ambao hawajui ukweli how nature is,,,,sijasema in general,,go back to my phrase then njoo na strong point of critisization ..
 
Kwa hizi nondo ngoja nikae pembeni nipate shule kwanza
 
Umesema Universe is flexible halafu ukasema sio perfect [contradict]. Unaweza taja some few examples ya hao watu ambao kwao wameweza control magonjwa, kifo, njaa (these are party of that nature you are talking about).
Magonjwa ,vifo na njaa pamoja na majanga unayoyajua wew ni programmed outcome kama hujui....

Ukishakuwa kwenye universal recognization field kuwa you are the part to control reality of nature utaweza kureprogram anything unachotaka na the universe will offer you the pass of that,,

,Nothing exists outside the universe, but everything will remain unseen if no modification causing it to appear physically,,,mambo mengi hayaonekani kwa sababu hatuna uwezo ya kuyabadilishia mfumo wa dimension appearance but ukibadilisha dimension appearance utaona mambo mengi sana,

,,,,,,still you can not have an ability to modify things if the universal field[nature ] does'nt recognize you before and you to respond on that...ulimwengu unaweza tambua kuwa you are the part of it lakini kama wew huwez jitambua kuwa you are the part of it utakuwa unaona kila kitu kama mystery au magic kwako...

manifestation zote za vitu into physical reality depends with the ability of your concious mind to interprete the energy flow,s there is a way how to allow concious awareness to interpret everything you see and not seen by your eyes...
 
