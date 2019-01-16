Andika jambo lolote linalokutia hofu


Kupitia uzi huu unakaribishwa kuandika chochote kinachokutia hofu. Na wale ambao wamewahi kukumbana na hiyo hali wakatoka salama wanaweza kukusaidia kuikabili.

LET'S TALK PHOBIAS !!!
What are you afraid of ??? Someone is ready to extend his/her hand for help.

My biggest fear is not been able to give my children the best of life they deserve in this Blessed Tanzania of ours.
 
Lakini mtu ye yote asiyewatunza walio wake, yaani, wale wa nyumbani mwake hasa, ameikana Imani, tena ni mbaya kuliko mtu asiyeamini

1 Timotheo 5:8
 
