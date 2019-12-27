12 Books Every Entrepreneur Should Read

Entrepreneurship is not easy and knowledge can be a decisive factor whether you fail or succeed.

Find below a list of books which would provide immense value for all existing and aspiring entrepreneurs.

1. The 4-Hour Workweek by Timothy Ferriss

2. The Fire Starter Sessions by Danielle La Porte

3. The $100 Startup by Chris Guillebeau

4. Never Get a Real Job by Scott Gerber

5. Cashflow Quadrant: Rich Dad’s Guide to Financial Freedom by Robert Kiyosaki

6. Built to Last: Successful Habits of Visionary Companies by Jim Collins

7. Lean Startup: How Today’s Entrepreneurs Use Continuous Innovation to Create Radically Successful Businesses by Eric Ries

8. Like a Virgin: Secrets They Won’t Teach You at Business School by Richard Branson

9. Screw Business as Usual by Richard Branson

10. Smarter, Faster, Cheaper by David Siteman Garland

Read More: Best Entrepreneur Books Of All Time : 12 Books Every Entrepreneur Should Read
 
MIXOLOGIST said:
Mkuu unakua entrepreneur ili mwisho wa siku iweje? siyo kuwa na successful businesses? au unafanya ili upate hela za kula? then why reading all those literature?
yato hayo yanafanyika kwa nia ya kujua ABC za namna ya kuwa intaprinyuwaaa mwenye mafanikio.
 
Siamini kama nikisoma vitabu nitakuwa mwelevu zaidi.
MIXOLOGIST said:
Sawa Mkuu, ila mwisho wa siku hizo zinabaki kuwa ni theory tu, ingia mtaani ndiyo utajua kama zina apply ama la
Mtaani zipo mbona hizo theory kiongozi, mara nyingi inashauliwa ujielimishe juu ya unalolifanya ili kulifanya kwa ubora zaidi.Kama nimwalimu wa Physics basi soma vitabu vya physics vingi, Kama ni engineer wa mitambo soma vitabu vinavyohusiana moja kwa moja na unachokifanya.
 
Kwenye vitabu tunapata general knowledge ili kupanua ufahamu wako juu ya ufanyaji biashara/ujasiriamali na sio laxima ufuate yote
MIXOLOGIST said:
Mkuu unakua entrepreneur ili mwisho wa siku iweje? siyo kuwa na successful businesses? au unafanya ili upate hela za kula? then why reading all those literature?
Wekeni masoft copy wakuu
Unavyosema "theory" unamaanisha nini? Kwa mfano mtu anaandika kitabu kinahusu namna alivyoanzisha kampuni yake (mf ipo mingi tu namna Coca-Cola ilivyoanzishwa, Facebook n.k) kitabu kinaandikwa ili wewe ujifunze mawili matatu unayoweza kutumia kwenye biashara yako / maisha yako sasa wewe unasema theory, theory kivipi wakati mtu ameishi maisha halisi kisha ndo akaamua kuyaweka kwenye maandishi?, huu UJINGA unaouonyesha hapa ni wa kiwango cha standard gauge!
MIXOLOGIST said:
Sawa Mkuu, ila mwisho wa siku hizo zinabaki kuwa ni theory tu, ingia mtaani ndiyo utajua kama zina apply ama la
