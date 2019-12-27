1. The 4-Hour Workweek by Timothy Ferriss



2. The Fire Starter Sessions by Danielle La Porte



3. The $100 Startup by Chris Guillebeau



4. Never Get a Real Job by Scott Gerber



5. Cashflow Quadrant: Rich Dad’s Guide to Financial Freedom by Robert Kiyosaki



6. Built to Last: Successful Habits of Visionary Companies by Jim Collins



7. Lean Startup: How Today’s Entrepreneurs Use Continuous Innovation to Create Radically Successful Businesses by Eric Ries



8. Like a Virgin: Secrets They Won’t Teach You at Business School by Richard Branson



9. Screw Business as Usual by Richard Branson



10. Smarter, Faster, Cheaper by David Siteman Garland

Entrepreneurship is not easy and knowledge can be a decisive factor whether you fail or succeed.Find below a list of books which would provide immense value for all existing and aspiring entrepreneurs.Read More: Best Entrepreneur Books Of All Time : 12 Books Every Entrepreneur Should Read