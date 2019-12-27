12 Books Every Entrepreneur Should Read

Emamba
Entrepreneurship is not easy and knowledge can be a decisive factor whether you fail or succeed.
Find below a list of books which would provide immense value for all existing and aspiring entrepreneurs.
1. The 4-Hour Workweek by Timothy Ferriss
2. The Fire Starter Sessions by Danielle La Porte
3. The $100 Startup by Chris Guillebeau
4. Never Get a Real Job by Scott Gerber
5. Cashflow Quadrant: Rich Dad’s Guide to Financial Freedom by Robert Kiyosaki
6. Built to Last: Successful Habits of Visionary Companies by Jim Collins
7. Lean Startup: How Today’s Entrepreneurs Use Continuous Innovation to Create Radically Successful Businesses by Eric Ries
8. Like a Virgin: Secrets They Won’t Teach You at Business School by Richard Branson
9. Screw Business as Usual by Richard Branson
10. Smarter, Faster, Cheaper by David Siteman Garland
