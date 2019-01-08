Wazalendo tunaomuunga mkono Prof Assadi tukutane hapa!


Nionavyo mimi CAG amekuwa mzalendo asiyetetereka kwa kusema ukweli!Ni wakati sasa wa watanzania kumuunga mkono Assadi ili kumtia moyo kwa kuwa jasiri!

#Assaditembeakifuambele

Patriotism means to stand by the country. It does not mean to stand by the president or any other public official, save exactly to the degree in which he himself stands by the country. It is patriotic to support him insofar as he efficiently serves the country. It is unpatriotic not to oppose him to the exact extent that by inefficiency or otherwise he fails in his duty to stand by the country. In either event, it is unpatriotic not to tell the truth, whether about the president or anyone else.​

Theodere Roosevelt
 
Huwezi kumtetea mtu anayeivua nguo nchi akiwa nje ya nchi tenakwa rank yake hatufai kabisa.kama kuna shida na ripoti yake mbona taratibu ziko wazi kwa mujibu wa sheria.Serikali haiwezi kuwavumilia wote wanaichafua wakiwa huko nje kwa kisingizio Cha Uhuru wa kujieleza au demokrasia
 
tatum said:
Huwezi kumtetea mtu anayeivua nguo nchi akiwa nje ya nchi tenakwa rank yake hatufai kabisa.kama kuna shida na ripoti yake mbona taratibu ziko wazi kwa mujibu wa sheria.Serikali haiwezi kuwavumilia wote wanaichafua wakiwa huko nje kwa kisingizio Cha Uhuru wa kujieleza au demokrasia
Nchi ina pamba nyingi sana inakosaje nguo?
Mnaenda uchi mkiambiwa mko uchi inakuwaje nongwa?
Tingeni viwalo bana!!
 
tatum said:
Huwezi kumtetea mtu anayeivua nguo nchi akiwa nje ya nchi tenakwa rank yake hatufai kabisa.kama kuna shida na ripoti yake mbona taratibu ziko wazi kwa mujibu wa sheria.Serikali haiwezi kuwavumilia wote wanaichafua wakiwa huko nje kwa kisingizio Cha Uhuru wa kujieleza au demokrasia
unaibiwa alafu unalaumu mtu anaekushtua you....motherfuckeeeeer!!!
 
tatum said:
Huwezi kumtetea mtu anayeivua nguo nchi akiwa nje ya nchi tenakwa rank yake hatufai kabisa.kama kuna shida na ripoti yake mbona taratibu ziko wazi kwa mujibu wa sheria.Serikali haiwezi kuwavumilia wote wanaichafua wakiwa huko nje kwa kisingizio Cha Uhuru wa kujieleza au demokrasia
Sister mambo?

Sent using Jamii Forums mobile app
 
tatum said:
Huwezi kumtetea mtu anayeivua nguo nchi akiwa nje ya nchi tenakwa rank yake hatufai kabisa.kama kuna shida na ripoti yake mbona taratibu ziko wazi kwa mujibu wa sheria.Serikali haiwezi kuwavumilia wote wanaichafua wakiwa huko nje kwa kisingizio Cha Uhuru wa kujieleza au demokrasia
Pascal Mayalla alikuwa nje???Sioni shida ya kusema ukweli mahali popote!Ulitaka aseme uongo?Ni kinyume na dini zetu kusema uongo!!
 
tatum said:
Huwezi kumtetea mtu anayeivua nguo nchi akiwa nje ya nchi tenakwa rank yake hatufai kabisa.kama kuna shida na ripoti yake mbona taratibu ziko wazi kwa mujibu wa sheria.Serikali haiwezi kuwavumilia wote wanaichafua wakiwa huko nje kwa kisingizio Cha Uhuru wa kujieleza au demokrasia
Dunia kijiji acha undezi jiwe linaongea pumba chato wazungu wanadakaa ulitaka asemeee choooni
 
