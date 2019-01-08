Wazalendo tunaomuunga mkono Prof Assadi tukutane hapa!

Patriotism means to stand by the country. It does not mean to stand by the president or any other public official, save exactly to the degree in which he himself stands by the country. It is patriotic to support him insofar as he efficiently serves the country. It is unpatriotic not to oppose him to the exact extent that by inefficiency or otherwise he fails in his duty to stand by the country. In either event, it is unpatriotic not to tell the truth, whether about the president or anyone else.​

Nionavyo mimi CAG amekuwa mzalendo asiyetetereka kwa kusema ukweli!Ni wakati sasa wa watanzania kumuunga mkono Assadi ili kumtia moyo kwa kuwa jasiri!#AssaditembeakifuambeleTheodere Roosevelt