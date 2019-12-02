Lucy25
Habari zenu wote.
Kwa wale wote wanaohitaji smartphone (iPhones na Samsung) Kwa bei nafuu. Napost hapa gharama zetu za simu zilizopo. Pricelist yetu hii hapa chini.
Tutakuagizia kutoka nje ya UK itachukua siku kumi tu simu yako kufika nchini.
Simu ambazo hazijawekwa bei hazipo on stock. Kama unahitaji simu haipo kweye list just inbox us.
Tafadhali DM kwa maelezo mengine ya ziada kama namba ya simu na wapi tunapatikana. December discounts .....Karibu sana.
NOTE: NI KWA ORDERS TU, WE DONT KEEP STOCK ON PREMISES. Orders Only.
SAMSUNG: ZILIZOPO NI HIZI TU CHINI
IPHONE.
SAMSUNG: ZILIZOPO NI HIZI TU CHINI
|Phone Series
|Price
|Discount Price
|Delivery Time
|Country Of Origin
|Status
|Samsung S6
|TZS 320,000.00
|TZS 299,000.00
|10 Days upon placing the order
|United Kingdom
|New, Boxed and Sealed
|Samsung S6 64
|TZS 350,000.00
|TZS 320,000.00
|10 Days upon placing the order
|United Kingdom
|New, Boxed and Sealed
|Samsung S6 Edge
|TZS 400,000.00
|TZS 360,000.00
|10 Days upon placing the order
|United Kingdom
|New, Boxed and Sealed
|Samsung S6+
|TZS 500,000.00
|TZS 450,000.00
|10 Days upon placing the order
|United Kingdom
|New, Boxed and Sealed
|Samsung S7 Edge
|TZS 600,000.00
|TZS 550,000.00
|10 Days upon placing the order
|United Kingdom
|New, Boxed and Sealed
|Samsung S8
|TZS 650,000.00
|TZS 600,000.00
|10 Days upon placing the order
|United Kingdom
|New, Boxed and Sealed
|Samsung S8+
|TZS 700,000.00
|TZS 650,000.00
|10 Days upon placing the order
|United Kingdom
|New, Boxed and Sealed
|Samsung S9
|TZS 800,000.00
|TZS 700,000.00
|10 Days upon placing the order
|United Kingdom
|New, Boxed and Sealed
|Samsung S9+
|TZS 850,000.00
|TZS 780,000.00
|10 Days upon placing the order
|United Kingdom
|New, Boxed and Sealed
|Samsung Note 8
|TZS 900,000.00
|TZS 820,000.00
|10 Days upon placing the order
|United Kingdom
|New, Boxed and Sealed
|Samsung Note 9
|TZS 980,000.00
|TZS 920,000.00
|10 Days upon placing the order
|United Kingdom
|New, Boxed and Sealed
|Samsung S10
|TZS 1,260,000.00
|TZS 1,160,000.00
|10 Days upon placing the order
|United Kingdom
|New, Boxed and Sealed
|Samsung S10+
|TZS 1,395,000.00
|TZS 1,295,000.00
|10 Days upon placing the order
|United Kingdom
|New, Boxed and Sealed
IPHONE.
|Phone Series
|Storage
|Price
|Discount Price
|Delivery Time
|Country Of Origin
|Status
|iPhone 5S
|16GB
|TZS 300,000.00
|TZS 260,000.00
|10 Days upon placing the order
|United Kingdom
|New, Full Boxed & Sealed
|iPhone 6
|16GB
|TZS 400,000.00
|TZS 350,000.00
|10 Days upon placing the order
|United Kingdom
|New, Full Boxed & Sealed
|iPhone 6
|64GB
|TZS 420,000.00
|TZS 390,000.00
|10 Days upon placing the order
|United Kingdom
|New, Full Boxed & Sealed
|iPhone 6 Plus
|16GB
|TZS 440,000.00
|TZS 400,000.00
|10 Days upon placing the order
|United Kingdom
|New, Full Boxed & Sealed
|iPhone 6 Plus
|64GB
|TZS 500,000.00
|TZS 450,000.00
|10 Days upon placing the order
|United Kingdom
|New, Full Boxed & Sealed
|United Kingdom
|iPhone 6s
|16GB
|TZS 440,000.00
|TZS 395,000.00
|10 Days upon placing the order
|United Kingdom
|New, Full Boxed & Sealed
|iPhone 6s
|64GB
|TZS 450,000.00
|TZS 420,000.00
|10 Days upon placing the order
|United Kingdom
|New, Full Boxed & Sealed
|iPhone 6s Plus
|16GB
|TZS 500,000.00
|TZS 495,000.00
|10 Days upon placing the order
|United Kingdom
|New, Full Boxed & Sealed
|iPhone 6s Plus
|64GB
|TZS 600,000.00
|TZS 550,000.00
|10 Days upon placing the order
|United Kingdom
|New, Full Boxed & Sealed
|United Kingdom
|iPhone 7
|32GB
|TZS 650,000.00
|TZS 620,000.00
|10 Days upon placing the order
|United Kingdom
|New, Full Boxed & Sealed
|iPhone 7
|128GB
|TZS 750,000.00
|TZS 690,000.00
|10 Days upon placing the order
|United Kingdom
|New, Full Boxed & Sealed
|iPhone 7 Plus
|32GB
|TZS 850,000.00
|TZS 800,000.00
|10 Days upon placing the order
|United Kingdom
|New, Full Boxed & Sealed
|iPhone 7 Plus
|128GB
|TZS 950,000.00
|TZS 930,000.00
|10 Days upon placing the order
|United Kingdom
|New, Full Boxed & Sealed
|United Kingdom
|iPhone 8
|64GB
|TZS 970,000.00
|TZS 900,000.00
|10 Days upon placing the order
|United Kingdom
|New, Full Boxed & Sealed
|iPhone 8
|256GB
|10 Days upon placing the order
|United Kingdom
|New, Full Boxed & Sealed
|iPhone 8 Plus
|64GB
|TZS 1,200,000.00
|TZS 1,100,000.00
|10 Days upon placing the order
|United Kingdom
|New, Full Boxed & Sealed
|iPhone 8 Plus
|256GB
|TZS 1,350,000.00
|TZS 1,290,000.00
|10 Days upon placing the order
|United Kingdom
|New, Full Boxed & Sealed
|United Kingdom
|iPhone X
|64GB
|TZS 1,550,000.00
|TZS 1,400,000.00
|10 Days upon placing the order
|United Kingdom
|New, Full Boxed & Sealed
|iPhone X
|256GB
|TZS 1,700,000.00
|TZS 1,590,000.00
|10 Days upon placing the order
|United Kingdom
|New, Full Boxed & Sealed
|iPhone XR
|10 Days upon placing the order
|United Kingdom
|New, Full Boxed & Sealed
|iPhone XR
|10 Days upon placing the order
|United Kingdom
|New, Full Boxed & Sealed
|iPhone XS
|10 Days upon placing the order
|United Kingdom
|New, Full Boxed & Sealed
|iPhone XS
|10 Days upon placing the order
|United Kingdom
|New, Full Boxed & Sealed
|iPhone XS Max
|64GB
|TZS 2,200,000.00
|TZS 2,070,000.00
|10 Days upon placing the order
|United Kingdom
|New, Full Boxed & Sealed
|iPhone XS Max
|256GB
|TZS 2,450,000.00
|TZS 2,300,000.00
|10 Days upon placing the order
|United Kingdom
|New, Full Boxed & Sealed