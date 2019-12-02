Phone4Sale Wanaohitaji iPhones na Samsung Kwa Bei Poa

Habari zenu wote.
Kwa wale wote wanaohitaji smartphone (iPhones na Samsung) Kwa bei nafuu. Napost hapa gharama zetu za simu zilizopo. Pricelist yetu hii hapa chini.
Tutakuagizia kutoka nje ya UK itachukua siku kumi tu simu yako kufika nchini.

Simu ambazo hazijawekwa bei hazipo on stock. Kama unahitaji simu haipo kweye list just inbox us.
Tafadhali DM kwa maelezo mengine ya ziada kama namba ya simu na wapi tunapatikana. December discounts .....Karibu sana.

NOTE: NI KWA ORDERS TU, WE DONT KEEP STOCK ON PREMISES. Orders Only.

SAMSUNG: ZILIZOPO NI HIZI TU CHINI


Phone Series Price Discount Price Delivery TimeCountry Of OriginStatus
Samsung S6 TZS 320,000.00 TZS 299,000.0010 Days upon placing the order United Kingdom New, Boxed and Sealed
Samsung S6 64 TZS 350,000.00 TZS 320,000.0010 Days upon placing the order United Kingdom New, Boxed and Sealed
Samsung S6 Edge TZS 400,000.00 TZS 360,000.0010 Days upon placing the order United Kingdom New, Boxed and Sealed
Samsung S6+ TZS 500,000.00 TZS 450,000.0010 Days upon placing the order United Kingdom New, Boxed and Sealed
Samsung S7 Edge TZS 600,000.00 TZS 550,000.0010 Days upon placing the order United Kingdom New, Boxed and Sealed
Samsung S8 TZS 650,000.00 TZS 600,000.0010 Days upon placing the order United Kingdom New, Boxed and Sealed
Samsung S8+ TZS 700,000.00 TZS 650,000.0010 Days upon placing the order United Kingdom New, Boxed and Sealed
Samsung S9 TZS 800,000.00 TZS 700,000.0010 Days upon placing the order United Kingdom New, Boxed and Sealed
Samsung S9+ TZS 850,000.00 TZS 780,000.0010 Days upon placing the order United Kingdom New, Boxed and Sealed
Samsung Note 8 TZS 900,000.00 TZS 820,000.0010 Days upon placing the order United Kingdom New, Boxed and Sealed
Samsung Note 9 TZS 980,000.00 TZS 920,000.0010 Days upon placing the order United Kingdom New, Boxed and Sealed
Samsung S10 TZS 1,260,000.00 TZS 1,160,000.0010 Days upon placing the order United Kingdom New, Boxed and Sealed
Samsung S10+ TZS 1,395,000.00 TZS 1,295,000.0010 Days upon placing the order United Kingdom New, Boxed and Sealed


IPHONE.


Phone SeriesStoragePriceDiscount PriceDelivery TimeCountry Of OriginStatus
iPhone 5S16GBTZS 300,000.00TZS 260,000.0010 Days upon placing the orderUnited KingdomNew, Full Boxed & Sealed
iPhone 616GBTZS 400,000.00TZS 350,000.0010 Days upon placing the orderUnited KingdomNew, Full Boxed & Sealed
iPhone 664GBTZS 420,000.00TZS 390,000.0010 Days upon placing the orderUnited KingdomNew, Full Boxed & Sealed
iPhone 6 Plus16GBTZS 440,000.00TZS 400,000.0010 Days upon placing the orderUnited KingdomNew, Full Boxed & Sealed
iPhone 6 Plus64GBTZS 500,000.00TZS 450,000.0010 Days upon placing the orderUnited KingdomNew, Full Boxed & Sealed

iPhone 6s16GBTZS 440,000.00TZS 395,000.0010 Days upon placing the orderUnited KingdomNew, Full Boxed & Sealed
iPhone 6s64GBTZS 450,000.00TZS 420,000.0010 Days upon placing the orderUnited KingdomNew, Full Boxed & Sealed
iPhone 6s Plus16GBTZS 500,000.00TZS 495,000.0010 Days upon placing the orderUnited KingdomNew, Full Boxed & Sealed
iPhone 6s Plus64GBTZS 600,000.00TZS 550,000.0010 Days upon placing the orderUnited KingdomNew, Full Boxed & Sealed

iPhone 732GBTZS 650,000.00TZS 620,000.0010 Days upon placing the orderUnited KingdomNew, Full Boxed & Sealed
iPhone 7128GBTZS 750,000.00TZS 690,000.0010 Days upon placing the orderUnited KingdomNew, Full Boxed & Sealed
iPhone 7 Plus32GBTZS 850,000.00TZS 800,000.0010 Days upon placing the orderUnited KingdomNew, Full Boxed & Sealed
iPhone 7 Plus128GBTZS 950,000.00TZS 930,000.0010 Days upon placing the orderUnited KingdomNew, Full Boxed & Sealed

iPhone 864GBTZS 970,000.00TZS 900,000.0010 Days upon placing the orderUnited KingdomNew, Full Boxed & Sealed
iPhone 8256GB10 Days upon placing the orderUnited KingdomNew, Full Boxed & Sealed
iPhone 8 Plus64GBTZS 1,200,000.00TZS 1,100,000.0010 Days upon placing the orderUnited KingdomNew, Full Boxed & Sealed
iPhone 8 Plus256GBTZS 1,350,000.00TZS 1,290,000.0010 Days upon placing the orderUnited KingdomNew, Full Boxed & Sealed

iPhone X64GBTZS 1,550,000.00TZS 1,400,000.0010 Days upon placing the orderUnited KingdomNew, Full Boxed & Sealed
iPhone X256GBTZS 1,700,000.00TZS 1,590,000.0010 Days upon placing the orderUnited KingdomNew, Full Boxed & Sealed
iPhone XR10 Days upon placing the orderUnited KingdomNew, Full Boxed & Sealed
iPhone XR10 Days upon placing the orderUnited KingdomNew, Full Boxed & Sealed
iPhone XS10 Days upon placing the orderUnited KingdomNew, Full Boxed & Sealed
iPhone XS10 Days upon placing the orderUnited KingdomNew, Full Boxed & Sealed
iPhone XS Max64GBTZS 2,200,000.00TZS 2,070,000.0010 Days upon placing the orderUnited KingdomNew, Full Boxed & Sealed
iPhone XS Max256GBTZS 2,450,000.00TZS 2,300,000.0010 Days upon placing the orderUnited KingdomNew, Full Boxed & Sealed
 
Tunazoagiza hi hizi tu hapa chini> Karibu


