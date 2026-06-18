Trump aweka wazi Makubaliano Kamili ya Mkataba wa Kusitisha Mapigano na Iran Unaokubali Masharti Yote ya Amani ya Iran

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1. Marekani na Jamhuri ya Kiislamu ya Iran na washirika wao katika vita vya sasa, kwa kusaini MoU hii, wanatangaza kukomesha mara moja na kwa kudumu kwa shughuli za kijeshi katika pande zote, ikiwa ni pamoja na Lebanon, na wanaahidi kuanzia sasa kutoanzisha vita yoyote au operesheni yoyote ya kijeshi dhidi ya kila mmoja, na kujiepusha na vitisho au matumizi ya nguvu dhidi ya kila mmoja, na kuhakikisha uadilifu wa eneo na uhuru wa Lebanon. Mkataba wa mwisho utathibitisha kukomesha kudumu kwa vita katika pande zote, ikiwa ni pamoja na Lebanon, na vifungu vingine vya aya hii.



2. Marekani na Jamhuri ya Kiislamu ya Iran wanaahidi kuheshimu uhuru na uadilifu wa eneo la kila mmoja na kujiepusha na kuingilia mambo ya ndani ya kila mmoja.



3. Marekani na Jamhuri ya Kiislamu ya Iran wanaahidi kujadili na kufikia makubaliano ya mwisho katika kipindi cha siku 60, kinachoweza kuongezwa kwa makubaliano ya pande zote.



4. Mara tu baada ya kusainiwa kwa MOU hii, Marekani itaanza kuondoa kizuizi chake cha majini na usumbufu wowote au vikwazo dhidi ya Jamhuri ya Kiislamu ya Iran, na itamaliza kabisa kizuizi cha majini ndani ya siku 30. Katika kipindi hiki, trafiki ya meli itakuwa sawa na idadi ya trafiki ya kabla ya vita inayorejeshwa na Jamhuri ya Kiislamu ya Iran. Marekani inaahidi zaidi kuondoa vikosi vyake kutoka ukaribu wa Jamhuri ya Kiislamu ya Iran ndani ya siku 30 baada ya makubaliano ya mwisho.



5. Baada ya kusainiwa kwa MOU hii, Jamhuri ya Kiislamu ya Iran itafanya mipango kwa kutumia juhudi zake zote kwa ajili ya kupita salama kwa meli za kibiashara bila malipo kwa siku 60 pekee kutoka Ghuba ya Uajemi hadi Bahari ya Oman, na kinyume chake. Usafirishaji wa meli za kibiashara utaanza mara moja, kwa kuzingatia hitaji la kuondoa vikwazo vya kiufundi na kijeshi na kuondoa mabomu na Jamhuri ya Kiislamu ya Iran, utaanzishwa ndani ya siku 30. Jamhuri ya Kiislamu ya Iran itafanya mazungumzo na Sultanate ya Oman ili kufafanua huduma za utawala na baharini za baadaye katika Mlango wa Hormuz katika majadiliano na nchi zingine za Ghuba ya Uajemi kulingana na sheria ya kimataifa inayotumika na haki za uhuru za majimbo ya pwani ya Mlango wa Hormuz.





6. Marekani inakubali na washirika wake wa kikanda kuunda mpango dhahiri, uliokubaliwa kwa pande zote wenye angalau dola bilioni 300 za Marekani kwa ajili ya ujenzi upya na maendeleo ya kiuchumi ya Jamhuri ya Kiislamu ya Iran. Utaratibu wa utekelezaji wa mpango huu utakamilika kama sehemu ya makubaliano ya mwisho ndani ya siku 60. Leseni zote zinazohitajika, msamaha, na ruhusa zinazohitajika kwa miamala husika ya kifedha zitapimwa na Marekani katika Kifungu cha Sita.



7. ⁠1. Marekani inaahidi kukomesha aina zote za vikwazo dhidi ya Jamhuri ya Kiislamu ya Iran, ikiwa ni pamoja na maazimio ya Baraza la Usalama la Umoja wa Mataifa, yaani maazimio ya Bodi ya Magavana ya IAEA, na vikwazo vyote vya Marekani vya upande mmoja, vya msingi na vya pili, katika ratiba iliyokubaliwa kama sehemu ya makubaliano ya mwisho. Jamhuri ya Kiislamu ya Iran na Marekani zinatambua umuhimu mkubwa wa suala la kukomesha vikwazo vilivyotajwa hapo juu, na zilionyesha nia zao za kushughulikia mara moja masuala haya katika mazungumzo ili kufikia makubaliano ya pande zote juu yake.



8. Jamhuri ya Kiislamu ya Iran inathibitisha tena kwamba haitanunua au kutengeneza silaha za nyuklia. Marekani na Jamhuri ya Kiislamu ya Iran zimekubaliana kutatua ugawaji wa vifaa vilivyojaa akiba, kwa mujibu wa utaratibu ambao utakubaliwa kwa pande zote mbili kulingana na ratiba iliyotajwa katika aya ya saba huku mbinu ya chini kabisa ikichanganywa mahali hapo chini ya usimamizi wa IAEA.



9. Huku makubaliano ya mwisho yakisubiriwa, Marekani na Jamhuri ya Kiislamu ya Iran zinakubaliana kudumisha hali ilivyo. Jamhuri ya Kiislamu ya Iran itadumisha hali ilivyo sasa ya mpango wake wa nyuklia, na Marekani haitaweka vikwazo vyovyote vipya na haitapeleka vikosi vya ziada katika eneo hilo.



10. Marekani inakubali kwamba mara tu baada ya kusainiwa kwa MOU hii na hadi vikwazo vitakapokomeshwa, Idara ya Hazina ya Marekani itatoa msamaha wa usafirishaji wa mafuta ghafi ya Iran, bidhaa za petroli na derivatives, na huduma zote zinazohusiana, ikiwa ni pamoja na miamala ya kibenki, bima, usafiri, n.k.



11. Marekani inaahidi kutoa fedha na mali zilizozuiliwa au zilizowekewa vikwazo kwa matumizi ya Jamhuri ya Kiislamu ya Iran wakati wa utekelezaji wa MOU hii. Marekani na Jamhuri ya Kiislamu ya Iran zitakubaliana kwa pande zote kuhusu taratibu zinazohusiana na kutolewa kwa fedha hizi wakati wa mazungumzo. Fedha hizo, ziwe zimehifadhiwa katika akaunti ya awali au zimehamishwa, zitatumika kikamilifu kwa malipo kwa mnufaika yeyote wa mwisho aliyeteuliwa na Benki Kuu ya Jamhuri ya Kiislamu ya Iran. Marekani inaahidi kutoa leseni na idhini zote muhimu ipasavyo.



12. Marekani na Jamhuri ya Kiislamu ya Iran zinakubaliana kwamba utaratibu wa utendaji utaanzishwa ili kufuatilia utekelezaji wa MOU hii na uzingatiaji wa baadaye wa makubaliano ya mwisho.



13. Baada ya kusaini MOU hii, na kulingana na mwanzo wa utekelezaji wa aya za 1, 4, 5, 10 na 11 za MOU hii, na utekelezaji unaoendelea wa hatua hizi, Marekani na Jamhuri ya Kiislamu ya Iran zitaanza mazungumzo kuhusu makubaliano ya mwisho pekee katika aya zingine.



14. Mkataba wa mwisho utaidhinishwa na azimio la UNSC linalofungamana.



Chanzo: CNN

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White House releases the Memorandum of Understanding it reached with Iran



1. The United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran and their allies in the current war, by signing this MoU, declare the immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon, and undertake from now on not to initiate any war or any military operation against each other, and to refrain from the threat or use of force against each other, and ensuring the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Lebanon. The final deal will confirm the permanent termination of the war on all fronts, including in Lebanon, and other provisions of this paragraph.



2. The United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran undertake to respect each other's sovereignty and territorial integrity and to refrain from interfering in each other's internal affairs.



3. The United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran commit to negotiating and achieving the final deal in maximum of 60 days, extendable with mutual consent.



4. Immediately upon the signing of this MOU, the United States of America will begin the removal of its naval blockade and any disturbances or impediments against the Islamic Republic of Iran, and will fully end the naval blockade within 30 days. During this period, the traffic of vessels will be in proportion to the numbers of pre-war traffic being restored by the Islamic Republic of Iran. The United States of America further undertakes to remove its forces from the proximity of the Islamic Republic of Iran within 30 days atter the final deal.



5. Upon the signing of this MOU, Islamic Republic of Iran will make arrangements using its best efforts for the safe passage of commercial vessels with no charge for 60 days only from the Persian Gulf to the Sea of Oman, and vice versa. The traffic of commercial vessels will immediately start, in considering the need for removing the technical and military obstacles and demining by the Islamic Republic of Iran, will be instated within 30 days. The Islamic Republic of Iran will conduct a dialogue with the Sultanate of Oman to define the future administration and maritime services in the Strait of Hormuz in discussion with other Persian Gulf littoral states in line with the applicable international law and the sovereign rights of coastal states of the Strait of Hormuz.



6. The United States of America undertakes with its regional partners to develop a definitive, mutually agreed plan with at least USD 300 billion for the reconstruction and economic development of the Islamic Republic of Iran. The mechanism for the implementation of this plan will be finalized as part of final deal within 60 days. All required licenses, waivers, and permissions needed for the relevant financial transactions will be graded by the United States of America in Paragraph Six.



7. The United States of America undertakes to terminate all types of sanctions against the Islamic Republic of Iran, including the United Nations Security Council resolutions, i.e. IAEA Board of Governors resolutions, and all unilateral US sanctions, primary and secondary, in an agreed upon schedule as part of the final deal. The Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States of America acknowledge the critical importance of the sanctions termination issue abovementioned, and expressed their intentions to immediately address these issues in the negotiations in order to achieve mutual agreement on them.



8. The Islamic Republic of Iran reaffirms that it shall not procure or develop nuclear weapons. The United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran have agreed to resolve the disposition of stockpile enriched materials, pursuant to a mechanism that will be mutually agreed upon in accordance with the schedule mentioned in paragraph seven with the minimum methodology to be downblending on site under the supervision of the IAEA.



9. Pending the final deal, the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran agree to maintain the status quo. The Islamic Republic of Iran will maintain the current status quo of its nuclear program, and the United States of America will not impose any new sanctions and will not deploy additional forces in the region.



10. The United States of America undertakes that immediately upon the signing of this MOU and until the termination of sanctions, US Department of Treasury will issue waivers for the export of Iranian crude oil, petroleum products and derivatives, and all associated services, including banking transactions, insurances, transportation, etc.



11. The United States of America undertakes to make fully available for use the frozen or restricted funds and assets of the Islamic Republic of Iran upon the implementation of this MOU. The United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran will mutually agree on the procedures related to the release of these funds during negotiations. Such funds, whether retained in the original account or transferred, shall be made fully usable for payment to any ultimate beneficiary designated by the Central Bank of the Islamic Republic of Iran. The United States of America undertakes to issue all necessary licenses and authorizations accordingly.



12. The United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran agree that an executive mechanism will be established to monitor the successful implementation of this MOU and the future compliance of the final deal.



13. After signing this MOU, and subject to the beginning of the implementation of paragraphs 1, 4, 5, 10 and 11 of this MOU, and the continuing implementation of these measures, the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran will start negotiations regarding the final deal exclusively on the other paragraphs.



14. The final deal will be endorsed by a binding UNSC resolution.​

Wanaukumbi.