Vashko sande amuoa mama mkwe wake

Mtu mmoja aliyejulikana kwa jina la Vashko Sande amemuoa mama wa mke wake aliyekuwa mapenzini nae kwa siri kwa muda wa miaka saba

Man Marries His Mother In-Law As Second Wife After Seven Years Of Secret Dating
A Zimbabwean man Vashko Sande has shocked people after marrying his own mother in-law as a second wife whom he dated secretly for 7 years, says he is his own father-in-law.

Vashko Sande did the unthinkable when he fell in love with his mother-in-law, betraying his wife’s trust.

He reportedly became wild and abusive after finding new love and even elders failed to “discipline” him as he defied social norms and married the woman as his second wife.

The wife, Vimbai Magora, failed to come to terms with her husband’s abusive behaviour forcing her to seek help from the long arm of the law.

Magora in her application for a peace order said: “We got married in 2008 and since 2011 my husband became hostile as he had fallen in love with my mother.

“He started beating and insulting me, threatening to chase me and my four children out of our matrimonial home.”

She further revealed that even family elders failed to resolve their problem as he never listened to their advice, but continued in the relationship with his mother-in-law putting their marriage on the rocks.

In response, Sande confirmed the allegations levelled against him saying he loved the two women and wanted to spend his life with them.

“It is true that I am in love with her mother, but I still love my wife as well. Therefore, I would like to spend all my life with them,” said Sande.

Zvishavane magistrate Shepherd Mjanja granted the peace order in favour of Magora.

Sande was ordered not to physically and emotionally abuse his first wife.
298C8DED-CE5C-47AB-AAC9-30B1AC8AAEF8.jpeg
 
Mtu mmoja aliyejulikana kwa jina la Vashko Sande amemuoa mama wa mke wake aliyekuwa mapenzini nae kwa siri kwa muda wa miaka saba. Man Marries His Mother In-Law As Second Wife After Seven Years Of Secret Dating
Hii nchi ya zimbabwe imefanya watu wake wachanganyikiwe kwa sababu ya utawala wa Robert Mugabe, hili tukio sio la kwanza mama mmoja nae aliwa kufunga ndoa na mtoto wake wa kuzaa akidai wamependana, Baba wa taifa Mwalimu Nyerere aliwahi kusema Ili nchi yeyote iendelee inahitaji Siasa safi na Uongozi bora, tusubiri na hapa kwetu yanakuja kutokea haya muda si mrefu, maana naona watu sasa hivi hawaeleweki wanakotoka wala wanapoenda
 
Mtu mmoja aliyejulikana kwa jina la Vashko Sande amemuoa mama wa mke wake aliyekuwa mapenzini nae kwa siri kwa muda wa miaka saba. Man Marries His Mother In-Law As Second Wife After Seven Years Of Secret Dating
Nipo hapa nafikiria, mtoto wa mke mkubwa atamwita mke wa pili mama ambapo hapohapo atamwita bibi, mke mdogo naye akifanikiwa kupata mtoto huyo mtoto upande wa kwanza atamwita mke mkubwa mama hapohapo mama mkwe(mama wa mtoto) akimsisitiza mtoto kuwa yule si mama bali ni dada yake
 
