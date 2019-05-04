Thread for shapely women

JustinSlayer
New Member
- Joined
- Apr 8, 2019
- Messages
- 2
- Points
- 20
JustinSlayer
New Member
Joined Apr 8, 2019
2 20
Hello guys,
I am a Black American working in developing countries in West Africa. I registered simply because of the link below and after registering i found i no longer had access. Please what is the problem and can you recommend any other good ones? NB - i don't speak Swahili.....THANKS!
I am a Black American working in developing countries in West Africa. I registered simply because of the link below and after registering i found i no longer had access. Please what is the problem and can you recommend any other good ones? NB - i don't speak Swahili.....THANKS!