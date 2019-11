Shida tunazozipata wapangaji hazivumiliki

Pole mkuu.

Umenikumbusha hili shairi la muamerika Langstone Hughes.. Ballad of the landlord



Landlord, landlord,

My roof has sprung a leak.

Don't you 'member I told you about it

Way last week?



Landlord, landlord,

These steps is broken down.

When you come up yourself

It's a wonder you don't fall down.



Ten Bucks you say I owe you?

Ten Bucks you say is due?

Well, that's Ten Bucks more'n I'l pay you

Till you fix this house up new.



What? You gonna get eviction orders?

You gonna cut off my heat?

You gonna take my furniture and

Throw it in the street?



Um-huh! You talking high and mighty.

Talk on-till you get through.

You ain't gonna be able to say a word

If I land my fist on you.



Police! Police!

Come and get this man!

He's trying to ruin the government

And overturn the land!



Copper's whistle!

Patrol bell!

Arrest.

Precinct Station.

Iron cell.

Headlines in press:

MAN THREATENS LANDLORD

TENANT HELD NO BAIL

JUDGE GIVES NEGRO 90 DAYS IN COUNTY JAIL!