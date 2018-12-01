Rosemary Odinga loses her eyesight


So sad, she is such a fighter, I admire her strength, zeal and will as am not sure how devastating and depressing it can be if such happened to me, having to cope with a 'new normal'. May God continue to strengthen her.
 
Geza Ulole said:
Kifo cha Fidel ni mkono wa Jubilee! Hata inawezekana inside work!
Click to expand...
politicising each and every thing.........


we jamaa ni mpumbavu sana, unadhan kila mtu ana roho km ya baba yako jiwe?.........


mpumbafu kabisa wewe, tambia za kijinga hivi watanzania hatuna
 
dong yi said:
politicising each and every thing.........


we jamaa ni mpumbavu sana, unadhan kila mtu ana roho km ya baba yako jiwe?.........


mpumbafu kabisa wewe, tambia za kijinga hivi watanzania hatuna
Click to expand...
Fidel inajulikana he was poisoned! BTW haya majanga yanawatokea Watoto wa RAO pale tu wanapoanza kujihusisha na siasa?
 
What was the cause of a stroke at her age? Was she suffering from hypertension?
 
Very strange diseases this family has, Their younger son Raila Jr. Has paralarised face
👇👇👇
editor1700450620828216345-524x350-jpg.952249
 
siasa za Kenya ni hatari sana anayebisha akamuulize saitoti
 
Geza Ulole said:
Kifo cha Fidel ni mkono wa Jubilee! Hata hii inawezekana ikawa inside work!
Click to expand...
what if he was sacrificed by his father for power, wee unakuanga fala sana, fidel was a junkie and everyone knws that
 
Janerose mzalendo said:
Na anayebisha zaidi akamuulize tundu lissu.
Click to expand...
kwa ufupi wakenya ni wauaji wa kiasili wanazo zana za kila aina za kuondoa uhai wa mtu kuanzia uchawi,siraha za jadi na za kisasa,sumu za kiasili na za kibiolojia .Ila kiukweli nawakubali ukifanikiwa kuwa gavana unatafuna sana keki ya taifa
 
Going through coments, siasa za kenya ni kama kuzimu, I feel sorry for Rosemary, she was so confident lady!
 
Marwa_J_Merengo said:
kwa ufupi wakenya ni wauaji wa kiasili wanazo zana za kila aina za kuondoa uhai wa mtu kuanzia uchawi,siraha za jadi na za kisasa,sumu za kiasili na za kibiolojia .Ila kiukweli nawakubali ukifanikiwa kuwa gavana unatafuna sana keki ya taifa
Click to expand...
Lol. Umewahi kusikia mkenya yeyote anayetafuna nyama ya binadamu? Chunga unachoandika binti
 
game over said:
Going through coments, siasa za kenya ni kama kuzimu, I feel sorry for Rosemary, she was so confident lady!
Click to expand...
siasa za Kenya ziliasisiwa na shetani mwenyewe ynakumbuka mwaka 2007 kuna wabunge wawili waliuliwa eti ili kubalance idadi yao bungeni.Ila nawakubali askari wa Kenya huwa wana shabaha hatari wakikulenga hawakukosi
 
