Rosemary Odinga loses her eyesight

Hii familia ya Odinga Mungu awasaidie.
First the loss of Fidel Odinga and now Rosemary Odinga suffered a stroke and lost her eyesight.
God give Raila and Ida the strength to keep going.
Rosemary Odinga adjusting to new life after losing eyesight
