Rest easy nigga...Juice wrld ( ALL GIRLS ARE THE SAME)

Avriel

Avriel

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Jun 25, 2017
Messages
2,419
Points
2,000
Avriel

Avriel

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jun 25, 2017
2,419 2,000
Hip hop lovers wamempoteza mkali mwingine leo maarufu kwa jina la Juice wrld.
ardhi imejitwalia udongo wake ...




Tujikumbushe na his hit song All girls are the same.

They're rotting my brain, love
These hoes are the same

I admit it, another hoe got me finished
Broke my heart, oh no you didn't
**** sippin', I'ma down a whole bottle
Hard liquor, hard truth, can't swallow
Need a bartender, put me out my sorrow
Wake up the next day in the Monte Carlo
With a new woman, tell me she from Colorado
And she love women, she'll be gone by tomorrow
Who am I kiddin'?
All this jealousy and agony that I sit in
I'm a jealous boy, really feel like John Lennon
I just want real love, guess it's been a minute
Pissed off from the way that I don't fit in
I don't fit in
Tell me what's the secret to love, I don't get it
Feel like I be runnin' a race I'm not winnin'
Ran into the devil today and she grinnin'

Hey, these girls are insane
All girls are the same
They're rotting my brain, love
Think I need a change
Before I go insane, love
All girls are the same
They're rotting my brain, love
Think I need a change
Before I go insane, love

Ten minutes, she tell me it would take ten minutes
To break my heart, oh no she didn't
**** livin', I'ma drown in my sorrow
**** givin', I'ma take not borrow
And I'm still sinnin', I'm still losin' my mind
I know I been trippin', I'm still wasting my time
All the time given, am I dyin? Am I livin'?
It's **** feelings, my sorrow go up to the ceilin'

Now I am insane
Demons in my brain, love
Peace I can't obtain
'Cause all these girls the same, love
Now I am insane
Demons in my brain, love
Peace I can't obtain
'Cause all these girls the same, love




Rest easy nigga.......
 
Avriel

Avriel

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Jun 25, 2017
Messages
2,419
Points
2,000
Avriel

Avriel

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jun 25, 2017
2,419 2,000
Scars said:
Juice wrld juzi tu hapo ilikua birthday yake aiseee. This is real lucid dreams
Click to expand...
Lucid dreams....


I still see your shadows in my room
Can't take back the love that I gave you
It's to the point where I love and I hate you
And I cannot change you so I must replace you (oh)
Easier said than done
I thought you were the one
Listening to my heart instead of my head
You found another one, but
I am the better one
I won't let you forget me
I still see your shadows in my room
Can't take back the love that I gave you
It's to the point where I love and I hate you
And I cannot change you so I must replace you (oh)
Easier said than done
I thought you were the one
Listening to my heart instead of my head
You found another one, but
I am the better one
I won't let you forget me

You left me falling and landing inside my grave
I know that you want me dead
I take…
 
Acehood

Acehood

Senior Member
Joined
Oct 1, 2018
Messages
117
Points
225
Acehood

Acehood

Senior Member
Joined Oct 1, 2018
117 225
Dah inahuzunisha sana..haya mashairi toka ngoma yake ya LEGENDS
"This time, it was so unexpected
Last time, it was the drugs he was lacing
All legend fall in the making
Sorry truth, dying YOUNG, DEMON YOUTH."
"WE AIN'T MAKING IT PAST 21"

#RIP BRO
 
Super Villain

Super Villain

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Jan 2, 2019
Messages
465
Points
1,000
Super Villain

Super Villain

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jan 2, 2019
465 1,000
Avriel said:
Hip hop lovers wamempoteza mkali mwingine leo maarufu kwa jina la Juice wrld.
ardhi imejitwalia udongo wake ...




Tujikumbushe na his hit song All girls are the same.

They're rotting my brain, love
These hoes are the same

I admit it, another hoe got me finished
Broke my heart, oh no you didn't
**** sippin', I'ma down a whole bottle
Hard liquor, hard truth, can't swallow
Need a bartender, put me out my sorrow
Wake up the next day in the Monte Carlo
With a new woman, tell me she from Colorado
And she love women, she'll be gone by tomorrow
Who am I kiddin'?
All this jealousy and agony that I sit in
I'm a jealous boy, really feel like John Lennon
I just want real love, guess it's been a minute
Pissed off from the way that I don't fit in
I don't fit in
Tell me what's the secret to love, I don't get it
Feel like I be runnin' a race I'm not winnin'
Ran into the devil today and she grinnin'

Hey, these girls are insane
All girls are the same
They're rotting my brain, love
Think I need a change
Before I go insane, love
All girls are the same
They're rotting my brain, love
Think I need a change
Before I go insane, love

Ten minutes, she tell me it would take ten minutes
To break my heart, oh no she didn't
**** livin', I'ma drown in my sorrow
**** givin', I'ma take not borrow
And I'm still sinnin', I'm still losin' my mind
I know I been trippin', I'm still wasting my time
All the time given, am I dyin? Am I livin'?
It's **** feelings, my sorrow go up to the ceilin'

Now I am insane
Demons in my brain, love
Peace I can't obtain
'Cause all these girls the same, love
Now I am insane
Demons in my brain, love
Peace I can't obtain
'Cause all these girls the same, love




Rest easy nigga.......
Click to expand...
Aaah dah! mwana alikuwa anaumwa nn? huu mwaka umeondoka na watu wa hip hop kweli yaan Rest Easy Juice J.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
donlucchese Rest in peace Albert Kenneth Mangwea Celebrities Forum 32
Mzigua90 Rest In Peace Kizzo Gunz Celebrities Forum 460
GedsellianTz Rest In Peace kwa wasanii wote waliotutangulia mbele ya haki Celebrities Forum 13
sabari Rest In Peace Sean Price Celebrities Forum 4
appoh Death Anniversary: Rest in Peace Michael Jackson Celebrities Forum 25
Similar threads
Rest in peace Albert Kenneth Mangwea
Rest In Peace Kizzo Gunz
Rest In Peace kwa wasanii wote waliotutangulia mbele ya haki
Rest In Peace Sean Price
Death Anniversary: Rest in Peace Michael Jackson

Forum statistics

Threads 1,364,955
Members 521,061
Posts 33,333,770

FOLLOW US

Top