Rest easy nigga...Juice wrld ( ALL GIRLS ARE THE SAME)

Hip hop lovers wamempoteza mkali mwingine leo maarufu kwa jina la Juice wrld.

ardhi imejitwalia udongo wake ...









Tujikumbushe na his hit song All girls are the same.



They're rotting my brain, love

These hoes are the same



I admit it, another hoe got me finished

Broke my heart, oh no you didn't

**** sippin', I'ma down a whole bottle

Hard liquor, hard truth, can't swallow

Need a bartender, put me out my sorrow

Wake up the next day in the Monte Carlo

With a new woman, tell me she from Colorado

And she love women, she'll be gone by tomorrow

Who am I kiddin'?

All this jealousy and agony that I sit in

I'm a jealous boy, really feel like John Lennon

I just want real love, guess it's been a minute

Pissed off from the way that I don't fit in

I don't fit in

Tell me what's the secret to love, I don't get it

Feel like I be runnin' a race I'm not winnin'

Ran into the devil today and she grinnin'



Hey, these girls are insane

All girls are the same

They're rotting my brain, love

Think I need a change

Before I go insane, love

All girls are the same

They're rotting my brain, love

Think I need a change

Before I go insane, love



Ten minutes, she tell me it would take ten minutes

To break my heart, oh no she didn't

**** livin', I'ma drown in my sorrow

**** givin', I'ma take not borrow

And I'm still sinnin', I'm still losin' my mind

I know I been trippin', I'm still wasting my time

All the time given, am I dyin? Am I livin'?

It's **** feelings, my sorrow go up to the ceilin'



Now I am insane

Demons in my brain, love

Peace I can't obtain

'Cause all these girls the same, love

Now I am insane

Demons in my brain, love

Peace I can't obtain

'Cause all these girls the same, love









Rest easy nigga.......