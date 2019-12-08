Rest easy nigga...Juice wrld ( ALL GIRLS ARE THE SAME)

Avriel
Hip hop lovers wamempoteza mkali mwingine leo maarufu kwa jina la Juice wrld.
ardhi imejitwalia udongo wake ...
Tujikumbushe na his hit song All girls are the same.
They're rotting my brain, love
These hoes are the same
I admit it, another hoe got me finished
Broke my heart, oh no you didn't
**** sippin', I'ma down a whole bottle
Hard liquor, hard truth, can't swallow
Need a bartender, put me out my sorrow
Wake up the next day in the Monte Carlo
With a new woman, tell me she from Colorado
And she love women, she'll be gone by tomorrow
Who am I kiddin'?
All this jealousy and agony that I sit in
I'm a jealous boy, really feel like John Lennon
I just want real love, guess it's been a minute
Pissed off from the way that I don't fit in
I don't fit in
Tell me what's the secret to love, I don't get it
Feel like I be runnin' a race I'm not winnin'
Ran into the devil today and she grinnin'
Hey, these girls are insane
All girls are the same
They're rotting my brain, love
Think I need a change
Before I go insane, love
All girls are the same
They're rotting my brain, love
Think I need a change
Before I go insane, love
Ten minutes, she tell me it would take ten minutes
To break my heart, oh no she didn't
**** livin', I'ma drown in my sorrow
**** givin', I'ma take not borrow
And I'm still sinnin', I'm still losin' my mind
I know I been trippin', I'm still wasting my time
All the time given, am I dyin? Am I livin'?
It's **** feelings, my sorrow go up to the ceilin'
Now I am insane
Demons in my brain, love
Peace I can't obtain
'Cause all these girls the same, love
Now I am insane
Demons in my brain, love
Peace I can't obtain
'Cause all these girls the same, love
Rest easy nigga.......
