Putin invites Merkel to Russia over Iran crisis

The German Chancellor will travel to Russia to meet President Vladimir Putin this coming Saturday. The pair plan to discuss the Iran escalation as well as the conflicts in Ukraine, Libya and Syria.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday invited German Chancellor Angel Merkel to Russia next weekend to discuss the rising tensions in the Middle East following the death of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani.

The Kremlin confirmed the meeting is set to take place on January 11 but did not state where it would take place. German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas will also attend.

As a permanent member of the UN security council, Russia is "indispensable" when it comes to solving political conflicts, said German government spokesperson Steffen Seibert.

In addition to the Middle East crisis, the conflicts in Syria and Libya, where Turkey has just begun deploying troops, will also be on the agenda. Russia said it will support Germany's peace initiative in the region.

It is thought both leaders will also want to discuss the Ukraine situation, ongoing since the Russian annexation of Crimea in 2014.


Source: DW
 
The German Chancellor will travel to Russia to meet President Vladimir Putin this coming Saturday. The pair plan to discuss the Iran escalation as well as the conflicts in Ukraine, Libya and Syria.


Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday invited German Chancellor Angel Merkel to Russia next weekend to discuss the rising tensions in the Middle East following the death of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani.

The Kremlin confirmed the meeting is set to take place on January 11 but did not state where it would take place. German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas will also attend.

As a permanent member of the UN security council, Russia is "indispensable" when it comes to solving political conflicts, said German government spokesperson Steffen Seibert.

In addition to the Middle East crisis, the conflicts in Syria and Libya, where Turkey has just begun deploying troops, will also be on the agenda. Russia said it will support Germany's peace initiative in the region.

It is thought both leaders will also want to discuss the Ukraine situation, ongoing since the Russian annexation of Crimea in 2014.

Source: DW
Putin bana, hapo anataka kuji mwambafai ili auze silaha kisiri siri nzito Iran. Think big
 
Putin bana, hapo anataka kuji mwambafai ili auze silaha kisiri siri nzito Iran. Think big
IRAN Nchi Huru Nahaipo Katika Vita Japo Ipo Katika Hali Yawasi Wasi Kwahio RUSSIA anahaki Ya Kuiuzia Silaha IRAN Akiona Inafaaaa Bila Hata Kisiri Siri Wala Nn..

Sent using Jamii Forums mobile app
 
IRAN Nchi Huru Nahaipo Katika Vita Japo Ipo Katika Hali Yawasi Wasi Kwahio RUSSIA anahaki Ya Kuiuzia Silaha IRAN Akiona Inafaaaa Bila Hata Kisiri Siri Wala Nn..

Sent using Jamii Forums mobile app
Russia wa Israel ndio wanashikilia uchumi na tech karibu zote za Russia, hawawezi uzia Iran hata risasi moja, kumbe hujui, Iran apambane na hali yake au apige takbirrrr, US akianza shusha moto toka angani kutumia GPS Guided missiles, ndio utajua US ni nani. Don't ever try to play with US, utapotea milele
 
Putin bana, hapo anataka kuji mwambafai ili auze silaha kisiri siri nzito Iran. Think big
Putin hajimwambafai..ni miongoni mwa watu wenye nguvu sana duniani, tamko lake moja tu linaweza kusababisha maafa makubwa,kama alivyofanya Trump..katamka..matokeo yake ulimwenguni kote ni kelele tu...

Sent using Jamii Forums mobile app
 
Ni kweli.... ndiye raisi namba 2 nyuma ya raisi wa china....kati ya ma-raisi wanaoongoza kwa ushawishi duniani
Putin hajimwambafai..ni miongoni mwa watu wenye nguvu sana duniani, tamko lake moja tu linaweza kusababisha maafa makubwa,kama alivyofanya Trump..katamka..matokeo yake ulimwenguni kote ni kelele tu...

Sent using Jamii Forums mobile app
Sent using Jamii Forums mobile app
 
The German Chancellor will travel to Russia to meet President Vladimir Putin this coming Saturday. The pair plan to discuss the Iran escalation as well as the conflicts in Ukraine, Libya and Syria.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday invited German Chancellor Angel Merkel to Russia next weekend to discuss the rising tensions in the Middle East following the death of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani.

The Kremlin confirmed the meeting is set to take place on January 11 but did not state where it would take place. German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas will also attend.

As a permanent member of the UN security council, Russia is "indispensable" when it comes to solving political conflicts, said German government spokesperson Steffen Seibert.

In addition to the Middle East crisis, the conflicts in Syria and Libya, where Turkey has just begun deploying troops, will also be on the agenda. Russia said it will support Germany's peace initiative in the region.

It is thought both leaders will also want to discuss the Ukraine situation, ongoing since the Russian annexation of Crimea in 2014.


Source: DW
Russia kaikamata sana Europe haswa katika mambo ya gesi wakileta kibesi haswa kipindi hiki cha baridi anafunga mabomba

Sent using Jamii Forums mobile app
 
Duuuh
Russia wa Israel ndio wanashikilia uchumi na tech karibu zote za Russia, hawawezi uzia Iran hata risasi moja, kumbe hujui, Iran apambane na hali yake au apige takbirrrr, US akianza shusha moto toka angani kutumia GPS Guided missiles, ndio utajua US ni nani. Don't ever try to play with US, utapotea milele
Huenda ikawa nabishana na mtu waajabu sana IRAN Hajawahi Nunua SILAHA RUSSIA !?

Bro Unakwamia Wap ?!

Sent using Jamii Forums mobile app
 
